Simon Property Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results and Raises Quarterly Dividend

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon®, a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, today reported results for the quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 .

"This was an excellent quarter and year for Simon Property Group, which was capped off by our 30th anniversary as a public company in December. Over that 30-year period, we are proud to have delivered a total return to shareholders of 3,100%," said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President. "In 2023, we generated record annual Funds From Operations of nearly $4.7 billion, executed over 18 million square feet of leases, delivered 13 significant redevelopment projects, and completed several major financing transactions that reinforced our industry-leading balance sheet. We achieved 2023 total shareholder return of 29.3% and returned $2.9 billion to shareholders in dividends and share repurchases."

Results for the Quarter

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $747.5 million, or $2.29 per diluted share, as compared to $673.8 million, or $2.06 per diluted share in 2022. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 includes after-tax net gains of $117.4 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, primarily due to the partial sale of the Company's ownership interest in Authentic Brands Group ("ABG"); prior year period included non-cash after-tax gains from investment activity of $90.5 million, or $0.25 per diluted share.

Funds From Operations ("FFO") was $1.382 billion, or $3.69 per diluted share as compared to $1.274 billion, or $3.40 per diluted share in the prior year, inclusive of the gains referenced above.

Domestic property Net Operating Income ("NOI") increased 7.3% and portfolio NOI increased 7.2% compared to the prior year period.

Results for the Year

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $2.280 billion, or $6.98 per diluted share, as compared to $2.136 billion, or $6.52 per diluted share in 2022. Net income for 2023 includes after-tax gains of $282.9 million or $0.75 per diluted share from investment activity; prior year included non-cash after-tax gains of $27.1 million or $0.08 per diluted share from investment activity.

FFO was $4.686 billion, or $12.51 per diluted share as compared to $4.481 billion, or $11.95 per diluted share in the prior year, inclusive of the gains referenced above.

Domestic property NOI increased 4.8% and portfolio NOI increased 4.9% compared to the prior year period.

U.S. Malls and Premium Outlets Operating Statistics

Occupancy was 95.8% at December 31, 2023, compared to 94.9% at December 31, 2022, an increase of 90 basis points.

Base minimum rent per square foot was $56.82 at December 31, 2023, compared to $55.13 at December 31, 2022, an increase of 3.1%.

Reported retailer sales per square foot was $743 for the trailing 12 months ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of 1.3% compared to 2022.

Capital Markets and Balance Sheet Liquidity

The Company was active in both the secured and unsecured credit markets in 2023.

During the year, the Company completed three senior notes offerings totaling $3.1 billion, with a weighted average coupon rate of 5.36% and a weighted average term of 15.6 years. The Company also completed 16 non-recourse mortgage loans totaling approximately $1.73 billion (U.S. dollar equivalent), of which Simon's share was $954 million . The weighted average interest rate on the mortgage loans was 6.53%. The Company also closed on a new, upsized $5.0 billion multi-currency unsecured revolving credit facility.

As of December 31, 2023, Simon had approximately $10.9 billion of liquidity consisting of $2.8 billion of cash on hand, including its share of joint venture cash, and $8.1 billion of available capacity under its revolving credit facilities.

Dividends

Today, Simon's Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $1.95 for the first quarter of 2024. This is an increase of $0.15, or 8.3% year-over-year. The dividend will be payable on March 29, 2024 to shareholders of record on March 8, 2024.

Simon's Board of Directors declared the quarterly dividend on its 8 3/8% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: SPGPrJ) of $1.046875 per share, payable on March 29, 2024 to shareholders of record on March 15, 2024.

2024 Guidance

The Company currently estimates net income to be within a range of $6.45 to $6.70 per diluted share and FFO to be within a range of $11.85 to $12.10 per diluted share for the year ending December 31, 2024.

The following table provides the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation for the expected range of estimated net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share to FFO per diluted share:

