Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2024) - SATO Technologies Corp. (TSXV: SATO) (OTCQB: CCPUF) (the "Company", or "SATO") is announcing that it has engaged Power Mining Analysis Ltd. ("Power") of Delaware, to execute a digital media marketing campaign supporting SATO's ongoing efforts to increase awareness. Power was founded by Anthony Power and Bryce McNallie, both well known analysts of Bitcoin mining companies on social media platforms. This advertising program is designed to build brand familiarity and general recognition, and to raise awareness within online investor content platforms. Power will employ digital and social media content creation to execute this important initiative.

This digital promotional campaign will initially run for three months, commencing February 1, 2024, at the cost of USD$3,500 per month. No compensation securities are involved. The Company and Power act at arm's length, and Power has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, but may acquire securities of the Company in the future. The appointment of Power is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About SATO

SATO, founded in 2017, is a publicly listed company providing efficient computing power. The Company currently operates one center tailored to provide computing power for Bitcoin Mining, but may look to expand or add additional centers for High Power Computing ("HPC"), Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), and L2's. The Company is listed on (TSXV: SATO) & (OTCQB: CCPUF). To learn more about SATO, visit www.bysato.com.

