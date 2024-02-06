AudioCodes Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results and Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of 18 cents per share

LOD, Israel, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Highlights

Quarterly revenues increased by 3.2% sequentially to $63.6 million ;

full year 2023 revenues decreased by 11.2% to $244.4 million .

Quarterly Service revenues of $30.9 million accounted for 48.6% of revenues;

full year 2023 service revenues increased by 8.7% to $120.4 million .

GAAP results:

- Quarterly GAAP gross margin was 66.7% compared to 66.5% in the prior quarter;

- Quarterly GAAP operating margin was 11.4% compared to 9.4% in the prior quarter;

- Quarterly GAAP net income was $3.7 million, or $0.12 per diluted share compared to $4.3 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, in the prior quarter;

- Full 2023 year GAAP net income was $8.8 million, or $0.28 per diluted share.

Non-GAAP results:

- Quarterly Non-GAAP gross margin was 67.6% compared to 67.3% in the prior quarter;

- Quarterly Non-GAAP operating margin was 16.9% compared to 15.5% in the prior quarter;

- Quarterly Non-GAAP net income was $8.9 million, or $0.28 per diluted share compared to $8.3 million, or $0.25 per diluted share in the prior quarter;

- Full 2023 year Non-GAAP net income was $25.0 million, or $0.77 per diluted share.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $9.3 million for the quarter and $14.9 million for the full year.

AudioCodes repurchased 595,583 of its ordinary shares during the quarter at an aggregate cost of $6.3 million .

Details

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year period ended December 31, 2023 .

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $63.6 million compared to $61.6 million for the third quarter of 2023. Revenues were $244.4 million in 2023 compared to $275.1 million in 2022.

Net income was $3.7 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $4.3 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023. Net income was $8.8 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, in 2023 compared to $28.5 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, in 2022.

On a Non-GAAP basis, net income was $8.9 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $8.3 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income was $25.0 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, in 2023 compared to $45 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, in 2022.

Non-GAAP net income excludes: (i) share-based compensation expenses; (ii) amortization expenses related to intangible assets; (iii) expenses related to deferred payments in connection with the acquisition of Callverso Ltd; (iv) other income related to a payment made by the landlord to AudioCodes Inc., a subsidiary of the Company, in connection with the termination of a lease agreement for its offices in New Jersey ; (v) financial income related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies; (vi) non-cash deferred tax expenses (income); and (vii) non-cash lease expense which is required to be recorded during the quarter even though this is a free rent period under the lease for the Company's new headquarters. A reconciliation of net income on a GAAP basis to a non-GAAP basis is provided in the tables that accompany the condensed consolidated financial statements contained in this press release.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $9.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $14.9 million for 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents, long and short-term bank deposits, long and short-term marketable securities and long and short-term financial investments were $106.7 million as of December 31, 2023 compared to $124.3 million as of December 31, 2022 . The decrease in cash and cash equivalents, long and short-term bank deposits, long and short-term marketable securities and long and short-term financial investments was the result of the use of cash for the continued repurchasing of the Company's ordinary shares pursuant to its share repurchase program and the payment of a cash dividend during each of the first and third quarters of 2023.

"I am pleased to report solid fourth quarter 2023 results with strength across the strategic areas of our business," said Shabtai Adlersberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of AudioCodes.

We continued to perform well in the enterprise space with business reaching roughly 90% for the fourth quarter and the full year. Microsoft-related business in the quarter grew 5% year-over-year, within which Teams grew 10% year-over-year. Full year Microsoft increased 7% year over year while Teams related business grew 13% year over year. We experienced continued strong momentum of our AudioCodes Live managed services, with ARR growing 50% year-over-year ending the quarter at $48 million, consistent with our expectations.

