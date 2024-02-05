Regulatory News:
Exclusive Networks (Paris:EXN):
Information pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the Code de commerce (the French Commercial Code) and articles 223-16 and 223-11of the AMF General regulation (Règlement général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers) :
Date
Total number of issued shares
Total number of voting rights
31 January 2024
91,670,286
91,670,286
©Copyright Exclusive Networks SA 20, Quai du Point du Jour, Arcs de Seine,
92100, Boulogne, Billancourt, France
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240205002786/en/
Contacts:
Exclusive Networks