Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.: Hertz Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Results

"Our business benefitted from solid demand and a stable rate environment in the fourth quarter," said Stephen Scherr, Hertz chair and chief executive officer. "Nevertheless, we continued to face headwinds related to our electric vehicle fleet and other costs throughout the quarter. We have taken steps to address those challenges and heading into 2024, we are confident that our planned reduction in EVs and cost base, along with the ongoing execution of our enhanced profitability plan, will enable us to regain our operational cadence and improve our financial performance with increasing effect into 2025."

OVERVIEW

Q4 2023

Revenue of $2.2 billion

GAAP net loss of $348 million, a negative 16% margin, or $1.14 loss per diluted share

Adjusted net loss of $418 million, or $1.36 loss per diluted share

Adjusted Corporate EBITDA of negative $382 million, a negative 17% margin, including recognition of $245 million of net depreciation expense related to the previously announced sale of electric vehicles ("EV")

GAAP operating cash flow of $564 million

Adjusted operating cash outflow of $366 million and adjusted free cash outflow of $128 million

FY 2023

Revenue of $9.4 billion

GAAP net income of $616 million, a 7% margin, or $1.39 per diluted share

Adjusted net income of $172 million, or $0.53 per diluted share

Adjusted Corporate EBITDA of $561 million, a 6% margin, including recognition of $245 million of net depreciation expense related to the previously announced sale of EVs

GAAP operating cash flow of $2.5 billion

Adjusted operating cash flow of $44 million and adjusted free cash outflow of $321 million

Corporate liquidity of $2.0 billion at December 31st, including $764 million in unrestricted cash

Company repurchased 19.4 million shares of common stock for $291 million

FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

Fourth quarter 2023 revenue was $2.2 billion, up 7% from the fourth quarter of 2022 driven by increased volume across leisure, corporate and rideshare customer channels. Strong fourth quarter 2023 RPD of $58.09 reflected continued price discipline and a moderating trend relative to prior quarterly comparisons. The Company prioritized rate over utilization, purposely forgoing lower margin business.

Depreciation per unit per month of $498 reflected the impact of the write down of EVs held for sale to their fair value and a decline in residual values, as well as a modestly higher than expected fleet.

Fleet interest expense increased to $91 per unit per month in the fourth quarter, up from $55 per unit per month in Q4 of 2022. The increase year over year was largely a reflection of the rising interest rate environment.

Direct operating expense on a per transaction day basis, exclusive of litigation settlements in the fourth quarter of 2022, increased year over year, largely due to elevated net collision and damage expenses.

Adjusted Corporate EBITDA was negative $382 million in the quarter, a negative 17% margin, which includes $245 million of incremental net depreciation expense related to the EVs held for sale.

SUMMARY RESULTS



Three Months Ended December 31, Percent

Inc/(Dec) 2023 vs 2022 ($ in millions, except earnings per share or where noted) 2023

2022

Hertz Global - Consolidated









Total revenues $ 2,184

$ 2,035

7 % Net income (loss) $ (348)

$ 116

NM Net income (loss) margin (16) %

6 %



Adjusted net income (loss)(a) $ (418)

$ 173

NM Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share(a) $ (1.36)

$ 0.50

NM Adjusted Corporate EBITDA(a) $ (382)

$ 309

NM Adjusted Corporate EBITDA Margin(a) (17) %

15 %















Average Vehicles (in whole units) 553,545

496,926

11 % Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units) 527,267

465,943

13 % Vehicle Utilization 78 %

79 %



Transaction Days (in thousands) 37,602

33,673

12 % Total RPD (in dollars)(b) $ 58.09

$ 60.82

(4) % Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars)(b) $ 1,381

$ 1,485

(7) % Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars)(b) $ 498

$ 242

NM











Americas RAC Segment









Total revenues $ 1,805

$ 1,707

6 % Adjusted EBITDA $ (309)

