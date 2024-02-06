Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 06.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Nach spektakulärer Übernahme vom laufenden Elektroboom profitieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 3083 | ISIN: DEXXXXDEKRAX | Ticker-Symbol: -
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
DEKRA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEKRA 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
06.02.2024 | 10:54
153 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dekra SE: DEKRA at Mobile World Congress 2024 (February 26-29, 2024)

DEKRA showcases at MWC how product testing and certification are evolving for AI, Cybersecurity and Connectivity

STUTTGART, Germany, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DEKRA, the global product safety and security industry leader, will participate in a new edition of Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona (Spain), an event starting February 26th where the latest advancements in the mobile and technology landscape are exhibited. DEKRA will present how product testing and certification are evolving, influenced by the accelerated transformation of the technological landscape, where technologies progress at an unprecedented speed, particularly in critical areas such as Artificial intelligence, Cybersecurity and Connectivity, challenging even the regulations' capacity to keep their pace.

DEKRA's mission goes beyond ensuring the safety and security of products. With a legacy connected to technological development since 1925, DEKRA is committed to anticipating and providing solutions that ensure safety and security remain paramount in the dynamic world of technology, actively supporting customers in evaluating whether their products containing new and existing technologies can guarantee a safe and secure operation, while also complying with regulations.

As part of this strategy, DEKRA was the first company in the world to launch AI Testing and Certification services to evaluate if AI systems can provide users with a trustworthy and safe experience. Besides, DEKRA has also introduced Artificial Intelligence & Advanced Analytics Services support customers on how to start the journey for a safe and secure AI in their products.

Likewise, DEKRA is continuously expanding its cybersecurity services to meet the demands of the connected world, where cybersecurity is no longer merely an option but a necessity for every type of device. (…)

Read full version: Press Overview (dekra.com)

Date

Stuttgart, February 6, 2024 / No. 010

DEKRA e.V.

Contact

Tilman Vögele-Ebering

Corporate Communications

Phone

+49.711.7861-2122

Handwerkstraße 15

Fax

+49.711.7861-742122

70565 Stuttgart, Germany

E-Mail

tilman.voegele-ebering@dekra.com

www.dekra.com/en/press-overview

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dekra-at-mobile-world-congress-2024-february-26-29-2024-302053730.html

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.