Dr. Jasmin Wagner returns to Company as newly appointed Chief Marketing Officer

VIA optronics AG (NYSE: VIAO) ("VIA" or the "Company"), a leading supplier of interactive display systems and solutions, today announced that it has appointed Dr. Jasmin Wagner as Chief Marketing Officer ("CMO"). In this senior leadership role, Jasmin will report to Roland Chochoiek, CEO of VIA optronics.

Roland Chochoiek, CEO of VIA optronics AG commented: "Jasmin was an integral part of the team at VIA for nearly seven years before moving on to explore other opportunities in 2021. Her familiarity with VIA and her extensive knowledge of technology and experience in custom-oriented solutions make her an invaluable asset to the Company, and we are thrilled to welcome her back as CMO. We believe Jasmin will play an important role in progressing our growth plans in the years to come."

Dr. Jasmin Wagner added: "It's a pleasure to return to VIA and to join a great team. I'm excited to work in such a sophisticated market environment and I'm looking forward to meeting previous and new customers and business partners to cooperate in future leading projects."

Dr. Wagner has a proven track record of successfully leading teams. Prior to joining VIA optronics, Wagner served as Head of Strategy at RAUMEDIC and Head of Inhouse Consulting at REHAU. In conjunction with the appointment of Dr. Jasmin Wagner as CMO, the Company has brought the Marketing organization, the Project management team, the Product management team, the Research and Development team, and the Strategic Sourcing team under Dr. Wagner's leadership.

About VIA

VIA is a leading provider of enhanced display solutions for multiple end-markets in which superior functionality or durability is a critical differentiating factor. Its customizable technology is well-suited for high-end markets with unique specifications as well as demanding environments that pose technical and optical challenges for displays, such as bright ambient light, vibration and shock, extreme temperatures and condensation. VIA's interactive display systems combine system design, interactive displays, software functionality, cameras and other hardware components. VIA's intellectual property portfolio, process know-how, and optical bonding and metal mesh touch sensor and camera module technologies provide enhanced display solutions that are built to meet the specific needs of its customers.