$ 318

NM Adjusted EBITDA Margin (17) %

19 %















Average Vehicles (in whole units) 446,573

398,860

12 % Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units) 422,155

370,723

14 % Vehicle Utilization 79 %

80 %



Transaction Days (in thousands) 30,589

27,367

12 % Total RPD (in dollars)(b) $ 59.01

$ 62.38

(5) % Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars)(b) $ 1,425

$ 1,535

(7) % Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars)(b) $ 552

$ 278

99 %











International RAC Segment









Total revenues $ 379

$ 328

15 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 44

$ 81

(46) % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 12 %

25 %















Average Vehicles (in whole units) 106,972

98,065

9 % Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units) 105,112

95,221

10 % Vehicle Utilization 73 %

72 %



Transaction Days (in thousands) 7,013

6,305

11 % Total RPD (in dollars)(b) $ 54.06

$ 54.02

- % Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars)(b) $ 1,202

$ 1,280

(6) % Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars)(b) $ 271

$ 97

NM



NM - Not meaningful (a) Represents a non-GAAP measure. See the accompanying reconciliations included in Supplemental Schedule II for 2023 and 2022. (b) Based on December 31, 2022 foreign exchange rates.

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL DATA, SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES, NON-GAAP MEASURES AND DEFINITIONS

In this earnings release, we include select unaudited financial data of Hertz Global, Supplemental Schedules, which are provided to present segment results, and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP measures. Following the Supplemental Schedules, the Company provides definitions for terminology used throughout the earnings release and its rationale on the importance and usefulness of non-GAAP measures for investors and management.

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (In millions, except per share data) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenues $ 2,184

$ 2,035

$ 9,371

$ 8,685 Expenses:













Direct vehicle and operating 1,388

1,274

5,455

4,808 Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges, net 828

360

2,039

701 Depreciation and amortization of non-vehicle assets 49

37

149

142 Selling, general and administrative 247

221

962

959 Interest expense, net:













Vehicle 150

82

555

159 Non-vehicle 68

46

238

169 Total interest expense, net 218

128

793

328 Other (income) expense, net -

8

12

2 (Gain) on sale of non-vehicle capital assets -

-

(162)

- Change in fair value of Public Warrants (53)

(120)

(163)

(704) Total expenses 2,677

1,908

9,085

6,236 Income (loss) before income taxes (493)

127

286

2,449 Income tax (provision) benefit 145

(11)

330

(390) Net income (loss) $ (348)

$ 116

$ 616

$ 2,059 Weighted average number of shares outstanding:













Basic 306

332

313

379 Diluted 306

347

326

403 Earnings (loss) per share:













Basic $ (1.14)

$ 0.35

$ 1.97

$ 5.43 Diluted $ (1.14)

$ (0.01)

$ 1.39

$ 3.36

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions, except par value and share data) December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 764

$ 943 Restricted cash and cash equivalents:





Vehicle 152

180 Non-vehicle 290

295 Total restricted cash and cash equivalents 442

475 Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents 1,206

1,418 Receivables:





Vehicle 211

111 Non-vehicle, net of allowance of $47 and $45, respectively 980

863 Total receivables, net 1,191

974 Prepaid expenses and other assets 726

1,155 Revenue earning vehicles:





Vehicles 16,806

14,281 Less: accumulated depreciation (2,155)

(1,786) Total revenue earning vehicles, net 14,651

12,495 Property and equipment, net 671

637 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,253

1,887 Intangible assets, net 2,863

2,887 Goodwill 1,044

1,044 Total assets $ 24,605

$ 22,497 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Accounts payable:





Vehicle $ 191

$ 79 Non-vehicle 510

578 Total accounts payable 701

657 Accrued liabilities 860

911 Accrued taxes, net 157

170 Debt:





Vehicle 12,242

10,886 Non-vehicle 3,449

2,977 Total debt 15,691

13,863 Public Warrants 453

617 Operating lease liabilities 2,142

1,802 Self-insured liabilities 471

472 Deferred income taxes, net 1,038

1,360 Total liabilities 21,513

19,852 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, no shares issued and outstanding -

