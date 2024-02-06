Anzeige
06.02.2024 | 09:06
SEGPAY COMPLIANCE MANAGER APPROVED BY CENTRAL BANK OF IRELAND

Christopher Hamilton Appointed to Lead Compliance and Anti-Money Laundering Division

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Segpay, a pioneer in digital payment processing, announced today that Christopher Hamilton has received approval by the Central Bank of Ireland as the company's Money Laundering Reporting Officer PCF-52 for Segregated Payments (Ireland) Limited, Segpay's Centre of European Union operations based in Dublin.

SegPay is a global leader in digital payment processing, offering payment facilitator and gateway solutions. The company is dedicated to providing merchants secure turnkey services to accept online payments, with a guarantee that funds are always safe. SegPay protects merchants with its proprietary Fraud Mitigation System and provides unmatched customer service and support. For more information, visithttp://www.segpay.com/ . (PRNewsFoto/SegPay) (PRNewsFoto/SEGPAY)

"Christopher was selected to move into this role due to his extensive background in compliance," said Segpay CEO Cathy Beardsley. "Leading compliance holds the critical responsibility of reporting while also maintaining high integrity and professional standards for Segpay."

Christopher has spent his entire career in the payment space, most recently working as a Financial Crimes Investigation Specialist and Compliance Officer at Paysafe Group. He began his career at Accenture Ireland. He holds a diploma in Anti-Money Laundering from City Colleges in Dublin and is currently completing a bachelor's degree in Fintech Risk and Compliance through Technological University Dublin.

"This industry is overseen by one of the most prudent and highest regulators in Europe," said Hamilton. "This role will be both challenging and rewarding and I'm excited to add this level of compliance and security for Segpay."

For more information on Christopher's role with Segpay, the Segpay EU team or how you can expand globally feel free to reach out directly to Sales@Segpay.com.

About Segpay

Segpay is a pioneer in digital payment processing, offering custom solutions including payment facilitator, direct merchant accounts and secure gateway services. The company specializes in online credit card processing for e-commerce and subscription services for global merchants. Segpay provides secure turnkey solutions to accept online payments, with a guarantee that funds are always safe and protected with its proprietary Fraud Mitigation System and unmatched customer service and support. For more information, visit http://www.segpay.com/.

Media Contact:
Kerrie Levick
Creaxion® for Segpay
Kerrie@Creaxion.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/217488/4530968/segpay_logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/segpay-compliance-manager-approved-by-central-bank-of-ireland-302054072.html