Importantly, our customer experience (CX) and conversational AI (CAI) operations have clearly emerged as a second major growth pillar in our business. CX growth accelerated in the fourth quarter to over 40% year-over -year and to 19% for the full year. Conversational AI bookings grew over 50% for the quarter and the full year. Leading the growth in the CX and CAI markets has been Voca CIC, our Azure-native CCaaS solution for the Teams ecosystem, having won two large opportunities in North America . We have also seen solid growth with Meeting Insights, our enterprise grade solution for the meeting space.

On the operations side, I am glad to report solid progress in non-GAAP gross margin, which has recovered from early 2023 to reach 67.6%. Coupled with disciplined expense management, non-GAAP operating margin reached 16.9% in the quarter. With continued focus on shifting our business model into subscription and recurring sales, and the shift to higher margin cloud software solutions, we are making significant progress in our transformation to becoming a software and services company. With increased focus and investments in technologies and services for the UCaaS, CX and Conversational AI markets backed by strong Live bookings mainly in Teams, Live CX, and Voca CIC, we believe we are on the right path to execute on our plan to achieve revenue growth and drive improved profitability in 2024," concluded Mr. Adlersberg.

Share Buy Back Program

During the quarter ended December 31, 2023, the Company acquired 595,583 of its ordinary shares under its share repurchase program for a total consideration of $6.3 million .

In December 2023, the Company received court approval in Israel to purchase up to an aggregate amount of $20 million of additional ordinary shares. The court approval also permits AudioCodes to declare a dividend out of any part of this amount. The approval is valid through June 18, 2024 .

As of December 31, 2023, the Company had $19.2 million available under the approval for the repurchase of shares and/or declaration of cash dividends.

Cash Dividend

AudioCodes also announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend in the amount of 18 cents per share. The aggregate amount of the dividend is approximately $5.5 million . The dividend is payable on March 6, 2024, to all of the Company's shareholders of record at the close of trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on February 20, 2024.

In accordance with Israeli tax law, the dividend is subject to withholding tax at source at the rate of 25% of the dividend amount payable to each shareholder of record, subject to applicable exemptions. If the recipient of the dividend is at the time of distribution or was at any time during the preceding 12-month period the holder of 10% or more of the Company's share capital, the withholding rate is 30%.

The dividend will be paid in U.S. dollars on the ordinary shares of AudioCodes Ltd. that are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market or the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange. The amount and timing of any other dividends will be determined by the Board.

Conference Call & Web Cast Information

AudioCodes will conduct a conference call at 8:30 A.M., Eastern Time today to discuss the Company's fourth quarter and full year of 2023 operating performance, financial results and outlook. Interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing one of the following numbers:

United States Participants: 888-506-0062

International Participants: +1 (973) 528-0011

The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast. Investors are invited to listen to the call live via webcast at the AudioCodes investor website at http://www.audiocodes.com/investors-lobby

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: AUDC) is a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. AudioCodes offers a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.

For more information on AudioCodes, visit http://www.audiocodes.com.

Statements concerning AudioCodes' business outlook or future economic performance; product introductions and plans and objectives related thereto; and statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters, are "forward-looking statements' as that term is defined under U.S. Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in such statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: the effect of global economic conditions in general and conditions in AudioCodes' industry and target markets in particular; shifts in supply and demand; market acceptance of new products and the demand for existing products; the impact of competitive products and pricing on AudioCodes' and its customers' products and markets; timely product and technology development, upgrades and the ability to manage changes in market conditions as needed; possible need for additional financing; the ability to satisfy covenants in the Company's loan agreements; possible disruptions from acquisitions; the ability of AudioCodes to successfully integrate the products and operations of acquired companies into AudioCodes' business; possible adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results of operations; the effects of the current terrorist attacks by Hamas in Israel, and the war and hostilities between Israel and Hamas, and Israel and Hezbollah as well as the possibility that this could develop into a broader regional conflict involving Israel with other parties, may affect our operations and may limit our ability to produce and sell our solutions; any disruption in our operations by the obligations of our personnel to perform military service as a result of current or future military actions involving Israel; and other factors detailed in AudioCodes' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. AudioCodes assumes no obligation to update the information in this release.

