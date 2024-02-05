Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 05.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Reich durch eines der besten Projekte weltweit!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850524 | ISIN: AU000000BHP4 | Ticker-Symbol: BHP1
Tradegate
05.02.24
18:32 Uhr
27,795 Euro
-0,490
-1,73 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P/ASX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
BHP GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BHP GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,70027,80518:39
27,71027,79518:39
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.02.2024 | 17:06
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BHP Group Limited: BHP awards 26 scholarships to Saskatchewan students

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BHP and Carlton Trail College are pleased to announce the recipients of the BHP Jansen Scholarship Program for 2023. The scholarship provides combined support of over $82,000 to 26 youth pursuing post-secondary education and training opportunities in a field of their choosing. Carlton Trail College is a partner in this initiative, administering the program on BHP's behalf.

"Access to post-secondary education and skills training is proven to bring several benefits to individuals and their families and is often a first step on a path to a fulfilling career," said Karina Gistelinck, Asset President Potash, BHP. "We are thrilled to partner again with Carlton Trail College to help support 26 youth from our community in reaching their educational goals. Congratulations and best wishes to all of this year's recipients."

"We appreciate the strong partnership we have with BHP," said Amy Yeager, Carlton Trail College President and CEO. "Working together, we're able to support important educational and training opportunities for Saskatchewan students."

The program provides scholarships to students from eligible schools and communities located in proximity to the Jansen Potash Project. Scholarships are available to Indigenous students, high school students graduating in the current year, and recent high school graduates under the age of 30 who are attending a recognized post-secondary program for the first time.

Since the program's establishment, BHP has awarded over $729,000 in scholarships to 275 students.

We are pleased to announce the 2023 recipients:

RecipientCommunity or First Nation
Madison JunkAnnaheim
Jacelyn GambleBeardy's and Okemasis' Cree Nation
Shanna YahyahkeekootBeardy's and Okemasis' Cree Nation
Kayden BuffaloDay Star First Nation
Sydney KinequonDay Star First Nation
Zakary SweetEnglefeld
Katlynn HendersonFishing Lake First Nation
Cheyenne KayseasFishing Lake First Nation
Dezerae BlindGeorge Gordon First Nation
Janiesha PapequashGeorge Gordon First Nation
Chase HallHumboldt
Amber McDougallHumboldt
Joshua MendozaHumboldt
Taryn StockHumboldt
April DustyhornKawacatoose First Nation
Riane SewapKawacatoose First Nation
Bayli FochtLanigan
Ethan KirzingerLeRoy
Avery BerezowskiMuenster
Kaden HintzMuskowekwan First Nation
Brianna SayerMuskowekwan First Nation
Karys HarcourtQuill Lake
Presley SaulRaymore
Nickolas LawrenceWatrous
Hailey ChegusWatson
Hayley BodnarWynyard

The 2024 application period will open in the spring. Details and application forms will be available on Carlton Trail College's website at www.carltontrailcollege.com

About BHP

BHP is a global resources company with its Canadian operational headquarters in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and global business development headquarters in Toronto. BHP has a global workforce of approximately 80,000 people working in locations across Canada, Australia, Asia, the UK, US and the Americas. BHP produces commodities essential for global decarbonization, economic development and food security including copper, nickel, iron ore, metallurgical coal and is developing the Jansen potash project in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Further information on BHP can be found at: bhp.com?

About Carlton Trail College

Established in 1973, Carlton Trail College offers in-depth, applied learning to provide post-secondary education and skills training, academic upgrading and essential skills courses, English Language Training, as well as industry and workforce development to individuals, businesses and organizations across east-central Saskatchewan.

Further information about Carlton Trail College can be found at www.carltontrailcollege.com.

For more media inquiries, contact:

Megan Hjulfors, BHP
Media Relations
Tel (403) 605-2314
Email megan.hjulfors@bhp.com

For scholarship and application inquiries, contact:

Jennifer Brooks, Carlton Trail College
Advancement and External Affairs
Tel (306) 682-6851
Email brooksj@carltontrailcollege.com


Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.