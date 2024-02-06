Spanish startup On Social 2 has proposed the creation of long-term, energy-adjacent jobs based on cultural recovery through compensatory measures in rural communities.From pv magazine Spain The energy transition is a reality in Spain, where rural areas are at the center of deployment. Given that they contribute part of their resources, there is a debate between public acceptance of renewable projects and the distribution of benefits that must be considered for local communities. Compensatory measures seek to account for this impact. The most common proposed solutions are drinking fountains, shelters ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...