Summary financial data follows

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands

December 31,

December 31,

2023

2022

(Unaudited)

(Audited) ASSETS













CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,546

$ 24,535 Short-term and restricted bank deposits 212

5,210 Short-term marketable securities 7,438

2,120 Short-term financial investments -

15,258 Trade receivables, net 51,125

56,424 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 9,381

10,006 Inventories 43,959

36,377 Total current assets 142,661

149,930







LONG-TERM ASSETS:





Long-term Trade receivables $ 16,798

$ 13,099 Long-term marketable securities 65,732

75,946 Long-term financial investments 2,730

1,242 Deferred tax assets 6,208

9,073 Operating lease right-of-use assets 36,712

13,517 Severance pay funds 17,202

17,933 Total long-term assets 145,382

130,810







PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 10,893

3,965







GOODWILL, INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND OTHER, NET 38,581

39,126







Total assets $ 337,517

$ 323,831







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Trade payables 7,556

11,338 Other payables and accrued expenses 29,943

38,316 Deferred revenues 38,820

36,634 Short-term operating lease liabilities 7,878

8,169 Total current liabilities 84,197

94,457







LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:





Accrued severance pay $ 16,662

$ 17,755 Deferred revenues and other liabilities 17,142

16,308 Long-term operating lease liabilities 31,404

5,551 Total long-term liabilities 65,208

39,614







Total shareholders' equity 188,112

189,760







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 337,517

$ 323,831

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data

Year ended

Three months ended

December 31,

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited) Revenues:













Products $ 123,991

$ 164,302

$ 32,692

$ 42,017 Services 120,392

110,791

30,867

28,639 Total Revenues 244,383

275,093

63,559

70,656 Cost of revenues:













Products 47,964

63,686

11,396

15,835 Services 38,070

32,629

9,771

8,663 Total Cost of revenues 86,034

96,315

21,167

24,498 Gross profit 158,349

178,778

42,392

46,158 Operating expenses:













Research and development, net 57,169

59,842

13,806

15,090 Selling and marketing 70,243

70,123

17,496

18,088 General and administrative 16,513

17,494

3,856

4,644 Total operating expenses 143,925

147,459

35,158

37,822 Operating income 14,424

31,319

7,234

8,336 Financial income (loss), net (52)

2,864

(1,740)

669















Income before taxes on income 14,372

34,183

5,494

9,005 Taxes on income, net (5,592)

(5,717)

(1,839)

(1,456) Net income $ 8,780

$ 28,466

$ 3,655

$ 7,549 Basic net earnings per share $ 0.28

$ 0.89

$ 0.12

$ 0.24 Diluted net earnings per share $ 0.28

$ 0.88

$ 0.12

$ 0.23 Weighted average number of shares used in

computing basic net earnings per share (in

thousands) 31,401

31,849

30,678

31,642 Weighted average number of shares used in

computing diluted net earnings per share (in

thousands) 31,579

32,500

30,893

32,145

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data

Year ended

Three months ended

December 31,

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited) GAAP net income $ 8,780

$ 28,466

$ 3,655

$ 7,549 GAAP net earnings per share $ 0.28

$ 0.88

$ 0.12

$ 0.23 Cost of revenues:













Share-based compensation (1) 388

425

84

125 Amortization expenses (2) 501

760

122

190 Lease expenses (7) 685

-

363

-

1,574

1,185

569

315 Research and development, net:













Share-based compensation (1) 2,685

3,481

595

839 Deferred payments expenses (3) 770

500

408

125 Lease expenses (7) 430

-

55

-

3,885

3,981

1,058

964 Selling and marketing:













Share-based compensation (1) 4,297

6,032

917

1,338 Amortization expenses (2) 44

44

11

11 Deferred payments expenses (3) 86

500

46

125 Lease expenses (7) 430

-

55

-

4,857

6,576

1,029

1,474 General and administrative:













Share-based compensation (1) 4,010

5,184

768

1,450 Other Income (4) -

(1,093)

