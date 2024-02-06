Stewart, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2024) - Decade Resources Ltd (TSXV: DEC) ("Decade") reports that it has received the assays and compiled assays from a surface program at the Treasure Mountain portion of the at the Copper River project. The project is part of a large claim holding consisting of 52 contiguous minerals claims which include Nobody Knows, Dardanelle (presently farmed out) and Treasure Mountain properties totaling 23,016.7 hectares. All 52 mineral claims are 100% owned by Decade Resources Ltd. The project stretches from 10 to 40 air kilometers east of Terrace, B.C., on the northern slopes of the Copper River valley.

Within the Terrace Copper Project property, there are several red bed copper trends and a granodiorite intrusion separating them. The Nobody Knows trend is approximately 20 km west of the Treasure Mountain trend. On the Treasure Mountain Trend approximately 22 copper-silver showings occur over a 15 km belt. The Nobody Knows trend is a newly discovered one and the full extent has not been defined.

Highlights of the 2023 exploration program include:

On the North Ridge area of Treasure Mountain, several zones of significant mineralization were identified. A brecciated quartz-calcite shear zone up to 2m in true width hosted significant chalcopyrite and bornite up to 3% locally, with extensive malachite staining on weathered surface (samples AA003777-80). Another larger shear-related quartz-calcite-epidote vein 900m to the north of the peak displayed blebby to semi-massive bornite mineralization across a true width of up to 8 meters, with intense malachite staining throughout (samples AA003783-88). The table below shows the select grab, and chip samples from the North Ridge area.

North Ridge Significant Assay Values >1 % Cu

Sample # Easting Northing Cu % Ag g/t Au g/t AA000425 562531.7 6043233 4.02% 20.9 0.094 AA000428 562363.9 6043046 5.97% 40 0.467 AA000430 562488.8 6043163 9.57% 39.3 4.24 AA000431 562531.7 6043186 3.89% 15.1 0.315 AA000434 562279.1 6043085 1.66% 11.9 0.203 AA000436 562434.5 6043010 1.03% 6.94 1.315 AA000438 562270.4 6042961 13% 192 0.077 AA000439 562280.7 6042975 3.06% 40.9 0.227 AA000440 562261.5 6042988 1.39% 17.55 0.035 AA000441 562217.7 6042984 1.45% 16.25 0.123 AA000442 562169 6043037 2.31% 29.5 0.165 AA000444 562284.1 6042690 1.80% 6.23 0.464 AA000445 562294 6042700 1.44% 7.08 0.624 AA000446 562672.8 6043634 4.37% 17.45 1.37 AA000447 562600.8 6043572 5.58% 22.3 0.76 AA000448 562370.3 6043647 9.69% 88.1 62 AA000449 562566.7 6043056 2.25% 14.3 2.4 AA000488 562884.1 6042317 3.62% 29.2 0.005 AA000492 563186.3 6040731 1.44% 10.5 0.19 AA003623 564071.4 6042440 3.03% 82.7 0.015 AA003624 564063 6042446 5.23% 131 0.007 AA003630 563201 6040729 2.04% 13.4 0.015 AA003779 563472 6042568 3.05% 57.7 0.034 AA003781 562906 6043554 4.64% 23.6 0.332 AA003782 562907 6043555 10.05% 42.2 0.6 AA003783 562911 6043612 5.78% 32.7 4.37 AA003784 562906 6043623 2.20% 19.6 0.051 AA003787 562929 6043631 2.13% 21.6 0.01 AA003788 562931 6043636 1.07% 22.4 0.004 AA003789 562927 6043631 3.35% 33.1 0.021 AA003791 562954 6043719 2.16% 22.2 0.008 AA003793 562928 6043739 1.78% 32.4 0.012 AA003794 562715 6043580 2.01% 49.1 0.015 AA001530 562660.8 6043760 1.87% 18.55 0.025 AA001532 562628.6 6043947 2.54% 35.1 0.057 AA001533 562628 6043943 1.18% 14.6 0.026 AA001534 562303.6 6043724 1.80% 17.7 0.035 AA001535 562302.6 6043758 2.26% 23.8 0.039 AA001547 562654 6043360 1.44% 40.8 <0.001 AA001549 562635.1 6043337 1.52% 40.5 <0.001

Work indicated a zone that was 50 x 30 m in exposure with numerous copper bearing veins and shears in the NE part of the North Ridge area.

Of particular interest, Sample AA000448, a small float sample of calcite with chalcocite and bornite assayed 62 g/t Au and 9.69 % Cu. This type of veining may be responsible for the placer gold found downstream along Kleanaza Creek. The attached map shows the location of sampling:

Figure 1



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3615/196904_c1bdeb281422caf3_001full.jpg

On the Treasure Mountain area, copper-silver mineralization is hosted mostly within vesicular and to lesser extent massive basalt. Mineralization is dominated by bornite, chalcocite and malachite with lesser covellite and chalcopyrite and little to no pyrite. These sulphides constitute from trace to 5% of the rock forming grains, small blebs and veinlets which show strong association with silicification and or quartz-epidote veins. This type of mineralization does not contain any appreciable gold but is enriched in silver fitting the model of a red bed type copper-silver mineralized system. There does appear to be any association with faults or fracture zones.

For Treasure Mountain, exploration has identified 3 periods of mineralization: namely copper-silver bearing sulphides in volcanic red beds followed by copper sulphide-silver bearing shear zones and last, a late-stage epithermal copper sulphide-silver-gold bearing quartz - carbonate stockworks. Copper bearing sulphides include chalcopyrite, bornite and chalcocite and possibly native copper.

The Company plans to follow up the significant results during the 2024 exploration.

All samples were analyzed by ALS Labs in North Vancouver, BC.

Decade announces that it has granted 4,600,000 incentive stock options to directors and consultants of the Company. The options are exercisable at $0.10 and will expire in five years.

Ed. Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, is in charge of the exploration programs on behalf of the Company and is responsible for the contents of this release. E. Kruchkowski is not independent of Decade as he is the president of the Company.

Decade Resources Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company actively seeking opportunities in the resource sector. Decade holds numerous properties at various stages of development and exploration from basic grass roots to advanced ones. Its properties and projects are all located in the "Golden Triangle" area of northern British Columbia. For a complete listing of the Company assets and developments, visit the Company website at www.decaderesources.ca. For investor information please call 250- 636-2264 or Gary Assaly at 604-377-7969.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DECADE RESOURCES LTD.

"Ed Kruchkowski"

Ed Kruchkowski, President

"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

"This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements."

