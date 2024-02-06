CTT Systems AB - Interim Report Fourth Quarter 2023 / Year-End Report 2023

NYKÖPING, SE / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / CTT Systems AB (STO:CTT)

FOURTH QUARTER 2023

Net sales increased by 20% to MSEK 81.2 (67.8)

- Currency adjusted increase of 21%

Operating profit (EBIT) increased to MSEK 31.6 (20.8)

Operating margin (EBIT margin) amounted to 39% (31)

Profit margin amounted to 43% (33)

Net profit increased to MSEK 27.4 (17.8)

Earnings per share were SEK 2.19 (1.42)

Operating cash flow increased to MSEK 30.4 (17.9)

JANUARY - DECEMBER 2023

Net sales increased by 28% to MSEK 308.9 (240.6)

- Currency adjusted increase of 23%

Operating profit (EBIT) increased to MSEK 118.4 (91.8)

Operating margin (EBIT margin) amounted to 38% (38)

Profit margin amounted to 39% (35)

Net profit increased to MSEK 95.5 (66.3)

Earnings per share were SEK 7.62 (5.29)

Operating cash flow increased to MSEK 116.8 (61.2)

The Board of Directors proposes an ordinary dividend of SEK 5.35 per share (4.05) and

an extraordinary dividend of SEK 3.35 per share (0), totalling SEK 8.70 per share

FORECAST - FIRST QUARTER 2024

The net sales forecast for the first quarter of 2024 is MSEK 80 - 85 (75.0).

PRESENTATION OF THE INTERIM REPORT / YEAR-END REPORT

The presentation will be webcasted at 09:30 (CET).

The report will be presented by Henrik Höjer, CEO and Markus Berg, CFO.

The report will be presented by Henrik Höjer, CEO and Markus Berg, CFO. To participate in the audiocast, where you have the opportunity to ask oral questions, register via the link below:

https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=5008615.

To participate in the webcast, register via the link:

https://ir.financialhearings.com/ctt-systems-q4-report-2023. Via the webcast, it is only possible to ask written questions.

The link can also be found at www.ctt.se

For Additional Information

Henrik Höjer, CEO, CTT Systems AB.

Tel. +46 155 20 59 01 alt. Mobile +46 76 108 11 33, or email henrik.hojer@ctt.se

Markus Berg, CFO, CTT Systems AB.

Tel. 0155-20 59 05 alt. Mobile. +46 72-230 33 88 or email: markus.berg@ctt.se

About CTT Systems

CTT is the leading supplier of active humidity control systems in aircraft. We solve the aircraft humidity paradox - with far too dry cabin air - and too much moisture in the fuselage - causing dehydration for people onboard and excess weight in the aircraft inducing larger environmental footprint. CTT offers humidifiers and dehumidifiers available for retrofit and line-fit on commercial aircraft as well as private jets. For more information about CTT and how active humidity control products make air traveling a little more sustainable and far more pleasurable, please visit: www.ctt.se

This information is information that CTT Systems AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-02-06 08:00 CET.

Attachments

CTT Systems AB Interim Report Q4 2023

View the original press release on accesswire.com