- Common stock, $0.01 par value, 479,990,286 and 478,914,062 shares issued, respectively, and 305,178,242 and 323,483,178 shares outstanding, respectively 5

5 Treasury stock, at cost, 174,812,044 and 155,430,884 common shares, respectively (3,430)

(3,136) Additional paid-in capital 6,405

6,326 Retained earnings (Accumulated deficit) 360

(256) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (248)

(294) Total stockholders' equity 3,092

2,645 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 24,605

$ 22,497

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (In millions) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income (loss) $ (348)

$ 116

$ 616

$ 2,059 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:













Depreciation and reserves for revenue earning vehicles, net 932

298

2,422

809 Depreciation and amortization, non-vehicle 49

37

149

142 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount (premium) 17

15

61

53 Stock-based compensation charges 22

34

87

130 Provision for receivables allowance 26

15

93

57 Deferred income taxes, net (144)

-

(380)

301 (Gain) loss on sale of non-vehicle capital assets 3

-

(162)

(5) Change in fair value of Public Warrants (53)

(120)

(163)

(704) Changes in financial instruments 10

9

117

(111) Other (4)

8

5

11 Changes in assets and liabilities:













Non-vehicle receivables 167

(30)

(216)

(264) Prepaid expenses and other assets 56

(46)

(39)

(126) Operating lease right-of-use assets 112

78

365

280 Non-vehicle accounts payable (75)

50

(48)

43 Accrued liabilities (42)

(103)

(39)

80 Accrued taxes, net (42)

21

3

73 Operating lease liabilities (116)

(86)

(391)

(309) Self-insured liabilities (6)

(19)

(6)

19 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 564

277

2,474

2,538 Cash flows from investing activities:













Revenue earning vehicles expenditures (1,202)

(2,743)

(9,514)

(10,596) Proceeds from disposal of revenue earning vehicles 1,320

2,028

5,498

6,498 Non-vehicle capital asset expenditures (37)

(46)

(188)

(150) Proceeds from non-vehicle capital assets disposed of 3

2

181

12 Collateral returned in exchange for letters of credit -

-

-

19 Return of (investment in) equity investments -

(1)

(1)

(16) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 84

(760)

(4,024)

(4,233) Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from issuance of vehicle debt 302

1,390

6,043

9,672 Repayments of vehicle debt (1,098)

(685)

(4,837)

(6,639) Proceeds from issuance of non-vehicle debt 840

-

2,490

- Repayments of non-vehicle debt (505)

(6)

(2,018)

(20) Payment of financing costs (10)

(6)

(41)

(48) Proceeds from exercises of Public Warrants -

-

-

3 Share repurchases (43)

(309)

(315)

(2,461) Other (6)

(16)

(9)

(20) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (520)

368

1,313

487 Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents 22

25

25

(25) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents during the period 150

(90)

(212)

(1,233) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,056

1,508

1,418

2,651 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,206

$ 1,418

$ 1,206

$ 1,418

Supplemental Schedule I HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT Unaudited



Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 (In millions) Americas

RAC

International

RAC

Corporate

Hertz

Global

Americas

RAC

International

RAC

Corporate

Hertz

Global Revenues $ 1,805

$ 379

$ -

$ 2,184

$ 1,707

$ 328

$ -

$ 2,035 Expenses:





























Direct vehicle and operating 1,163

229

(4)

1,388

1,098

174

2

1,274 Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges, net 740

88

-

828

333

27

-

360 Depreciation and amortization of non-vehicle assets 43

3

3

49

29

3

5

37 Selling, general and administrative 134

105

8

247

81

38

102

221 Interest expense, net:





























Vehicle 118

32

-

150

72

10

-

82 Non-vehicle 4

(3)

67

68

(36)

(1)

83

46 Total interest expense, net 122

29

67

218

36

9

83

128 Other (income) expense, net 2

1

(3)

