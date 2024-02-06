The European Commission has warned about the potential impact of trade measures on Europe's renewable energy rollout, but has shied away from outlining emergency measures to address the continent's solar manufacturing crisis.With affordable solar panels a key to the European Union's energy transition goals, the use of trade measures must be weighed against the bloc's ambitious climate goals, a senior official said on Monday. In a statement in the European Parliament, EU Finance Commissioner Mairead McGuinness discussed the price and oversupply crisis facing the European solar industry, but ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...