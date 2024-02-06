IGEL and Midis Group Ink Strategic Go-to-Market Partnership to Open Dedicated IGEL Offices to Support Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa

Companies to accelerate adoption of IGEL OS across emerging markets with expanded on-the-ground reach across 70 countries

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL , provider of the secure endpoint OS for now and next, and Midis Group, a technology partner with a network of 170 companies across 70 countries, today announced their strategic go-to-market partnership to expand IGEL's reach into Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The partnership gives IGEL dedicated on-the-ground resources across key emerging regions and opens new IGEL offices in UAE and Poland. Leveraging Midis Group's expansive network of value-added distribution and service providers and in-territory experts, the new partnership will accelerate the global adoption of IGEL OS, the secure endpoint OS designed for VDI, DaaS, SaaS and secure browsing.

Midis Group is a trusted go-to-market partner for technology market vendors ranging from Apple, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), IBM and Google to Cloud Software Group (Citrix), Symantec, SAP and Dell Technologies who leverage the company's local technological and business expertise to grow. Midis Group's expansive local market reach will give IGEL the regional strength to accelerate IGEL OS adoption and help mutual customers across emerging markets quickly benefit from the secure, efficient and sustainable IGEL platform across their end user computing environments.

"The global growth opportunity for IGEL is significant as we empower end user computing with the secure, transformative solution enterprises need to reduce endpoint cost of ownership while supporting great user experiences," said Carsten Thomsen, Vice President, Emerging Markets, IGEL. "Partnering with the Midis Group is a key move in our international growth strategy. With their dedicated resources behind us across Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, we will unlock new opportunities for IGEL, growing our reach and market share faster."

"IGEL delivers a truly transformative solution for secure endpoint computing," said Ernest Sales, President Local Office and Co-President Retail at Midis Group. "We are thrilled to partner with IGEL to reach customers throughout Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa and look forward to accelerating the time-to-value for our mutual customers by leveraging the expertise of our broad regional network."

IGEL OS is a secure Linux-based operating system that features the advanced IGEL Preventative Security Model which has been designed to support the Zero Trust and SASE initiatives that eliminate endpoint vulnerabilities targeted by bad actors. Ideal for VDI, DaaS, SaaS and secure browsing use cases, IGEL OS-powered devices deliver a first-class user experience while being seamless to manage. Learn more at www.igel.com/igelos.

About IGEL

IGEL is the leader in providing a secure endpoint OS for enterprises now and next. Designed for VDI, DaaS, SaaS and secure browsing, IGEL OS delivers a first-class user experience while being seamless to manage - saving money, fuelling growth, supporting sustainability and driving organizations forward. IGEL OS supports a Zero Trust approach to security through the unique IGEL Preventative Security Model removing the attack vectors often exploited by bad actors. Trusted by leading healthcare, financial services, retail, manufacturing, and government leaders worldwide, IGEL has a growing ecosystem of more than 125 integrated IGEL Ready ecosystem partners and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

About Midis Group

With more than 5500 professionals, some 100 of the world's leading technology vendors, and a solid 50-year track record of performance and reliability, the Midis Group is a multinational organization comprised of over 170 companies across Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The group is known for its advanced offering of managed IT services and consultancy, system integration, cloud and data center capabilities and infrastructure, software, and hardware solutions, as well as technology distribution and retail.

The Midis Group was named in 2006 as one of the World Economic Forum's initial 100 Global Growth Companies. For more information, visit www.midisgroup.com.

