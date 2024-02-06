Dawn Food Products: DAWN FOODS ACQUIRES ROYAL STEENSMA

Two family-owned companies with long bakery heritage join forces

AMSTELVEEN, Netherlands, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global bakery manufacturer and ingredients supplier Dawn Foods proudly announces the acquisition of Royal Steensma, a renowned family-owned bakery ingredients manufacturing company headquartered in Leeuwarden, The Netherlands.

Royal Steensma has a broad bakery product portfolio and specializes in fat-based coatings (Souplesse), almond and confectionary pastes, bakery mixes, fruit fillings as well as infused and candied fruits and decorations. Royal Steensma has been a leader in the bakery market for almost 185 years.

The acquisition includes four manufacturing plants in The Netherlands, a manufacturing facility in Thailand, and continued involvement with the Food Innovation Academy (FIA) education center in The Netherlands. Additionally, all Royal Steensma employees are now valued team members of Dawn.

"We are proud to welcome the team from Royal Steensma to Dawn and to build on our shared bakery knowledge and history of providing incredible products to bakers all around the world," said Dawn Foods' Chief Executive Officer, Carrie Jones-Barber. "The expansion of our manufacturing capabilities and product portfolio further strengthens our mission to provide customers with bakery solutions that truly inspire and help them achieve their business goals."

"Dawn's century of bakery expertise, long-term vision, commitment to company values, and sincere dedication to team members, customers, and suppliers were the determining factors in entrusting Royal Steensma to Dawn Foods," said Alfred Bruin, owner of Royal Steensma. "Additionally, Dawn has the same creative entrepreneurial spirit of a family-owned company, which gives me the confidence that the essence of the family business will be safeguarded, providing a promising future with numerous new opportunities for our loyal and valued employees and customers."

The deal between Dawn Foods and Royal Steensma closed on January 31.

About Dawn Food Products, Inc.

Global bakery manufacturer and ingredients supplier Dawn Foods has established itself as the premier bakery service provider, inspiring bakery success every day. Committed to delighting its customers around the world, Dawn Foods delivers the partnership, insights, innovations, products, and bakery expertise that empowers them to achieve their aspirations. Headquartered in Jackson, Michigan, Dawn Foods partners with more than 50,000 artisanal and retail bakers, food service leaders and manufacturers located in more than 100 countries and has 3,800 Team Members globally. Since 1920, Dawn Foods has been a trusted advisor to its customers, helping drive their business forward. For more information about the company, its products and culture, please visit www.dawnfoods.com

About Royal Steensma

Royal Steensma is a professional and innovative family-owned company specialized in the production of high-quality ingredients and tasty semi-finished products for retail, bread-, pastry-, chocolate- and ice cream industry. The company produces products under the brand of Royal Steensma and private label. The production locations are based in Leeuwarden, Franeker, Elst and Vlaardingen (Netherlands) and one in Thailand for the processing of fruits for the candied products. Royal Steensma is one of the bigger players in the bakery industry in the Netherlands and active nationally and internationally. They currently employ 310 employees. www.steensma.com

