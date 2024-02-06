AlzeCure Pharma: AlzeCure Gets Late Breaking Abstract of New Preclinical Data with ACD856 Accepted at AD/PD 2024 Conference

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / AlzeCure Pharma (STO:ALZCUR)(FRA:AC6) AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO: ALZCUR), a pharmaceutical company that develops candidate drugs for CNS diseases, focusing on Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced that an abstract on preclinical data with its lead drug candidate NeuroRestore ACD856 has been accepted for a poster presentation at AD/PD 2024, which will be held in Lisbon on March 5-9.

The abstract, titled ACD856 is a biased positive allosteric modulator of Trk-receptors - Enhances neurite outgrowth but do not affect pain signaling , will be presented at the international conference AD/PD 2024 on Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and Related Neurological Disorders by Pontus Forsell, Head of Discovery and Research at AlzeCure. Co-authors are Veronica Lidell, Azita Rasti, Gunnar Nordvall and Johan Sandin.

The presentation includes study results showing that ACD856, the lead drug candidate in the NeuroRestore platform being developed with a focus on Alzheimer's disease, selectively appears to potentiate some signaling pathways, but not others. New preclinical data show that the substance stimulates the growth of nerve cell projections, which can promote nerve cell communication, but does not affect other functions, such as pain signaling. Previous studies have also been able to show that ACD856 improves memory, synaptic plasticity and has neuroprotective properties.

"The selective effects of ACD856 are a strength for the continued clinical studies and show that substances from the project can have potent effects while maintaining a good safety profile," said Pontus Forsell.

"These positive data are very important for AlzeCure as we can now continue the development of this potential blockbuster in Alzheimer's disease where there is still a great medical need," said Martin Jönsson, CEO of AlzeCure Pharma AB.

The abstract and the poster will be available on AlzeCure's website after the presentation (https://www.alzecurepharma.se/en/presentations-and-interviews/).

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure® is a Swedish pharmaceutical company that develops new innovative drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore®, Alzstatin® and Painless.

NeuroRestore consists of two symptomatic drug candidates where the unique mechanism of action allows for multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease, as well as for depression treatment. The Alzstatin platform focuses on developing disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease and comprises two drug candidates. Painless is the company's research platform in the field of pain and contains two projects: ACD440, which is a drug candidate in the clinical development phase for the treatment of neuropathic pain, and TrkA-NAM, which targets severe pain in conditions such as osteoarthritis. AlzeCure aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development through an early clinical phase, and is continually working on business development to find suitable outlicensing solutions, alternatively partnership, with other pharmaceutical companies.

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se.

About NeuroRestore

NeuroRestore is a platform of symptom-relieving drug candidates for disease states in which cognitive ability is impaired, e.g. Alzheimer's Disease, sleep apnea, traumatic brain injury and Parkinson's disease. NeuroRestore stimulates several important signaling pathways in the brain, which among other things leads to improved cognition. Preclinical studies with NeuroRestore have shown that AlzeCure's drug candidates enhance communication between the nerve cells and improve cognitive ability. The NeuroRestore substances are so called Trk-PAMs which stimulate specific signaling pathways in the central nervous system known as neurotrophins, the most well-known being NGF (Nerve Growth Factor) and BDNF (Brain Derived Neurotrophic Factor). The levels of NGF and BDNF are disturbed in several disease states and the signaling is reduced. The impaired function impairs communication between the synapses, i.e. the contact surfaces of the nerve endings, as well as reducing the possibility of survival for the nerve cells, which gives rise to the cognitive impairments. Neurotrophins play a crucial role for the function of nerve cells, and a disturbed function of BDNF has a strong genetic link to impaired cognitive ability in several different diseases, such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's disease, traumatic brain injury and sleep disorders. There is also a link between BDNF signaling and depression, something that has been further strengthened in recent years. In addition to cognitive-enhancing effects, new preclinical data also show that NeuroRestore substances have a positive effect on mitochondrial function and cell survival, which could indicate potential disease-modifying effects. The leading drug candidate in the platform, ACD856, has recently completed clinical phase I studies and demonstrated positive effects there that support continued development of the program.

About Alzheimer's disease

Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia, affecting approximately 55 million people worldwide. Alzheimer's disease is a lethal disorder that also has a large impact on both relatives and the society. Today, preventive and disease modifying treatments are missing. The main risk factors to develop Alzheimer's are age and genetic causes. Even though the disease can start as early as between 40 and 65 years of age, it is most common after 65 years. Significant investments in Alzheimer research are being made because of the significant unmet medical need and the large cost of this disease for healthcare and society. The total global costs for dementia related diseases is estimated to about 1,300 billion USD globally in 2019. Given the lack of both effective symptomatic treatments and disease modifying treatments, the need for new effective therapies is acute. The few approved drugs on the market today have only a limited symptomatic effect and can produce dose limiting side effects. A disease modifying treatment for Alzheimer's disease is estimated to reach more than $15 billion in annual sales. In Sweden, approximately 100,000 people suffer from Alzheimer's disease with a healthcare cost of about SEK 63 billion yearly, which is more than for cancer and cardiovascular diseases combined.

Martin Jönsson CEO And Pontus Forsell Head Of D&R AlzeCure Pharma

AlzeCure gets Late Breaking abstract of new preclinical data with ACD856 accepted at AD/PD 2024 conference

