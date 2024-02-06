Dexcom ONE+ is available today in Spain, Belgium, and Poland with the Netherlands launching next week, and additional countries to be announced in the coming months.

New system continues to ensure more people can gain access to accurate 1 , easy-to-use †2 , real-time CGM 1

Dexcom ONE+ uses Dexcom's best-in-class, most accurate, sensor design and incorporates user and prescribing doctor feedback.

People with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes now have an easier way to manage their condition and see their glucose readings, without painful fingerpricks

DexCom, Inc. (Nasdaq: DXCM), a global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) for people with diabetes, today announced the launch of their latest CGM system, Dexcom ONE+. The system is available today in Spain, Belgium, and Poland and launches next week in the Netherlands. In some countries Dexcom ONE+ replaces the previous generation Dexcom ONE sensor. Dexcom ONE+ uses Dexcom's best-in-class and most accurate sensor design. Dexcom also incorporated feedback from both end users and healthcare professionals when building Dexcom ONE+, ensuring an easy-to-use, highly effective, CGM experience for people treating their Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes with insulin.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240205348202/en/

Dexcom ONE+ real-time Continuous Glucose Monitoring (rt-CGM) System (Photo: Business Wire)

"Dexcom ONE+ incorporates our best-in-class technology and a range of features that we know will be well-received by the diabetes community," said Teri Lawver, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Dexcom. "By building Dexcom ONE+ based on user and healthcare professional feedback we know we have a CGM system that is flexible, easy to get started with, and intuitive to use; a system that people with either Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes, and their care teams, can benefit from."

"In my conversations with Dexcom, I expressed the importance of CGM being easy to use for people with diabetes and their care teams," said Dr. Liesbeth van Huffel. "Dexcom ONE+ is now an all-in-one sensor, very easy to apply and use. This makes diabetes technology more accessible as it lowers the barrier to getting started.

"Another important element was adding notes at certain moments, such as meals, insulin administration or sports activities. Compared to finger sticks, a CGM sensor provides a much clearer picture of how daily choices affect glucose levels. Dexcom sensors are known for their accuracy and reliability and now adding this note option to Dexcom ONE+ makes it even more transparent for the care team when coaching someone."

For people managing diabetes using fingerpricks and regularly injecting insulin, their lives can feel overwhelmed by diabetes. Dexcom ONE+ was developed to take away some of this burden, it's easy to get started with and is designed to be easy to live with, even for those with no experience of using a CGM system. Like all Dexcom CGM, Dexcom ONE+ gives a clear picture of what glucose levels are doing in real-time, without painful fingerpricks, therefore making it easier for people to achieve lasting results§ 3, ‡‡,5 ,6. Importantly, for loved ones, Dexcom ONE+ also allows a user to easily share their glucose numbers with up to ten people, offering everyone a little more peace of mind

"Dexcom ONE+ continues the work of Dexcom ONE in bringing access to our life-changing technology to millions of people across Europe, the Middle East and Africa," said Alex Moussa, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Dexcom EMEA LATAM. "Through our ongoing innovation and product development, not only are we bringing the best, and most accurate, version of our technology to even more people, but we continue to show our commitment to significantly expanding access to CGM for people with all types of diabetes."

Features that set Dexcom ONE+ apart from other CGM systems include multiple possibilities for personalisation and flexibility. Dexcom CGM systems offer the most discretion, with three wear location options‡ 1,4 and are the only CGM systems to offer a 'delay first high' option1,a customisable feature which allowsa user to set a time before which their sensor will not alert them to a 'high' glucose reading, helping to avoid alert fatigue. Furthermore, designed to fit seamlessly into a user's life, Dexcom ONE+ also has the highest waterproof rating when compared to other CGM brands, allowing users to confidently continue using their device while showering or exercising.

Dexcom ONE+ is available today in Spain, Belgium and Poland, and will be available in the Netherlands next week. Additional countries in Europe, the Middle East and Africa will be announced in the following months.

To find out more information about how Dexcom ONE+ can benefit you or your loved one speak to your doctor or visit dexcom.com

Category: IR

About DexCom, Inc.

DexCom, Inc. empowers people to take real-time control of health through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., and with operations across Europe, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers, and providers, Dexcom works to simplify and improve diabetes management around the world. For more information about Dexcom CGM, visit www.dexcom.com.

Results obtained with Dexcom G7 study, which shares the similar features and usability

If the glucose alerts and readings do not match symptoms a blood glucose meter should be used to make diabetes treatment decisions.

** Compared to previous generation Dexcom CGM System, Dexcom ONE

Compared to Blood Glucose Meter patient use

Previous generation Dexcom CGM used, Dexcom ONE+ uses the same sensor as G7

‡‡ Study included non-Dexcom CGM system

Dexcom ONE+ is approved for wear on the arm and abdomen, and children 2-6 years can also wear their sensor on the upper buttocks

The Dexcom ONE+ Sensor is waterproof and may be submerged under 2.4 Meters of water for up to 24 hours without failure when properly installed.

†† Separate Follow app and internet connection required

1 Dexcom ONE+ User Guide, 2023. 2. Dexcom Data on file 2022. 3 Lind M, et al. Diabetes Care. 2021;44(1):141-149. 4. Freestyle Libre 2, Medtronic and Senseonics User Guides. 5 Soupal J, et al. Diabetes Care. 2020; 43: 37-43. 6 Welsh JB, et al. J Diabetes Sci Technol. 2024;18(1):143-147

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240205348202/en/

Contacts:

Gemma McDonald, Dexcom: gemma.mcdonald@dexcom.com

Allison for Dexcom, DexcomEMEA@allisonworldwide.com