For the year ending December 31, 2024







Low

End

High

End Estimated net income attributable to common stockholders

per diluted share $6.45

$6.70 Depreciation and amortization including Simon's share

of unconsolidated entities 5.40

5.40 Estimated FFO per diluted share $11.85

$12.10

Conference Call

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes FFO, FFO per share and portfolio NOI growth which are financial performance measures not defined by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in this press release and in Simon's supplemental information for the quarter. FFO and NOI growth are financial performance measures widely used in the REIT industry. Our definitions of these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures reported by other REITs.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained, and it is possible that the Company's actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such factors include, but are not limited to: changes in economic and market conditions that may adversely affect the general retail environment, including but not limited to those caused by inflation, recessionary pressures, wars, escalating geopolitical tensions as a result of the war in Ukraine and the conflicts in the Middle East, and supply chain disruptions; the inability to renew leases and relet vacant space at existing properties on favorable terms; the potential loss of anchor stores or major tenants; the inability to collect rent due to the bankruptcy or insolvency of tenants or otherwise; an increase in vacant space at our properties; the potential for violence, civil unrest, criminal activity or terrorist activities at our properties; natural disasters; the availability of comprehensive insurance coverage; the intensely competitive market environment in the retail industry, including e-commerce; security breaches that could compromise our information technology or infrastructure; reducing emissions of greenhouse gases; environmental liabilities; our international activities subjecting us to risks that are different from or greater than those associated with our domestic operations, including changes in foreign exchange rates; our continued ability to maintain our status as a REIT; changes in tax laws or regulations that result in adverse tax consequences; risks associated with the acquisition, development, redevelopment, expansion, leasing and management of properties; the inability to lease newly developed properties on favorable terms; the loss of key management personnel; uncertainties regarding the impact of pandemics, epidemics or public health crises, and the associated governmental restrictions on our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flow and liquidity; changes in market rates of interest; the impact of our substantial indebtedness on our future operations, including covenants in the governing agreements that impose restrictions on us that may affect our ability to operate freely; any disruption in the financial markets that may adversely affect our ability to access capital for growth and satisfy our ongoing debt service requirements; any change in our credit rating; risks relating to our joint venture properties, including guarantees of certain joint venture indebtedness; and general risks related to real estate investments, including the illiquidity of real estate investments.

The Company discusses these and other risks and uncertainties under the heading "Risk Factors" in its annual and quarterly periodic reports filed with the SEC. The Company may update that discussion in subsequent other periodic reports, but except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

About Simon

Simon® is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Simon Property Group, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)







For the Three Months

For the Twelve Months

Ended December 31,

Ended December 31,

2023 2022

2023 2022











REVENUE:









Lease income $ 1,362,455 $ 1,287,141

$ 5,164,335 $ 4,905,175 Management fees and other revenues 33,484 31,853

125,995 116,904 Other income 131,499 80,904

368,506 269,368 Total revenue 1,527,438 1,399,898

5,658,836 5,291,447











EXPENSES:









Property operating 122,793 127,206

489,346 464,135 Depreciation and amortization 320,256 317,181

1,262,107 1,227,371 Real estate taxes 103,330 109,612

441,783 443,224 Repairs and maintenance 29,420 29,602

97,257 93,595 Advertising and promotion 40,633 35,364

127,346 107,793 Home and regional office costs 53,113 41,168

207,618 184,592 General and administrative 10,278 9,994

38,513 34,971 Other 55,476 45,566

187,844 152,213 Total operating expenses 735,299 715,693

2,851,814 2,707,894











OPERATING INCOME BEFORE OTHER ITEMS 792,139 684,205

2,807,022 2,583,553











Interest expense (224,923) (200,901)

(854,648) (761,253) Gain on disposal, exchange, or revaluation of equity interests, net 167,390 121,177

362,019 121,177 Income and other tax expense (41,622) (52,344)

(81,874) (83,512) Income from unconsolidated entities 167,828 213,635

375,663 647,977 Unrealized (losses) gains in fair value of publicly traded equity instruments and









derivative instrument, net (8,157) 2,208

11,892 (61,204) Gain (loss) on acquisition of controlling interest, sale or disposal of, or recovery on,









assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net 6,841 4,768

(3,056) 5,647











CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 859,496 772,748

2,617,018 2,452,385











Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 111,182 98,128

333,892 312,850 Preferred dividends 834 834

3,337 3,337











NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 747,480 $ 673,786

$ 2,279,789 $ 2,136,198























BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:









Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 2.29 $ 2.06

$ 6.98 $ 6.52

Simon Property Group, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)











December 31, December 31,

2023 2022 ASSETS:



Investment properties, at cost $ 39,285,138 $ 38,326,912 Less - accumulated depreciation 17,716,788 16,563,749

21,568,350 21,763,163 Cash and cash equivalents 1,168,991 621,628 Short-term investments 1,000,000 - Tenant receivables and accrued revenue, net 826,126 823,540 Investment in TRG, at equity 3,049,719 3,074,345 Investment in Klépierre, at equity 1,527,872 1,561,112 Investment in other unconsolidated entities, at equity 3,540,648 3,511,263 Right-of-use assets, net 484,073 496,930 Deferred costs and other assets 1,117,716 1,159,293 Total assets $ 34,283,495 $ 33,011,274





LIABILITIES:



Mortgages and unsecured indebtedness $ 26,033,423 $ 24,960,286 Accounts payable, accrued expenses, intangibles, and deferred revenues 1,693,248 1,491,583 Cash distributions and losses in unconsolidated entities, at equity 1,760,922 1,699,828 Dividend payable 1,842 1,997 Lease liabilities 484,861 497,953 Other liabilities 621,601 535,736 Total liabilities 30,595,897 29,187,383





