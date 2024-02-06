Zomedica Corp.: Zomedica to Host Virtual Investor Day February 13 at 3:00 p.m. ET

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) ("Zomedica" or the "Company"), a veterinary health company offering point-of-care diagnostic and therapeutic products for equine and companion animals, today announced that it will be hosting a Virtual Investor Day event on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, starting at 3:00 p.m. ET.

The virtual-only webcast event will feature presentations from select members of the management team. The event will provide an overview of Zomedica's portfolio of innovative products, world-class manufacturing facilities, recent business developments, and scientific and information technology capabilities. In addition, key drivers of future growth and commercial execution along with the broader animal health addressable market opportunity and financial position will be discussed.

A live question-and-answer session will follow management's webcast presentation.

Event: Zomedica Virtual Investor Day 2024

Date: Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Time: 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Webcast: Zomedica Virtual Investor Day

Full replay of the webcast will be available on Zomedica's website at Events & Presentations | Zomedica Inc.

About Zomedica

Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica (NYSE American:ZOM) is a veterinary health company creating diagnostic and therapeutic products for horses, dogs, and cats by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica's product portfolio includes innovative diagnostics and medical devices that emphasize patient health and practice health. Zomedica's mission is to provide veterinarians the opportunity to increase productivity and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit zomedica.com.

Investor Contact:

Zomedica Investor Relations

investors@zomedica.com

1-734-369-2555

