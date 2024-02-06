Jackpot Digital Inc.: Jackpot Digital Signs Provincial Casino Operator Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JJ)(TSXV:JJ.WT.B)(TSXV:JJ.WT.C)(US OTCQB:JPOTF)(Frankfurt Exchange:LVH3) is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a licensing agreement with the Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority ("SIGA") to install the Company's Jackpot Blitz® dealerless poker ETGs. The installations are subject to Jackpot obtaining the customary regulatory and licensing approvals.

SIGA operates seven casinos and Playnow.com in the Canadian Province of Saskatchewan. SIGA intends to initially install Jackpot Blitz® machines at its Dakota Dunes and Gold Horse Casino properties, located in Saskatoon and Lloydminster, respectively.

Jackpot President & CEO, Jake Kalpakian, states "we are very excited to be working with SIGA and entering the Saskatchewan market. Saskatchewan is the first of several Canadian provinces we hope to add as we move through 2024."

About Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority

SIGA operates seven casinos and Playnow.com in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan and provides first-class entertainment to patrons across Saskatchewan. SIGA casinos deliver entertainment and excitement, offering slot machines, live table games, electronic table games, live on-stage entertainment and food and beverage services. SIGA employees provide a second-to-none customer service experience, rooted in traditional First Nation hospitality and culture.

In addition to the Province of Saskatchewan and the Company's cruise ship customers, which include Carnival Cruises, Virgin Voyages, Princess Cruises, Holland America, AIDA, and Costa Cruises, Jackpot has announced land-based installations or orders in 12 states and territories in the U.S. and growing, including California, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, U.S. Virgin Islands, Washington, as well as several international jurisdictions.

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

A positive disruptor in the casino business, Jackpot Digital is a leading manufacturer of dealerless multiplayer electronic poker tables for the cruise ship and land-based regulated casino industries. The Company specializes in dealerless poker which is complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for casino operators to efficiently control and optimize their poker business.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681- 0204 ext. 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