Commitments and contingencies



Limited partners' preferred interest in the Operating Partnership and noncontrolling



redeemable interests 195,949 212,239





EQUITY:



Stockholders' Equity



Capital stock ( total shares authorized, $0.0001 par value, 238,000,000



shares of excess common stock, 850,000,000 authorized shares of preferred stock):









Series J 8 3/8% cumulative redeemable preferred stock, 1,000,000 shares authorized,



796,948 issued and outstanding with a liquidation value of $39,847 41,106 41,435





Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 511,990,000 shares authorized, 342,895,886 and



342,905,419 issued and outstanding, respectively 33 34





Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized, 8,000



issued and outstanding - -





Capital in excess of par value 11,406,236 11,232,881 Accumulated deficit (6,095,576) (5,926,974) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (172,787) (164,873) Common stock held in treasury, at cost, 16,983,364 and 15,959,628 shares, respectively (2,156,178) (2,043,979) Total stockholders' equity 3,022,834 3,138,524 Noncontrolling interests 468,815 473,128 Total equity 3,491,649 3,611,652 Total liabilities and equity $ 34,283,495 $ 33,011,274

Simon Property Group, Inc. Unaudited Joint Venture Combined Statements of Operations (Dollars in thousands)





























For the Three Months Ended December 31,

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2023 2022

2023 2022











REVENUE:









Lease income $ 772,258 $ 752,541

$ 2,984,455 $ 2,894,611 Other income 106,797 83,478

464,058 341,923 Total revenue 879,055 836,019

3,448,513 3,236,534











OPERATING EXPENSES:









Property operating 163,275 159,804

638,638 605,018 Depreciation and amortization 172,727 161,836

656,089 666,762 Real estate taxes 45,258 59,010

237,809 246,707 Repairs and maintenance 21,642 23,200

77,093 81,522 Advertising and promotion 24,577 22,058

83,279 74,776 Other 56,742 59,827

236,955 205,405 Total operating expenses 484,221 485,735

1,929,863 1,880,190











OPERATING INCOME BEFORE OTHER ITEMS 394,834 350,284

1,518,650 1,356,344











Interest expense (176,964) (159,668)

(685,193) (599,245) Gain on sale or disposal of, or recovery on, assets and interests in unconsolidated entities, net - 45,814

20,529 50,336











NET INCOME $ 217,870 $ 236,430

$ 853,986 $ 807,435











Third-Party Investors' Share of Net Income $ 107,069 $ 142,897

$ 436,408 $ 423,816











Our Share of Net Income 110,801 93,533

417,578 383,619 Amortization of Excess Investment (A) (14,926) (14,956)

(59,707) (60,109) Our Share of Gain on Sale or Disposal of, or Recovery on, Assets and Interests in Unconsolidated Entities, net









- -

(454) (2,532)











Income from Unconsolidated Entities (B) $ 95,875 $ 78,577

$ 357,417 $ 320,978











Note: The above financial presentation does not include any information related to our investments in Klépierre S.A. ("Klépierre"), The Taubman Realty Group ("TRG") and other platform investments. For additional information, see footnote B.

Simon Property Group, Inc. Unaudited Joint Venture Combined Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands)





















December 31, December 31,



2023 2022

Assets:





Investment properties, at cost $ 19,315,578 $ 19,256,108

Less - accumulated depreciation 8,874,745 8,490,990



10,440,833 10,765,118

Cash and cash equivalents 1,372,377 1,445,353

Tenant receivables and accrued revenue, net 505,933 546,025

Right-of-use assets, net 126,539 143,526

Deferred costs and other assets 537,943 482,375

Total assets $ 12,983,625 $ 13,382,397









Liabilities and Partners' Deficit:





Mortgages $ 14,282,839 $ 14,569,921

Accounts payable, accrued expenses, intangibles, and deferred revenue 1,032,217 961,984

Lease liabilities 116,535 133,096

Other liabilities 368,582 446,064

Total liabilities 15,800,173 16,111,065









Preferred units 67,450 67,450

Partners' deficit (2,883,998) (2,796,118)

Total liabilities and partners' deficit $ 12,983,625 $ 13,382,397









Our Share of:





Partners' deficit $ (1,258,809) $ (1,232,086)

Add: Excess Investment (A) 1,173,852 1,219,117

Our net Investment in unconsolidated entities, at equity $ (84,957) $ (12,969)



Note: The above financial presentation does not include any information related to our investments in Klépierre,

TRG and other platform investments. For additional information, see footnote B.



