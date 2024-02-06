Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2024) - Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update for its exploration program at the Palos Verdes property located in the Panuco district in Mexico. Following the completion of its third drill campaign with 2,923 meters drilled in 15 holes, and in preparation of the upcoming expanded drill program to be drilled from Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) ("Vizsla") concessions adjacent to the Palos Verdes concession, the Company completed an alteration and geochemical study over the Palos Verdes property. This study was recommended by the Joint Prismo/Vizsla Technical Committee which is comprised of Prismo's CEO Dr. Craig Gibson, Vizsla Silver's VP Exploration Dr. Jesus Velador and Dr. Peter Megaw.

The results of this work indicate the possibility that the mineralized shoot defined by drilling to date on the west side of the property may be truncated and offset downward along a cross fault, and that a second blind mineralized shoot may exist to the northeast along the Palos Verdes vein.

Dr. Craig Gibson, President and CEO of the Company, stated, "The alteration study provides further evidence that our hypothesis for a downward offset of the northeastern portion of the Palos Verdes vein is correct. Our drilling has shown that the large high-grade mineralized shoot identified on the vein terminates abruptly against this northeast structure, indicating that mineralization was cut by it and offset to deeper levels. The deep drilling to be conducted from our Strategic Partner Vizsla Silver's ground is designed in part to explore this concept and will target the Palos Verdes vein at depth. We deeply appreciate our Partner's willingness to allow the drilling from their ground."

"In addition to giving strong indications of where the eastern end of the Palos Verdes vein lies, demonstrating that the NW-trending structure offsets one vein stage, while hosting mineralization and alteration itself is potentially important confirmation of multiple mineralization stages in this part of the district," said Dr. Peter Megaw, Prismo Exploration Advisor. "Finding blind veins is perhaps even more exciting as that mirror several of the discoveries Vizsla Silver, our Joint Exploration Committee partners have made in the western part of the district."

The alteration study was carried out using a field portable Terraspec Halo near-infrared spectrometer to identify mica and clay minerals that make up the wall rock alteration assemblage surrounding the mineralized veins in surface exposures and drill core. Clay minerals typically found at high structural levels in low sulfidation vein systems provide evidence that the northeastern portion of the property has been down-dropped, probably along the northerly trending cross structure previously identified.

A geochemical sampling program focused on narrow and most strongly mineralized portions of the vein was conducted along the exposed strike length of the Palos Verdes vein system. The best sample from this program assayed 930 g/t silver and 10.55 g/t gold with 15.4% zinc and 4.5% lead (2,605 g/t Ag/Eq) over 0.5 meters. Strongly anomalous values of precious metal and indicator elements occur above the mineralized shoot identified during drilling and also along the vein system further to the northeast. This area may indicate the presence of a second blind mineralized shoot that will also be tested by the deep drilling from Vizsla ground.

Table 1. Assay highlights for Palos Verdes sampling program.

Sample UTM Coordinates WGS84 Length Au Ag Cu Pb Zn

E N meters g/t g/t % % % 126032 414,003 2,593,429 0.5 0.833 280 - - - 126035 414,173 2,593,467 1.0 0.854 174 - - - 126036 414,171 2,593,459 1.0 0.152 103 - - - 126037 414,188 2,593,470 1.0 5.96 433 - - - 126038 414,205 2,593,469 1.0 0.249 75.5 - - - 126041 414,093 2,593,387 1.0 0.969 415 - - - 126068 413,520 2,593,029 0.5 0.174 103 - - - 126072 413,591 2,593,121 0.5 0.184 98.8 - - - 126077 413,627 2,593,102 0.5 1.285 326 - - - 126079 413,663 2,593,137 0.5 0.331 78.1 - - - 126083 413,722 2,593,333 0.5 0.459 65 - - - 126085 413,740 2,593,176 0.5 0.203 82.6 0.94 4.55 14.23 126086 413,736 2,593,175 0.5 10.55 930 0.78 4.50 15.40 126088 413,746 2,593,182 0.5 0.073 76.8 0.78 1.14 2.03 126089 413,744 2,593,076 0.5 0.034 24.5 0.22 2.33 3.40 126095 413,734 2,593,145 0.5 1.19 190 - - - 517878 413,751 2,593,180 0.5 0.079 61.7 0.32 0.73 11.85 517879 413,742 2,593,180 0.5 0.182 129 0.18 8.22 15.65

