Implantica continues to expand in Germany with another reflux Center of Excellence in Berlin

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ.), a medtech company at the forefront of bringing advanced technology into the body, announces the first RefluxStopTM procedures completed at MIC Hospital in Berlin.

Dr. Bjorn Siemssen, Head of the Reflux Center at MIC Kinik Berlin, has performed two successful RefluxStop procedures, a cutting edge treatment that addresses the root cause of GERD by restoring the body's natural physiology. Both patients returned to eating normally quickly after recovering from the laparoscopic procedure.

Dr. Siemssen says, "RefluxStop has the potential to improve the lives of countless GERD patients. The innovative RefluxStop procedure does not encircle the food passageway which could make it an option for those who weren't previously candidates for surgery. It's rewarding to be able to help a new group of patients seeking relief from the relentless symptoms of GERD with the latest technology represented by RefluxStop."

Implantica founder and CEO, Dr. Peter Forsell adds, "We are honoured to work with Dr. Siemssen, a highly regarded expert in surgical reflux treatment from MIC Hospital in Berlin, a top provider of minimally invasive surgery. We thank Dr. Siemssen for his visionary leadership to bring RefluxStop technology to Berlin."

Dr. Forsell continues, "The growing list of distinguished surgeons and hospitals offering RefluxStopTM in Germany shows just how urgently we need new surgical innovations in the treatment of GERD. Millions of patients in Germany regularly experience severe acid reflux symptoms1 without adequate treatment and we're proud to support Dr. Siemssen as he now has a new innovative surgical option for a more permanent relief from GERD."

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energizing platform designed to power remote-controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

About RefluxStop

RefluxStop is a new innovative treatment that has the potential to spur a paradigm shift in anti-reflux surgery. It's unique mechanism of action differentiates it from standard of care and current surgical solutions.

Longer established surgical options for GERD involve encircling the food passageway to support the lower esophageal sphincter's closing mechanism and are commonly associated with side effects such as swallowing difficulties, pain when swallowing and inability to belch and/or vomit.

In contrast, the RefluxStop device treats the cause of acid reflux without encircling and putting pressure on the food passageway. It restores and maintains the lower esophageal sphincter in its original, natural position. The RefluxStop mechanism of action is focused on reconstructing all three components of the anti-reflux barrier, that if compromised could possibly result in acid reflux. It restores and supports the natural anatomical physiology of the body allowing the body to itself solve the problem with acid reflux.

