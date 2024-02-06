Manhattan, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2024) - Daniel Neiditch, a philanthropist and founder of River 2 River Realty, Inc., presented a Lifetime Achievement Award to New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday, January 31st, commemorating Adams's dedication to the education of children in New York City. The event took place at Neiditch's Atelier Condo building in New York. Daniel Neiditch is no stranger to the charity world having previously worked with on charitable ventures by walking down the red carpet with Shaquille O'Neal, boxed heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield to knockout Autism, fought Boxing Legend Sugar Ray Leonard to raise awareness for childhood diabetes, bowled with acting legend Paul Rudd to help children who stutter, worked with actor Michael J. Fox to help eradicate Parkinsons disease, has been honored by throwing five Major League baseball first pitches to help children in underprivileged communities and other philanthropic ventures.





Dan Neiditch, a longtime proponent of child education and welfare worldwide, serves as a board member of the Promise Project Charity, which helps diagnose underprivileged children with learning disabilities and helps them receive a proper education - a cause reflective of both Mayor Adams's ongoing advocacy and personal background. Growing up in Brooklyn, Adams was never properly diagnosed with dyslexia, which led to prolonged anxiety and difficulty with his self-image. Adams experienced a major academic change that he credits to a dyslexia diagnosis in college and Adams said, "I went from a D student to the dean's list." As a result, he became a strong advocate for early dyslexia screening in public schools in New York City. Adams pressed forward in his professional ambitions, eventually becoming a police captain in the NYPD and, later, the Mayor of New York City.

Daniel Neiditch and Eric Adams will continue to work together to ensure the children of New York City are educated properly - and that no child goes undiagnosed for dyslexia again. Nearly 50 percent of all inmates in the United States are dyslexic, a number that Neiditch and Adams believe is too high and shows the importance of how early childhood screening can make a huge difference. Miss Universe 2023 Sheynnis Palacios was in attendance to show her support to the cause and Daniel Boulud donated an exclusive dinner to his famed restaurant Daniel in New York City.