The Company completed its third drill campaign last year with 2,923 meters drilled in 15 holes with high grade mineralization encountered in several holes. Assays previously reported from this program include the highest-grade intercept recorded at the project in hole PV-23-25 with 102 g/t gold, 3,100 g/t silver and 0.26% zinc over 0.5 meters, or 11,520 g/t silver equivalent (see News Release of July 27, 2023). The last eight drill holes in the program, PV-23-26 to PV-23-33 were drilled to test the limits of the mineralized shoot in the western portion of the vein at depth and to the east of the NW fault.

Holes PV-23-27 and PV-23-29 to PV-23-33 tested the mineralized shoot to define the limits of mineralization and cut variably mineralized vein material (Table 1). The angle of inclination of several holes was very steep at -75 degrees, and drilling from the Vizsla Silver ground will provide more useful information.

Holes PV-23-26 and PV-23-28 explored to the east of the NW fault and did not cut significant mineralization but provided valuable information for the next holes that need to be drilled deeper from the adjoining Vizsla Silver ground.

2023 Drilling Highlights

PV-23-25:

This hole intersected 11,520 g/t Ag equivalent over 0.5 meters (3,100 g/t Ag, 102 g/t Au and 0.26% Zn) This intercept is part of a wider mineralized interval with 4,311 g/t Ag equivalent over 1.35 meters (1157 g/t Ag, 38 g/t Au and 0.1% Zn)



A second interval higher in the hole yielded 512 g/t Ag equivalent over 0.3 meter (384 g/t Ag, 1.36 g/t Au and 0.27% Zn).

PV-23-24:

This hole intercepted 1,234 g/t g/t Ag equivalent over 0.7 meter (60 g/t Ag, 11.9 g/t Au and 3.9% Zn) This interval is within a wider 2.6-meter interval with 384 g/t Ag equivalent (32 g/t Ag, 3.3 g/t Au and 1.57% Zn)



A second interval higher in the hole yielded 302 g/t Ag equivalent over 1.2. meters (95 g/t Ag, 1.84 g/t Au and 1.2% Zn).

PV-23-20:

This hole intercepted 189 g/t g/t Ag equivalent over 0.9 meters (58 g/t Ag and 1.58 g/t Au) and is the first mineralized intercept in the northeastern portion of the concession.

PV-23-32:

This hole intersected 450.2 g/t Ag equivalent over 0.3 meters (45 g/t Ag, 0.83 g/t Au, 0.43% Pb, and 0.47% Zn) as part of a larger zone of 2.2 meters with 115 g/t Ag equivalent.

A second interval deeper in the hole yielded 391.5 g/t Ag equivalent over 0.4 meters (17 g/t Ag, 3.56% Pb, 6.03%Zn) within a larger interval of 5.55 meters with 103.8 g/t Ag equivalent.

PV-23-33:

This hole intersected 112.7 g/t Ag equivalent over 0.35 meters (37 g/t Ag, 0.489 g/t Au, 0.36% Pb, and 0.56% Zn)

A second interval deeper in the hole yielded 105.6 g/t Ag equivalent over 0.3 meters (20 g/t Ag, 0.22% Pb, 1.79% Zn).