-

(3)

6

5

8 Change in fair value of Public Warrants -

-

(53)

(53)

-

-

(120)

(120) Total expenses 2,204

455

18

2,677

1,574

257

77

1,908 Income (loss) before income taxes $ (399)

$ (76)

$ (18)

(493)

$ 133

$ 71

$ (77)

127 Income tax (provision) benefit











145













(11) Net income (loss)











$ (348)













$ 116

Supplemental Schedule I (continued) HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT Unaudited



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 (In millions) Americas

RAC

International

RAC

Corporate

Hertz

Global

Americas

RAC

International

RAC

Corporate

Hertz

Global Revenues $ 7,722

$ 1,649

$ -

$ 9,371

$ 7,280

$ 1,405

$ -

$ 8,685 Expenses:





























Direct vehicle and operating 4,582

880

(7)

5,455

4,080

728

-

4,808 Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges, net 1,775

264

-

2,039

553

148

-

701 Depreciation and amortization of non-vehicle assets 125

11

13

149

114

13

15

142 Selling, general and administrative 501

227

234

962

351

180

428

959 Interest expense, net:





























Vehicle 456

99

-

555

140

19

-

159 Non-vehicle (22)

(10)

270

238

(80)

-

249

169 Total interest expense, net 434

89

270

793

60

19

249

328 Other (income) expense, net 2

3

7

12

(6)

3

5

2 (Gain) on sale of non-vehicle capital assets (162)

-

-

(162)

-

-

-

- Change in fair value of Public Warrants -

-

(163)

(163)

-

-

(704)

(704) Total expenses 7,257

1,474

354

9,085

5,152

1,091

(7)

6,236 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 465

$ 175

$ (354)

286

$ 2,128

$ 314

$ 7

2,449 Income tax (provision) benefit











330













(390) Net income (loss)











$ 616













$ 2,059

Supplemental Schedule II HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURE - ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS), ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE AND ADJUSTED CORPORATE EBITDA Unaudited



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (In millions, except per share data) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share:













Net income (loss)(a) $ (348)

$ 116

$ 616

$ 2,059 Adjustments:













Income tax provision (benefit) (145)

11

(330)

390 Vehicle and non-vehicle debt-related charges(b)(l) 17

14

62

53 Restructuring and restructuring related charges(c) 7

16

17

45 Acquisition accounting-related depreciation and amortization(d) 1

1

2

3 Unrealized (gains) losses on financial instruments(e) 10

9

117

(111) (Gain) on sale of non-vehicle capital assets(f) -

-

(162)

- Change in fair value of Public Warrants (53)

(120)

(163)

(704) Litigation settlements(o) -

168

-

168 Other items(g)(m) 19

16

43

105 Adjusted pre-tax income (loss)(h) (492)

231

202

2,008 Income tax (provision) benefit on adjusted pre-tax income (loss)(i) 74

(58)

(30)

(502) Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ (418)

$ 173

$ 172

$ 1,506 Weighted-average number of diluted shares outstanding 306

347

326

403 Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share(j) $ (1.36)

$ 0.50

$ 0.53

$ 3.74 Adjusted Corporate EBITDA:













Net income (loss) $ (348)

$ 116

$ 616

$ 2,059 Adjustments:













Income tax provision (benefit) (145)

11

(330)

390 Non-vehicle depreciation and amortization(k) 49

37

149

142 Non-vehicle debt interest, net of interest income 68

46

238

169 Vehicle debt-related charges(b)(l) 11

10

42

35 Restructuring and restructuring related charges(c) 7

16

17

45 Unrealized (gains) losses on financial instruments(e) 10

9

117

(111) (Gain) on sale of non-vehicle capital assets(f) -

-

(162)

- Change in fair value of Public Warrants (53)

(120)

(163)

