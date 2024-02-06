IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A.: IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A announces its results for the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 ended December 31, 2023

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire / -- IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS; BYMA: IRSA), the leading real estate company in Argentina, announces today its results for the second quarter of the Fiscal Year 2024 ended December 31, 2023 .

HIGHLIGHTS

The net result for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 recorded a gain of ARS 146,593 million compared to ARS 48,072 million in the same period of the previous year, mainly explained by the gain recorded from changes in the fair value of investment properties.

Rental adjusted EBITDA reached ARS 54,102 million, 12.3% higher than the first half of 2023, driven by the shopping malls and hotels segments. Total adjusted EBITDA reached ARS 66,940 million, increasing 54.6% compared to the same period of the previous year, mainly explained by higher sales of investment properties.

Malls' tenant real sales grew by 8.9% in the first half of fiscal year 2024 compared to 2023 and occupancy stood at levels of 98%.

Regarding the premium office segment, we reached 92.8% occupancy this quarter and sold 2 additional floors of the "200 Della Paolera " building, in Catalinas.

In January 2024, the process of distributing the cash dividend and treasury shares in the portfolio, approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on October 5, 2023, to GDS holders, which was pending, was concluded.

Financial Highlights

(In millions of Argentine Pesos)

6M FY 2024

Income Statement 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 Revenues 101,457 96,193 Consolidated Gross Profit 68,701 63,561 Net result from changes in the fair value of investment properties 137,822 (91,958) Consolidated Profit / (Loss) from Operations 193,279 (54,253) Result for the Period 146,593 48,072





Attributable to:



IRSA's Shareholders 141,519 46,992 Non-Controlling interest 5,074 1,080





EPS (Basic) 189.45 62.66 EPS (Diluted) 189.70 63.93





Balance Sheet 12/31/2023 06/30/2023 Current Assets 184,846 145,134 Non-Current Assets 1,466,348 1,325,529 Total Assets 1,651,194 1,470,663 Current Liabilities 164,687 156,491 Non-Current Liabilities 648,785 519,781 Total Liabilities 813,472 676,272 Non-Controlling Interest 49,267 46,151 Shareholders' Equity 837,722 794,391

The Company's market capitalization as of December 31, 2023, was approximately USD 634 million . (73,682,282 GDS with a price per GDS of USD 8.60 ).

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A . (NYSE: IRS, BYMA: IRSA), the Argentina's largest, most well-diversified real estate company, cordially invites you to participate in its IIQ FY 2024 Results Conference Call on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at 08:00 AM US Eastern Time / 10:00 AM BA Time.

To access the Webinar:

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_DnKMMO0dQLi-UXi1-LFJDA

Webinar ID: 996 3178 5799

Password: 065321

In addition, you can participate communicating to this numbers:

Argentina : +54 112 040 0447 or +54 115 983 6950 or +54 341 512 2188 or +54 343 414 5986

Israel : +972 3 978 6688 or +972 2 376 4509 or +972 2 376 4510

Brazil : +55 11 4632 2237 or +55 11 4680 6788 or +55 11 4700 9668 or +55 21 3958 7888 or +55 11 4632 2236

United States of America : +1 564 217 2000 or +1 646 931 3860 or +1 669 444 9171 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 689 278 1000

Chile : +56 22 573 9305 or +56 23 210 9066 or +56 232 938 848 or +56 41 256 0288 or +56 22 573 9304

Investor Relations Department.

+ 5411 4323-7449

[email protected]

https://www.irsa.com.ar/home-inversores.php?lng=en

Follow us on X @irsair

SOURCE IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A.