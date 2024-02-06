Researchers in Norway have investigated the technical potential of implementing subsea pumped hydro storage at water depth not exceeding 2,000 m. They also identified potential locations for these storage systems based on energy density.Researchers at the Kitty Kiellands Hus University in Norway have suggested using the ocean space for setting up pumped-hydro stations for utility-scale storage at deepwater. The new concept, dubbed subsea pumped hydro storage (SPHS), consists of utilizing ocean hydrostatic pressure to channel a flow of water into a rigid tank located on the seabed. This tank is ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...