(704) Litigation settlements(o) -

168

-

168 Other items(g)(n) 19

16

37

112 Adjusted Corporate EBITDA $ (382)

$ 309

$ 561

$ 2,305 Adjusted Corporate EBITDA margin (17) %

15 %

6 %

27 %





(a) Net income (loss) margin for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 was (16)% and 6%, respectively, and for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 was 7% and 24%, respectively. (b) Represents debt-related charges relating to the amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums. (c) Represents charges incurred under restructuring actions as defined in U.S. GAAP. Also includes restructuring related charges such as incremental costs incurred directly supporting business transformation initiatives. Charges incurred in International RAC, Americas RAC and Corporate for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 were $9 million, $5 million and $3 million, respectively. For 2022, charges incurred related primarily to International RAC. (d) Represents incremental expense associated with the amortization of other intangible assets and depreciation of property and equipment relating to acquisition accounting. (e) Represents unrealized gains (losses) on derivative financial instruments, primarily associated with Americas RAC. In the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, also includes the realization of $88 million of previously unrealized gains resulting from the unwind of certain interest rate caps in Americas RAC during the first quarter of 2023. (f) Represents gain on the sale of certain non-vehicle capital assets sold in March 2023 in Americas RAC. (g) Represents miscellaneous items. For 2023, primarily includes certain IT-related costs primarily in Corporate, charges for certain storm-related vehicle damages in Americas RAC and certain professional fees and charges related to the settlement of bankruptcy claims, partially offset by a loss recovery settlement in Americas RAC. For 2022, primarily includes bankruptcy claims, certain professional fees and charges related to the settlement of bankruptcy claims. (h) Adjustments by caption on a pre-tax basis were as follows:





Increase (decrease) to expenses Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In millions) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Direct vehicle and operating $ (6)

$ (178)

$ (6)

$ (232) Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges, net -

-

5

- Selling, general and administrative (13)

(17)

(38)

(79) Interest expense, net:













Vehicle (24)

(16)

(163)

76 Non-vehicle (9)

(8)

(34)

(28) Total interest expense, net (33)

(24)

(197)

48 Other income (expense), net (2)

(5)

(5)

- Gain on sale non-vehicle capital assets -

-

162



Change in fair value of Public Warrants 53

120

163

704 Total adjustments $ (1)

$ (104)

$ 84

$ 441





(i) Derived utilizing a combined statutory rate of 15% and 25% for the periods ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, applied to the respective Adjusted Pre-tax Income (Loss). The decrease in rate is primarily resulting from EV-related tax credits anticipated to be used to decrease the Company's U.S. federal tax provision throughout 2023 based on the Company's purchases of electric vehicles. (j) Adjustments used to reconcile diluted earnings (loss) per share on a GAAP basis to Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share are comprised of the same adjustments, inclusive of the tax impact, used to reconcile net income (loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) divided by the weighted-average diluted shares outstanding during the period. (k) Non-vehicle depreciation and amortization expense for Americas RAC, International RAC and Corporate for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was $43 million, $3 million and $3 million, respectively. For the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $29 million, $5 million and $3 million for Americas RAC, Corporate and International RAC, respectively. Non-vehicle depreciation and amortization for Americas RAC, International RAC and Corporate for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 was $125 million, $13 million and $11 million, respectively. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 was $114 million, $15 million and $13 million for Americas RAC, Corporate and International RAC, respectively. (l) Vehicle debt-related charges for Americas RAC and International RAC for the three months ended December 31, 2023 were $10 million and $2 million, respectively. For the three months ended December 31, 2022 vehicle debt-related charges for Americas RAC and International RAC were $8 million and $2 million, respectively. Vehicle debt-related charges for Americas RAC and International RAC for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 were $36 million and $7 million, respectively. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 vehicle debt-related charges were $25 million and $10 million for Americas RAC and International RAC, respectively. (m) Also includes letter of credit fees recorded primarily in Corporate. (n) In 2022, also includes an adjustment for certain non-cash stock-based compensation charges recorded in Corporate. (o) Represents payments made for the settlement of certain claims related to alleged false arrests in our Americas RAC segment.