-

- Lease expenses (7) 171

-

91

-

4,181

4,091

859

1,450 Financial expenses:













Exchange rate differences (5) 205

(1,321)

1,442

(227)















Income taxes:













Deferred tax (6) 1,549

1,974

302

398 Non-GAAP net income $ 25,031

$ 44,952

$ 8,914

$ 11,923 Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share $ 0.77

$ 1.35

$ 0.28

$ 0.36 Weighted average number of shares used in

computing Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share

(in thousands) 32,637

33,359

31,937

33,088



















(1) Share-based compensation expenses related to options and restricted share units granted to employees and others.

(2) Amortization expenses related to intangible assets.

(3) Expenses related to deferred payments in connection with the acquisition of Callverso Ltd.

(4) Other income related to a payment made to AudioCodes Inc. in connection with the termination of a lease agreement for its offices in New Jersey .

(5) Financial expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies.

(6) Non-cash deferred tax expenses.

(7) Non-cash lease expense which is required to be recorded during the quarter even though this is a free rent period under the lease for the Company's new headquarters.

Note: Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes that non-GAAP information is useful because it can enhance the understanding of its ongoing economic performance and therefore uses internally this non-GAAP information to evaluate and manage its operations. The Company has chosen to provide this information to investors to enable them to perform comparisons of operating results in a manner similar to how the Company analyzes its operating results and because many comparable companies report this type of information.

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS U.S. dollars in thousands

Year ended

Three months ended

December 31,

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income $ 8,780

$ 28,466

$ 3,655

$ 7,549 Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net

cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 2,596

2,984

624

723 Amortization of marketable securities premiums and

accretion of discounts, net 1,348

1,533

321

378 Increase (decrease) in accrued severance pay, net (362)

(349)

131

(17) Share-based compensation expenses 11,380

15,122

2,364

3,752 Decrease in deferred tax assets, net 1,437

1,780

273

356 Cash financial loss (income), net (218)

(912)

179

(184) Decrease in operating lease right-of-use assets 9,281

6,712

2,593

2,073 Increase (decrease) in operating lease liabilities (6,914)

(9,582)

1,497

(324) Decrease (increase ( in trade receivables, net 1,600

(20,567)

(3,045)

(8,080) Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid

expenses 625

(1,621)

(947)

(277) Decrease (increase) in inventories (7,791)

(12,653)

814

(4,605) Increase (decrease) in trade payables (3,782)

3,475

918

(1,164) Increase (decrease) in other payables and accrued

expenses (6,233)

(4,077)

181

2,126 Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues 3,144

(2,030)

(279)

(1,883) Net cash provided by operating activities 14,891

8,281

9,279

423 Cash flows from investing activities:













Investment in short-term deposits -

(5,000)

-

(5) Proceeds from short-term deposits 4,998

10

(10)

- Proceeds from long-term deposits -

94

-

- Proceeds from redemption of marketable securities 3,084

1,123

-

- Proceeds from redemption of financial investments 14,094

1,052

-

1,052 Purchase of financial investments (81)

(16,615)

-

(405) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 3,846

2,250

-

2,250 Net cash paid in acquisition of subsidiary -

(1,100)

-

(1,000) Purchase of property and equipment (5,965)

(1,487)

(664)

(336) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 19,976

(19,673)

(674)

1,556

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

U.S. dollars in thousands



Year ended

Three months ended



December 31,

December 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022



(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited) Cash flows from financing activities:















Purchase of treasury shares (18,259)

(38,099)

(6,286)

(2,858)

Cash dividends paid to shareholders (11,399)

(11,552)

-

-

Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of

options and warrants 802

1,055

548

522

Net cash used in financing activities (28,856)

(48,596)

(5,738)

(2,336)



















Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and

restricted cash 6,011

(59,988)

2,867

(357)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 24,535

84,523

27,679

24,892

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of

period $ 30,546

$ 24,535

$ 30,546

$ 24,535























