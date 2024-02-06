BigCommerce was also recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide B2B Digital Commerce Applications for MidMarket Growth 2023-2024 Vendor Assessment

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, today announced it has been named a Major Player in the new IDC MarketScape: Worldwide B2C Digital Commerce Platforms for MidMarket Growth 2024 Vendor Assessment.

The report evaluated 25 digital commerce vendors based on both their capabilities and strategy for B2C use cases.

Heather Hershey, research director, Worldwide Digital Commerce at IDC states in the report's evaluation1: "Consider BigCommerce if you are a fast-growing, experience-driven brand looking for a multi-tenant SaaS B2C digital commerce platform. Buyers should consider BigCommerce when business agility, tech agility, and experiences are core differentiation strategies."

The IDC MarketScape report cites BigCommerce's strengths as a Major Player in B2C MidMarket Digital Commerce as:

Developer- and business user-friendly: The company designed everything about BigCommerce integrations, interfaces, and the low-code/no-code front end to be accessible for business users without the need for developer support. BigCommerce is also versionless with an API-first design, providing ample flexibility for seasoned developers to create headless and composable commerce experiences.

The company designed everything about BigCommerce integrations, interfaces, and the low-code/no-code front end to be accessible for business users without the need for developer support. BigCommerce is also versionless with an API-first design, providing ample flexibility for seasoned developers to create headless and composable commerce experiences. Flexible microservices-based, API-first, cloud-native, headless ( MACH) architecture under the hood: While it is user-friendly, BigCommerce is extremely extensible by virtue of its MACH architecture capabilities. BigCommerce provides APIs and developer-friendly features to give buyers the ability to create headless and composable ecosystems for commerce. BigCommerce can also natively support multisite, multigeo, B2B2C, omni-channel, and multi-language commerce deployments.

( While it is user-friendly, BigCommerce is extremely extensible by virtue of its MACH architecture capabilities. BigCommerce provides APIs and developer-friendly features to give buyers the ability to create headless and composable ecosystems for commerce. BigCommerce can also natively support multisite, multigeo, B2B2C, omni-channel, and multi-language commerce deployments. Open SaaS ecosystem: BigCommerce offers open-sourced checkout, 95%+ API coverage of its platform, and a large app marketplace with easy, business-friendly integrations that don't generally require an expert to install. (Note: BigCommerce sells in every buyer market segment in digital commerce, so some of these apps may be better suited to SMBs.)

"In our opinion, BigCommerce's positioning as a Major Player in this year's IDC MarketScape affirms our standing as a trusted partner for B2C brands and retailers worldwide," said Meghan Stabler, senior vice president of marketing at BigCommerce. "Our open, composable platform and simplified approach to enterprise ecommerce provide a significant competitive advantage for our customers."

BigCommerce also was recently recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide B2B Digital Commerce Applications for MidMarket Growth 2023-2024 Vendor Assessment2 and as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise B2B Digital Commerce Applications 2023-2024 Vendor Assessment3

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors. To download a complimentary excerpt of IDC MarketScape, please click here.

1 IDC MarketScape: Worldwide B2C Digital Commerce Platforms for Midmarket Growth 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc US50626123, January 2024)

2 IDC MarketScape: Worldwide B2B Digital Commerce Applications for MidMarket Growth 2023-2024 Vendor Assessment (doc US50625723, December 2023)

3 IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise B2B Digital Commerce Applications 2023-2024 Vendor Assessment (doc US49742523, December 2023)

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open SaaS and composable ecommerce platform that empowers brands and retailers of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides its customers sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries rely on BigCommerce, including Burrow, Coldwater Creek, Francesca's, Harvey Nichols, King Arthur Baking Co., La Perla, MKM Building Supplies, United Aqua Group and Uplift Desk. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd.