Supplemental Schedule III HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURE - ADJUSTED OPERATING CASH FLOW AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW Unaudited



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In millions) 2023

2022

2023

2022 ADJUSTED OPERATING CASH FLOW AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW:



Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 564

$ 277

$ 2,474

$ 2,538 Depreciation and reserves for revenue earning vehicles, net (932)

(298)

(2,422)

(809) Bankruptcy related payments (post emergence) and other payments(a) 2

177

(8)

261 Adjusted operating cash flow (366)

156

44

1,990 Non-vehicle capital asset proceeds (expenditures), net (34)

(44)

(7)

(138) Adjusted operating cash flow before vehicle investment (400)

112

37

1,852 Net fleet growth after financing 272

312

(358)

(360) Adjusted free cash flow $ (128)

$ 424

$ (321)

$ 1,492















CALCULATION OF NET FLEET GROWTH AFTER FINANCING:



Revenue earning vehicles expenditures $ (1,202)

$ (2,743)

$ (9,514)

$ (10,596) Proceeds from disposal of revenue earning vehicles 1,320

2,028

5,498

6,498 Revenue earning vehicles capital expenditures, net 118

(715)

(4,016)

(4,098) Depreciation and reserves for revenue earning vehicles, net 932

298

2,422

809 Financing activity related to vehicles:













Borrowings 302

1,390

6,043

9,672 Payments (1,098)

(685)

(4,837)

(6,639) Restricted cash changes, vehicle 18

24

30

(104) Net financing activity related to vehicles (778)

729

1,236

2,929 Net fleet growth after financing $ 272

$ 312

$ (358)

$ (360)





(a) In 2022, also includes payments made for the settlement of certain claims related to alleged false arrests in our Americas RAC segment.

Supplemental Schedule IV HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. NET DEBT AND NET CORPORATE LEVERAGE CALCULATIONS Unaudited

(In millions) As of December 31, 2023

As of December 31, 2022 Vehicle

Non-Vehicle

Total

Vehicle

Non-Vehicle

Total Term loans $ -

$ 2,013

$ 2,013

$ -

$ 1,526

$ 1,526 Senior notes -

1,500

1,500

-

1,500

1,500 U.S. vehicle financing (HVF III) 10,203

-

10,203

9,406

-

9,406 International vehicle financing (Various) 2,001

-

2,001

1,417

-

1,417 Other debt 110

2

112

125

9

134 Debt issue costs, discounts and premiums (72)

(66)

(138)

(62)

(58)

(120) Debt as reported in the balance sheet 12,242

3,449

15,691

10,886

2,977

13,863 Add:





















Debt issue costs, discounts and premiums 72

66

138

62

58

120 Less:





















Cash and cash equivalents -

764

764

-

943

943 Restricted cash 152

-

152

180

-

180 Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents associated with Term C Loan -

245

245

-

245

245 Net Debt $ 12,162

$ 2,506

$ 14,668

$ 10,768

$ 1,847

$ 12,615























LTM Adjusted Corporate EBITDA



561









2,305



























Net Corporate Leverage



4.5x









0.8x





Supplemental Schedule V HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. KEY METRICS CALCULATIONS REVENUE, UTILIZATION AND DEPRECIATION Unaudited

Global RAC



Three Months Ended December 31,

Percent

Inc/(Dec)

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

Percent

Inc/(Dec) ($ in millions, except where noted) 2023

2022



2023

2022

Total RPD





















Revenues $ 2,184

$ 2,035





$ 9,371

$ 8,685



Foreign currency adjustment(a) -

13





(24)

(8)



