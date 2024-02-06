FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) ("FREYR"), a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, will publish a press release detailing fourth quarter and full-year 2023 results and conduct a conference call on February 29, 2024.

The fourth quarter and full-year 2023 press release will be issued by 6:00 am U.S. Eastern Standard Time (12:00 pm Central European Time). The conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 am Eastern Standard Time (2:30 pm Central European Time).

To access the conference call, listeners should contact the conference call operator at the appropriate number listed below approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Participant conference call dial-in numbers:

United States (646) 307-1963

United Kingdom +44.20.3481.4247

Norway +47.57.98.94.30

Denmark +45.32.74.07.10

Spain +34.910.489.958

Germany +49.69.589964217

Sweden +46.8.505.246.90

The participant passcode for the call is: 6712391

A webcast of the conference call will be broadcast simultaneously at https://app.webinar.net/bP012wvryqm on a listen-only basis. Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software.

A replay of the webcast will be available at https://ir.freyrbattery.com/events-and-presentations/Events-Calendar/default.aspx

About FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery is a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity. The company's mission is to accelerate the decarbonization of global energy and transportation systems by producing clean, cost-competitive batteries. FREYR seeks to serve the primary markets of energy storage systems ("ESS") and commercial mobility, and the company maintains an ambition to serve the passenger electric vehicles market ("EV"). FREYR is commissioning and operating its Customer Qualification Plant ("CQP") for technology development in Mo I Rana, Norway, and the company is commencing development of the Giga America battery manufacturing project in Coweta County, Georgia, in the U.S. To learn more about FREYR, please visit www.freyrbattery.com

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the results of our unit cell testing program; the continuation of our unit cell production; the achievement of forthcoming milestones for process automation; and the timing to commence fully automated production at the CQP are forward looking statements.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside FREYR's control and are difficult to predict. Additional information about factors that could materially affect FREYR is set forth under the "Risk Factors" section in (i) FREYR's Registration Statement on Form S-3 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on September 1, 2022 and (ii) FREYR's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 that was filed with the SEC on February 27, 2023, available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Contacts:

Investor contact:

Jeffrey Spittel

Head of Investor Relations

jeffrey.spittel@freyrbattery.com

Tel: (+1) 409-599-5706

Media contact:

Amy Jaick

Global Head of Communications

amy.jaick@freyrbattery.com

Tel: (+1) 973 713-5585