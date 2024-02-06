Corsica Solar says its 150 kW electrolyzer will be powered exclusively by PV electricity during peak hours.From pv magazine France French solar developer Corsica Sole has entered the green hydrogen market with the construction of its first renewable hydrogen production unit in Folelli, on the French island of Corsica. "The electrolyzer will be powered only by photovoltaic electricity during peak hours," said Jean-Gabriel Steinmetz, director of new markets for Corsica Sole, in an interview with pv magazine France. Once the project is operational in 2025, it will be directly connected to one of ...