Total Revenues - adjusted for foreign currency $ 2,184

$ 2,048





$ 9,347

$ 8,677



Transaction Days (in thousands) 37,602

33,673





154,189

136,860



Total RPD (in dollars) $ 58.09

$ 60.82

(4) %

$ 60.62

$ 63.40

(4) %























Total Revenue Per Unit Per Month





















Total Revenues - adjusted for foreign currency $ 2,184

$ 2,076





$ 9,347

$ 8,677



Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units) 527,267

465,943





526,659

478,798



Total revenue per unit (in whole dollars) $ 4,143

$ 4,456





$ 17,748

$ 18,123



Number of months in period (in whole units) 3

3





12

12



Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars) $ 1,381

$ 1,485

(7) %

$ 1,479

$ 1,510

(2) %























Vehicle Utilization





















Transaction Days (in thousands) 37,602

33,673





154,189

136,860



Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units) 527,267

465,943





526,659

478,798



Number of days in period (in whole units) 92

92





365

365



Available Car Days (in thousands) 48,511

42,870





192,334

174,826



Vehicle Utilization(b) 78 %

79 %





80 %

78 %



























Depreciation Per Unit Per Month





















Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges, net $ 828

$ 360





$ 2,039

$ 701



Foreign currency adjustment(a) (1)

1





(4)

1



Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges $ 827

$ 361





$ 2,035

$ 702



Average Vehicles (in whole units) 553,545

496,926





552,460

506,046



Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges divided by Average Vehicles (in whole dollars) $ 1,494

$ 727





$ 3,684

$ 1,386



Number of months in period (in whole units) 3

3





12

12



Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars) $ 498

$ 242

NM

$ 307

$ 116

NM



Note: Global RAC represents Americas RAC and International RAC segment information on a combined basis and excludes Corporate NM - Not meaningful (a) Based on December 31, 2022 foreign exchange rates. (b) Calculated as Transaction Days divided by Available Car Days.

Supplemental Schedule V (continued) HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. KEY METRICS CALCULATIONS REVENUE, UTILIZATION AND DEPRECIATION Unaudited

Americas RAC



Three Months Ended December 31,

Percent

Inc/(Dec)

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

Percent

Inc/(Dec) ($ in millions, except where noted) 2023

2022



2023

2022

Total RPD





















Revenues $ 1,805

$ 1,707





$ 7,722

$ 7,280



Foreign currency adjustment(a) -

-





(3)

(12)



Total Revenues - adjusted for foreign currency $ 1,805

$ 1,707





$ 7,719

$ 7,268



Transaction Days (in thousands) 30,589

27,367





125,215

111,759



Total RPD (in dollars) $ 59.01

$ 62.38

(5) %

$ 61.65

$ 65.03

(5) %























Total Revenue Per Unit Per Month





















Total Revenues - adjusted for foreign currency $ 1,805

$ 1,707





$ 7,719

$ 7,268



Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units) 422,155

370,723





422,485

385,234



Total revenue per unit (in whole dollars) $ 4,276

$ 4,605





$ 18,271

$ 18,867



Number of months in period (in whole units) 3

3





12

12



Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars) $ 1,425

$ 1,535

(7) %

$ 1,523

$ 1,572

(3) %























Vehicle Utilization





















Transaction Days (in thousands) 30,589

27,367





125,215

111,759



Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units) 422,155

370,723





422,485

385,234



Number of days in period (in whole units) 92

92





365

365



Available Car Days (in thousands) 38,839

34,109





154,272

140,647



Vehicle Utilization(b) 79 %

80 %





81 %

79 %



























Depreciation Per Unit Per Month





















Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges, net $ 740

$ 333





$ 1,775

$ 553



Foreign currency adjustment(a) -

-





1

1



Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges $ 740

$ 333





$ 1,776

$ 554



Average Vehicles (in whole units) 446,573

398,860





446,219

411,047



Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges divided by Average Vehicles (in whole dollars) $ 1,657

$ 834





$ 3,981

$ 1,347



Number of months in period (in whole units) 3

3





12

12



Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars) $ 552

$ 278

99 %

$ 332

$ 112

NM



NM - Not meaningful (a) Based on December 31, 2022 foreign exchange rates. (b) Calculated as Transaction Days divided by Available Car Days.