Simon Property Group, Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (c) (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)























Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Income to FFO

























For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended









December 31,

December 31,









2023

2022

2023

2022























Consolidated Net Income (D)



$ 859,496

$ 772,748

$ 2,617,018

$ 2,452,385 Adjustments to Arrive at FFO:











































Depreciation and amortization from consolidated















properties



316,881

311,304

1,250,550

1,214,441

Our share of depreciation and amortization from















unconsolidated entities, including Klépierre, TRG and other corporate investments 219,604

200,654

841,862

845,784

(Gain) loss on acquisition of controlling interest, sale or disposal of, or recovery on,















assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net (6,841)

(4,768)

3,056

(5,647)

Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest holders in















properties



585

(240)

1,336

(2,738)

Noncontrolling interests portion of depreciation and amortization, gain on consolidation of properties,















and loss (gain) on disposal of properties (6,464)

(4,594)

(22,719)

(18,234)

Preferred distributions and dividends (1,298)

(1,313)

(5,237)

(5,252) FFO of the Operating Partnership

$ 1,381,963

$ 1,273,791

$ 4,685,866

$ 4,480,739















































Diluted net income per share to diluted FFO per share reconciliation:













Diluted net income per share



$ 2.29

$ 2.06

$ 6.98

$ 6.52

Depreciation and amortization from consolidated properties















and our share of depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated















entities, including Klépierre, TRG and other corporate investments, net of noncontrolling















interests portion of depreciation and amortization 1.42

1.35

5.52

5.44

(Gain) loss on acquisition of controlling interest, sale or disposal of, or recovery on,















assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net (0.02)

(0.01)

0.01

(0.01) Diluted FFO per share



$ 3.69

$ 3.40

$ 12.51

$ 11.95























Details for per share calculations:









































FFO of the Operating Partnership



$ 1,381,963

$ 1,273,791

$ 4,685,866

$ 4,480,739 Diluted FFO allocable to unitholders

(179,592)

(160,937)

(597,727)

(564,946) Diluted FFO allocable to common stockholders

$ 1,202,371

$ 1,112,854

$ 4,088,139

$ 3,915,793























Basic and Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 325,934

326,954

326,808

327,817 Weighted average limited partnership units outstanding 48,930

47,303

47,782

47,295 Basic and Diluted weighted average shares and units outstanding 374,864

374,257

374,590

375,112























Basic and Diluted FFO per Share



$ 3.69

$ 3.40

$ 12.51

$ 11.95 Percent Change





8.5 %





4.7 %





















































Simon Property Group, Inc. Footnotes to Unaudited Financial Information

























Notes:















































(A) Excess investment represents the unamortized difference of our investment over equity in the underlying net assets of the related partnerships and joint ventures shown therein. The Company generally amortizes excess investment over the life of the related assets.

























(B) The Unaudited Joint Venture Combined Statements of Operations do not include any operations or our share of net income or excess investment amortization related to our investments in Klépierre, TRG and other platform investments. Amounts included in Footnote D below exclude our share of related activity for our investments in Klépierre, TRG and other platform investments. For further information on Klépierre, reference should be made to financial information in Klépierre's public filings and additional discussion and analysis in our Form 10-K.

























(C) This report contains measures of financial or operating performance that are not specifically defined by GAAP, including FFO and FFO per share. FFO is a performance measure that is standard in the REIT business. We believe FFO provides investors with additional information concerning our operating performance and a basis to compare our performance with those of other REITs. We also use these measures internally to monitor the operating performance of our portfolio. Our computation of these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures reported by other REITs.



























We determine FFO based upon the definition set forth by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") Funds From Operations White Paper - 2018 Restatement. Our main business includes acquiring, owning, operating, developing, and redeveloping real estate in conjunction with the rental of retail real estate. Gains and losses of assets incidental to our main business are included in FFO. We determine FFO to be our share of consolidated net income computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding real estate related depreciation and amortization, excluding gains and losses from extraordinary items, excluding gains and losses from the sale, disposal or property insurance recoveries of, or any impairment related to, depreciable retail operating properties, plus the allocable portion of FFO of unconsolidated joint ventures based upon economic ownership interest, and all determined on a consistent basis in accordance with GAAP. However, you should understand that FFO does not represent cash flow from operations as defined by GAAP, should not be considered as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with GAAP as a measure of operating performance, and is not an alternative to cash flows as a measure of liquidity.

























(D) Includes our share of:













































- Gain on land sales of $5.8 million and $0.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $13.6 million and $15.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

























- Straight-line adjustments decreased income by ($1.0) million and ($3.9) million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and ($11.4) million and ($26.8) million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

























- Amortization of fair market value of leases increased (decreased) income by $0.0 million and $0.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $0.2 million and ($0.2) million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

