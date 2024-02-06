Installation Marks the Second ZAP-X System in Poland for State-of-the-Art, Non-Invasive Treatment of Brain Tumors

In a groundbreaking development for brain tumor care in Poland, the Neurosurgery Centre at N. Copernicus Hospital in Gdansk is thrilled to announce the imminent installation of the ZAP-X® Gyroscopic Radiosurgery® platform. This state-of-the-art system, marking the second of its kind in Poland, is set to redefine the landscape of non-invasive treatment for brain cancers and other neurosurgical conditions.

Stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) has emerged as a transformative and painless procedure, offering a completely non-invasive alternative for treating primary and metastatic brain tumors, as well as other disorders of the brain, head, and neck. Completed in five or less brief outpatient visits, patients often resume their normal activities on the same day as treatment.

Historically, N. Copernicus Hospital lacked stereotactic radiosurgery capabilities, forcing patients to travel to other centers, often requiring substantial travel distances. Thanks to ZAP-X, the Neurosurgery Centre in Gdansk is set to become one of the most advanced and modern centers in Poland, ensuring complex neurosurgical care is accessible to patients in the Pomeranian region.

The ZAP-X installation is scheduled to commence in late winter/early spring of 2024, with patient treatments expected to begin before the end of the year. The system will be commissioned in a treatment room originally prepared for a previous-generation radiosurgery system which relied on Cobalt-60 for radiation beam generation. Wanting to offer patients the latest technological advances, and due to the logistical challenges and security risks of hosting Cobalt-60, the hospital subsequently opted for the newer, cobalt-free ZAP-X.

Renowned for its groundbreaking design, the ZAP-X system utilizes unique gyroscopic mobility to direct radiosurgical beams from thousands of potential angles, accurately focusing radiation on the intended tumor or target. This innovative method aims to improve patient outcomes by enhancing the ability to avoid critical structures like the brain stem, eyes, and optic nerves, while also minimizing exposure to healthy brain tissue to safeguard patient cognitive function.

ZAP-X is also the first and only vault-free SRS delivery system, eliminating the need for healthcare providers to construct expensive shielded radiation treatment vaults.

The Neurosurgery Centre at N. Copernicus Hospital looks forward to the positive impact the ZAP-X Gyroscopic Radiosurgery platform will have on advancing neurosurgical care and providing cutting-edge treatment options for patients in the region.

