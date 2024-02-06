Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.02.2024
06.02.2024 | 00:02
JAR Systems: Appealing New Charging Cart Offers Enhanced Value in Classrooms

EdTech Professionals Get a First Look at the Latest Advancements in USB-C PD Charging Technology at the FETC Conference

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2024 / JAR Systems premiered its newest solution, the Elevate USB-C Charging Cart EDU 32, at the Future of Education Technology Conference. The illuminated cart caught the eye of many educators and technology leaders as they learned of the new advantages it provides.

New Elevate USB-C Charging Cart EDU 32

New Elevate USB-C Charging Cart EDU 32
Charging status LEDs inside of the new Elevate USB-C Charging Cart EDU.

The cart maintains a critical feature - AC adapterless charging. This eliminates the long-dreaded activities of wiring carts and maintaining expensive charging cables. Powered by the company's latest charging technology, the Quick-Sense USB-C PD Education Line, the cart is newly fine-tuned to the requirements of educational devices.

"Over our 20 years as a company, it has always been our goal for our developments to be forward-thinking to what our customers will need next. The Elevate USB-C Charging Cart EDU 32 is a shining example, making state-of-the-art USB-C PD charging technology more affordable in education," said Axel Zimmermann, JAR Systems' CEO.

The Elevate USB-C Charging Cart EDU's affordability comes in addition to benefits tailored to school environments. Teachers will know the charging status of each device with LED lights visible through the cart door. Devices charge simultaneously in the cart at a steady rate that lends to battery life extension, helping device fleets stay usable for longer.

The new carts will begin shipping in April 2024. Interested parties may place pre-orders by contacting their IT solutions providers or by calling JAR Systems at 866.393.4202. Additional information can be found on the company's website: JAR-Systems.com/NewElevateEDU.

Contact Information

Nicole Bogochow
Director, Marketing
marketing@jar-systems.com