A third interval contained 382.2 g/t Ag equivalent over 0.45 meters (144 g/t Ag, 0.45% Pb, 5.12% Zn) within a 0.75-meter interval of 253.4 g/t Ag equivalent (95 g/t Ag, 0.31% Pb, 3.39% Zn)









Figure 1. Geologic and drill hole map of the Palos Verdes and adjacent concessions with silver assays from the recent sampling and showing surface projection of the mineralized shoots and the high-level alteration assemblage discussed in the text. Planned deep drill holes from Vizsla Silver ground shown in purple and red color. Broad hachured swath is the northwest-trending structure interpreted to have offset the eastern extension of the vein.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/196931_012a0fd7648fe8be_0002full.jpg







Figure 2. View of subsurface at Palos Verdes, looking northerly, with the Palos Verdes vein projection in red and the high-grade mineralized shoot in magenta, apparently truncated by the NW fault, blue.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/196931_012a0fd7648fe8be_003full.jpg



Table of drill highlights for the previously unreported holes at the Palos Verdes Project

Hole From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Est

True

width

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Cu

(%) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) *Ag eq

(g/t) PV-27 0.90 1.30 0.40 0.10 0.216 107 - 0.02 0.02 126.2





















PV-32 109.40 111.60 2.20 1.41 0.16 17.5 0.27 0.92 1.30 115.4

111.30 111.60 0.30 0.19 0.83 45.0 0.68 4.32 4.67 333.9























150.10 155.65 5.55 3.57 0.20 20.7 0.16 0.61 1.09 103.8

155.25 155.65 0.40 0.26 0.04 17 0.21 3.56 6.03 391.5





















PV-33 225.65 226.40 0.75 0.26 0.03 94.8 2.28 0.31 3.39 253.4

225.95 226.40 0.45 0.14 0.04 144 3.65 0.45 5.12 382.2 *Silver equivalent values are calculated using the following metals prices: Au, US$1,750/oz, Ag, $21.24/oz, Pb, $0.97/lb and Zn, $1.34/lb. Cu was not used in the calculation, and metallurgical recoveries were not considered as there is no data available for the Palos Verdes vein. True width estimated from hole inclination and estimated vein dip, where known.

Table of drill hole data for holes not previously released.

Hole Target Easting Northing Elev Azim Incl Depth (m) PV-23-26 NW fault 413,807 2,593,082 1,236 10 -45 327.00 PV-23-27 PV vein 413,814 2,593,082 1,226 320 -75 234.00 PV-23-28 NW fault 413,801 2,593,136 1,244 35 -60 117.00 PV-23-29 SW PV gap 413,735 2,593,073 1,216 330 -75 183.00 PV-23-30 SW PV gap 413,707 2,592,990 1,202 330 -50 180.00 PV-23-31 SW PV gap 413,709 2,592,990 1,200 330 -75 246.00 PV-23-32 SW PV gap 413,677 2,592,942 1,211 315 -50 199.50 PV-23-33 SW PV gap 413,678 2,592,938 1,216 330 -75 250.50 Coordinates in UTM WGS84 using handheld Garmin GPS.

QA/QC

Samples taken by Prismo are analyzed by multielement ICP-AES and MS methods internationally recognized analytical service providers. Certified Reference Materials including standard pulps and coarse blank material are inserted in the sample stream at regular intervals. Dr. Craig Gibson, PhD., CPG., a Qualified Person as defined by NI-43-01 regulations and President, CEO and a director of the Company, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosures in this news release.

About Palos Verdes

The Palos Verdes project is located in the historic Panuco-Copala silver-gold district in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, approximately 65 kilometers NE of Mazatlán, Sinaloa, in the Municipality of Concordia. The Palos Verdes concession (claim) covers 700 meters of strike length of the Palos Verdes vein, a member of the north-easterly trending vein family located in the eastern part of the district outside of the area of modern exploration. Shallow drilling (<100m) conducted in 2018 on the Palos Verdes Vein was targeted 30 to 50 meters beneath largely barren vein outcrops and cut a well mineralized multistage vein two to seven metres wide with narrow intervals of high-grade precious metal values and subordinate base metals (see table of intercepts at www.prismometals.com). This mineralization is open in all directions and the currently planned drilling program is designed to follow it along strike and to depth.

About Prismo

Prismo (CSE: PRIZ) is mining exploration company focused on two precious metal projects in Mexico (Palos Verdes and Los Pavitos) and a copper project in Arizona (Hot Breccia).

