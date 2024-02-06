Starrex International, Ltd: Starrex International Announces Resignation of President

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / Starrex International, Ltd. ("Starrex" or the "Company") (CSE:STX)(OTCQB:STXMF) announces that it has accepted the resignation of its President and CEO, Matt Hill. Charles Burns, a director of the Company has agreed to act as interim CEO and puts the Company in very capable hands. Charles has extensive public company experience having served nearly 20 years with each of three different issuers, and in each case acting as Chair of the Audit Committee.

Charles Burns commented: "I look forward to working closely with our board of directors, executive team and all of our employees to achieve our corporate goals. Since 2014, I have been involved in all facets of the business and am confident in the process going forward to enable Starrex International to reach its potential."

Starrex International's board also confirmed its commitment to pursue further expansion in the United States Title industry and have identified several exciting opportunities. Updates will be provided as opportunities mature.

The Board of Directors wishes to thank Matt Hill for his service over the past 8 years. Matt was instrumental in building and monetizing the Company's appraisal business. The Board wishes him all the best in his future endeavours.

About Starrex International, Ltd.

Starrex is a national provider of real estate title and credit reporting services to mortgage lenders and real estate brokers in the US whose leading-edge technology platform and specialized business model provides a streamlined approach for our clients, resulting in faster turnaround times. We are committed to investing in our employees, delivering value to our customers, ethically managing our suppliers and professional networks, and supporting the outside communities within which we work.

Our business is driven by subsidiaries that operate across various segments of the mortgage value chain, including title and credit services, and are committed to delivering value and growth to Starrex shareholders. MFI Credit Solutions, LLC provides consumer credit reports to mortgage lenders, mortgage brokers, and credit unions for homebuyers or refinancers in all states, along with risk mitigation, flood and verification services.

Starrex shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange http://thecse.com, symbol "STX", and on the OTC QB market http://www.otcmarkets.com/home in the United States symbol "STXMF".

For further information please contact:

Charles Burns, Interim CEO: cburns@bayshore.ca or Debbie Merritt, Chief Financial Officer of Starrex, at (281) 406-8621, email address: dmerritt@starrexintl.com, Scott Koyich, Investor Relations, Brisco Capital Partners, (403) 619-2200 | scott@briscocapital.com

Additional Information

Additional information relating to Starrex and other public filings, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

