Nascent Biotech Inc.: Nascent Biotech and Manhattan BioSolutions Collaborate to Explore Pritumumab Antibody-Drug Conjugates

NORTH PALM BEACH, FL and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB:NBIO) ("Nascent Biotech", "Nascent"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various cancers and viral infections, announced today it has entered into a research collaboration agreement with Manhattan BioSolutions, Inc. (Manhattan Bio), an emerging biotech company focused on precision biologics, to explore antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) using Nascent's lead clinical candidate pritumumab (PTB) as the tumor-targeting antibody element.

Pritumumab (PTB) is a natural human antibody. This monoclonal antibody targets extracellular form of vimentin, a protein that has been linked to cancer growth and metastasis and is overexpressed in both brain and pancreatic cancers as well as other hard tumor cancers. PTB is a targeted immunotherapy that binds to vimentin in tumors and recruits the immune system to eliminate cancer cells. PTB has demonstrated a promising safety profile and preliminary efficacy in completed Phase I study in glioblastoma patients. Nascent has been recently cleared by the FDA to begin Phase II clinical trials for brain cancer.

In preclinical experiments, PTB antibody has shown the capacity to cross the blood-brain barrier with the additional potential to transport conjugated drugs into brain tissues, and Nascent holds a patent covering this specialized delivery mechanism. Under the terms of the agreement, Manhattan Bio will perform PTB conjugations to industry standard linker-payloads and will evaluate the resulting ADCs in the in vitro cell assays. The most promising candidates will be prioritized for further development for the treatment of vimentin-positive and potential secondary targets in advanced or metastatic tumors.

Nascent CEO, Sean Carrick, commented: "We are thrilled to unlock the full disruptive potential of pritumumab against cancer by collaborating with Manhattan Bio's world-leading scientists. This collaboration serves as an exciting first step in uncovering the possibilities of better targeted cancer therapies."

"Pritumumab offers unexplored potential as an ADC vector, and we are excited to test that promise leveraging our expertise in ADC discovery and development. This could pave the way for applying our newest linker-payload innovations to pritumumab in the future" said Dr. Borys Shor, CEO of Manhattan Bio.

About Nascent Biotech

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB:NBIO) is a clinical-stage biotech company pioneering the development of human monoclonal antibodies to be used in the treatment of various cancers, helping people worldwide. Its products are not yet commercially available. The Company's lead candidate, Pritumumab (PTB), is a human monoclonal Antibody (Mab) that has progressed to Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Brain Cancer. For further information please visit our website www.nascentbiotech.com.

Forward Looking Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release about our future expectations constitute 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, Nascent Biotech Inc's ability to target the medical professionals; Nascent Biotech Inc's ability to raise capital; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Nascent Biotech Inc's Form 10, filed on May 2, 2015, and future subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Corporate Contact:

Sean Carrick

sean.carrick@nascentbiotech.com

About Manhattan BioSolutions

Manhattan BioSolutions, Inc is a privately held biotechnology company focused on the development of biologic immunotherapies targeting host defense pathways for the treatment of advanced cancers. The company advances two technology platforms for drug discovery: RNA-degrader proteins, and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) - through collaborations with leading academic institutions. Manhattan Bio has established partnerships with the National Cancer Institute (NCI), Stony Brook University, The University at Buffalo, Binghamton University, INSERM, Nascent Biotech, EVQLV, and has been awarded grants by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the National Science Foundation (NSF), the New Jersey Commission on Science, Innovation and Technology (CSIT), the New York State Center For Biotechnology and the University at Buffalo Center for Advanced Technology in Big Data and Health Sciences (UBCAT). Learn more at manhattanbiosolutions.com and follow Manhattan BioSolutions on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Contact for investor inquiries:

Borys Shor, Ph.D.

ir@manhattanbiosolutions.com

SOURCE: Nascent Biotech Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com