EXCHANGE NOTICE 6 FEBRUARY 2024 SHARES Trading in the shares of Lehto Group Plc and related instruments were suspended on the Nasdaq Helsinki today at 9.00 EET by request of the company. Identifiers: Trading code: LEHTO ISIN code: FI4000081138 Orderbook id: 121152 The orderbooks have been flushed. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260