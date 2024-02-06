Updates include a new video and added language functions to make the reservation process easier via our website

Would you like to experience creating a kimono that you can wear in 3 minutes?

Putting on a kimono is difficult and it is said that only 2% of Japanese people can do it themselves. In our kimono creation experience, you can alter a vintage kimono so that it can be put on in 3 minutes.

People in Japan and from 45 other countries around the world have taken part in this experience to date.

The kimono you make is yours to keep so you can easily enjoy wearing it at sightseeing spots around Japan whenever you like.

An antique kimono is made to fit Japanese people from a long time ago, so if worn without any alterations it will be too short.

A kimono made in this experience is great for tall people and a perfect fit for everyone. Of course, it also looks just like a traditional kimono.

Experience Details

Experience Time: 90 Minutes

1) Select your favorite kimono from over 300 styles

2) Alter the kimono

3) Choose an "obi", "obiage", and "obijime" and have pictures taken.

The experience is set up so even those who cannot sew or do crafts can try it too.

Experience Fee: 6,000 yen

*The cost of the kimono is included in the fee, but if you want to upgrade the kimono it will cost an additional 2,000 to 6,000 yen. We also sell "obi" which are easy to put on. Sets of "obiage", "obijime", "obi", and "eri" can be purchased for 3,000 to 10,000 yen.

Men's kimono are different from women's and do not have the part called the "ohashiyori" so the length cannot be adjusted. Also unlike women's kimono, they are easy to wear, so men can enjoy printing their own, original family crest and name in kanji on either a kimono, "haori", or "juban" for no additional fee.

Contacts:

3minkimono inc.

Mail: mio@3minkimono.com

Web: https://3minkimono.com/

Address 6-8-6 Kiba, Koto, Tokyo

*Reservations are required to visit the store

