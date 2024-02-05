Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2024) - Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) ("CTI" or the "Company") announces that it has received a cease trade order for failure to file its annual audited financial statements. The Company received notice immediately prior to the filing deadline from its auditors that certain secondary review required was not able to be completed. The Company and its auditors are working to complete the review and anticipate filing within the next week. The missed filing deadline was due to no fault of the Company.

Coloured Ties is a publicly traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on early-stage investments in companies in the junior resources and break thru and disruptive technologies. Coloured Ties investment strategy is to invest early in multiple private and public companies across a variety of sectors that merit investments to advance promising ventures globally. Coloured Ties invests early stage, in promising projects where it can be the Founding or Early-Stage investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services and access to the company's ecosystem.

Entrepreneurs or prospectors or other capital markets groups seeking business partnership with Coloured Ties are invited to contact the Company for further information on our investment criteria and available opportunities.

