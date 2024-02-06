With United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak appearing to have decided green policy, or rather, anti-green policy should be used to rally voters to his party's bid for re-election this year - and with the opposition Labour party vacillating over a promise to spend £28 billion ($35 billion) per year on green investment - Adam Swarbrick, of RWE Renewables UK, gives an update on the prospects for United Kingdom solar.The United Kingdom solar industry has been around long enough now to see political cycles and government support come and go. Regardless of the shifting political sands, our eyes ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...