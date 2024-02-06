Brazil has pushed past 38 GW of total installed PV capacity, with around 26.3 GW consisting of distributed-generation solar systems.From pv magazine Brazil Brazil's total installed solar capacity has surpassed 38 GW, including large plants and self-generation systems on rooftops, facades, and small plots of land, representing 16.8% of the country's electricity mix, according to the Brazilian Photovoltaic Solar Energy Association (Absolar). The association said that since 2012, the solar sector has brought Brazil more than BRL 184.3 billion ($36.7 billion) in new investments, with BRL 60 billion ...

