Experts in nuclear engineering projects and virtual twin technologies aim to drive the use of virtual twins in next-generation nuclear technology programs

Combining Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform and Assystem's system engineering and project management services and support will help customers ensure program development

Innovators gain access to a technology and methodology ecosystem that supports the sector's development

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) and Assystem, an international engineering, digital services and project management company, today announced their partnership to accelerate the development of advanced modular nuclear reactors that can produce efficient, safe and reliable energy.

The two companies are combining their respective expertise in virtual twin technologies and nuclear engineering to drive the use of virtual twins by customers seeking to manage the complexity of their advanced modular reactor programs and address challenges across all program phases.

Dassault Systèmes and Assystem will implement Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform and Assystem's system engineering and project management services and support for customers. This will establish one collaborative virtual ecosystem in which a customer's specific processes and methodologies are organized to ensure the data quality and traceability needed for the efficient design and delivery of an asset.

"The complementarity between Assystem and Dassault Systèmes makes sense for the nuclear sector. Advanced modular reactor developers are introducing new concepts that can drive low-carbon energy efforts. Through our knowledge of nuclear projects, system engineering and software development, we can provide them with the infrastructure, services and support to scale their production and transform the sector," said Christian Jeanneau, Executive Vice President, Digital International, Assystem.

"Our 3DEXPERIENCE platform has proven its versatility in responding to the unique needs of 12 industries served by Dassault Systèmes. Extending our long-standing partnership with Assystem to this strategic initiative will help innovators in the nuclear sector integrate best practices from other industries, industrialize their reactors, and rapidly introduce a new generation of advanced nuclear technologies," said Florence Verzelen, Executive Vice President, Industry, Marketing Sustainability, Dassault Systèmes.

About Assystem

Assystem, one of the world's leading independent nuclear engineering companies, is committed to accelerating the energy transition. With more than 55 years of experience in highly regulated sectors with stringent safety and security constraints, the Group provides engineering services as well as digital solutions and services to optimize the performance of complex infrastructure assets throughout their life cycle.

In its 12 countries of operation, Assystem's 7,000 experts are supporting energy transition. To achieve an affordable low carbon energy supply, Assystem is committed to the development of low carbon electricity (nuclear, renewables and electricity grids) and clean hydrogen. The Group is also helping drive the use of low carbon electricity in industrial sectors such as transportation.

Assystem is currently ranked in the top three nuclear engineering companies in the world.

More information on www.assystem.com

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers can redefine the creation, production and life-cycle-management processes of their offer and thus have a meaningful impact to make the world more sustainable. The beauty of the Experience Economy is that it is a human-centered economy for the benefit of all -consumers, patients and citizens. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 300,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

Dassault Systèmes. All rights reserved. 3DEXPERIENCE, the 3DS logo, the Compass icon, IFWE, 3DEXCITE, 3DVIA, BIOVIA, CATIA, CENTRIC PLM, DELMIA, ENOVIA, GEOVIA, MEDIDATA, NETVIBES, OUTSCALE, SIMULIA and SOLIDWORKS are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a European company (Societas Europaea) incorporated under French law, and registered with the Versailles trade and companies registry under number 322 306 440, or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240205700755/en/

Contacts:

Assystem Press Contacts

Anne-Charlotte Dagorn

Marketing Communication Director Assystem

acdagorn@assystem.com

Tel.: 06 83 03 70 29

Maria Da Silva

Agence Proches

maria.da-silva@agenceproches.com

Tel.: 07 60 70 23 16

Dassault Systèmes Press Contacts

Corporate France, Arnaud MALHERBE, arnaud.malherbe@3ds.com, +33 (0)1 61 62 87 73

North America, Natasha LEVANTI, natasha.levanti@3ds.com, +1 (508) 449 8097

EMEA, Virginie BLINDENBERG, virginie.blindenberg@3ds.com, +33 (0) 1 61 62 84 21

China, Grace MU, grace.mu@3ds.com, +86 10 6536 2288

India, Kriti ASHOK,kriti.ashok@3ds.com,+91 9741310607

Japan, Reina YAMAGUCHI, reina.yamaguchi@3ds.com, +81 3 4321 6650

Korea, Jeemin JEONG, jeemin.jeong@3ds.com, +82 2 3271 6653