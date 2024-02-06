CLS Holdings USA, Inc.: City Trees Production Facility Achieves Unprecedented Milestone with Record-Breaking Sales Month

Total Revenue/Sales - $1,122,296.09 Highest Sales month on Company Record for City Trees.

Single Day Shipment - $287,350.00 Record for Single-Day shipment.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB:CLSH)(CSE:CLSH)

In the bustling heart of the production facility at City Trees, they recently celebrated an extraordinary milestone as they achieved their most successful sales month to date. This accomplishment is especially noteworthy considering the persistent challenges that the cannabis industry faces. Navigating through regulatory complexities, shifting public perceptions, and market fluctuations, the team at City Trees has displayed resilience, creativity and dedication, solidifying their position as a trailblazer in the cannabis market.

City Trees commitment to quality and innovation has propelled them to the forefront of the industry, making City Trees the number one vape and concentrate brand in Nevada, according to BDSA Analytics. As they continue to set sales and production records, they remain the standard of excellence in cannabis production, providing consumers with a diverse range of premium cannabis products that continue to redefine industry standards. The recent achievement of their most successful sales month underscores the brand's strength and solidifies their position as the industry leader, poised for continued growth in the dynamic world of cannabis.

January '24 witnessed a notable reduction in overall inventory, decreasing to $1.5 million from $2.89 million in January '23. This inventory decrease evidences an enhanced operational efficiency and a capacity to maintain a lean structure without compromising robust sales outcomes.

The brand's remarkable success is further underscored by its strategic expansion into New Mexico. This pivotal move has not only broadened its geographical reach but has also significantly supported its overall achievements. The recent milestone includes the successful production and dispatch of the brand's inaugural 10,000 units in New Mexico-a testament to the great planning and execution of its expansion strategy.

The initial sell-through in this new market has been nothing short of remarkable, indicating a strong and immediate demand for the brand's offerings. This positive reception not only solidifies the brand's foothold in New Mexico but also reflects its ability to resonate with diverse consumer bases across regions. By achieving such impressive results in a relatively short span, the brand showcases its adaptability and market acceptance, positioning itself as a rapidly growing player in the ever-expanding cannabis industry. This success in New Mexico marks a pivotal chapter in the brand's growth story, setting the stage for continued out-of-state expansion.

City Trees

Founded in 2017, City Trees is a Nevada-based cannabis cultivation, production and distribution company. Offering a wide variety of products with consistent results, including cannabis concentrates and cannabis-infused products. City Trees products are available in numerous dispensaries throughout the state of Nevada and New Mexico.

citytrees.com

Contact Information:

Corporate:

Forward-Looking Statements

SOURCE: CLS Holdings USA, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com