Supplemental Schedule V (continued) HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. KEY METRICS CALCULATIONS REVENUE, UTILIZATION AND DEPRECIATION Unaudited

International RAC



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Percent

Inc/(Dec)

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

Percent

Inc/(Dec) ($ in millions, except where noted) 2023

2022



2023

2022

Total RPD





















Revenues $ 379

$ 328





$ 1,649

$ 1,405



Foreign currency adjustment(a) -

13





(21)

4



Total Revenues - adjusted for foreign currency $ 379

$ 341





$ 1,628

$ 1,409



Transaction Days (in thousands) 7,013

6,305





28,974

25,101



Total RPD (in dollars) $ 54.06

$ 54.02

- %

$ 56.19

$ 56.14

- %























Total Revenue Per Unit Per Month





















Total Revenues - adjusted for foreign currency $ 379

$ 366





$ 1,628

$ 1,409



Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units) 105,112

95,221





104,173

93,564



Total revenue per unit (in whole dollars) $ 3,607

$ 3,840





$ 15,627

$ 15,062



Number of months in period (in whole units) 3

3





12

12



Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars) $ 1,202

$ 1,280

(6) %

$ 1,302

$ 1,255

4 %























Vehicle Utilization





















Transaction Days (in thousands) 7,013

6,305





28,974

25,101



Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units) 105,112

95,221





104,173

93,564



Number of days in period (in whole units) 92

92





365

365



Available Car Days (in thousands) 9,672

8,777





38,061

34,179



Vehicle Utilization(b) 73 %

72 %





76 %

73 %



























Depreciation Per Unit Per Month





















Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges, net $ 88

$ 27





$ 264

$ 148



Foreign currency adjustment(a) (1)

1





(5)

-



Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges $ 87

$ 28





$ 259

$ 148



Average Vehicles (in whole units) 106,972

98,065





106,240

94,999



Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges divided by Average Vehicles (in whole dollars) $ 812

$ 290





$ 2,434

$ 1,556



Number of months in period (in whole units) 3

3





12

12



Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars) $ 271

$ 97

NM

$ 203

$ 130

56 %



NM - Not meaningful (a) Based on December 31, 2022 foreign exchange rates. (b) Calculated as Transaction Days divided by Available Car Days.

NON-GAAP MEASURES AND KEY METRICS

The term "GAAP" refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States . Adjusted EBITDA is the Company's segment measure of profitability and complies with GAAP when used in that context.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

Non-GAAP measures are not recognized measurements under GAAP. When evaluating the Company's operating performance or liquidity, investors should not consider non-GAAP measures in isolation of, superior to, or as a substitute for measures of the Company's financial performance as determined in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share ("Adjusted EPS")

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) represents income or loss attributable to the Company as adjusted to eliminate the impact of GAAP income tax; vehicle and non-vehicle debt-related charges; restructuring and restructuring related charges; acquisition accounting-related depreciation and amortization; change in fair value of Public Warrants; unrealized (gains) losses on financial instruments, gain on sale of non-vehicle capital assets and certain other miscellaneous items on a pre-tax basis. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) includes a provision (benefit) for income taxes derived utilizing a combined statutory rate. The combined statutory rate is management's estimate of the Company's long-term tax rate. Its most comparable GAAP measure is net income (loss) attributable to the Company.

Adjusted EPS represents Adjusted Net Income (Loss) on a per diluted share basis using the weighted-average number of diluted shares outstanding for the period. Its most comparable GAAP measure is diluted earnings (loss) per share.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EPS are important operating metrics because they allow management and investors to assess operational performance of the Company's business, exclusive of the items mentioned above that are not operational in nature or comparable to those of the Company's competitors.

Adjusted Corporate EBITDA and Adjusted Corporate EBITDA Margin

Adjusted Corporate EBITDA represents income or loss attributable to the Company as adjusted to eliminate the impact of GAAP income tax; non-vehicle depreciation and amortization; non-vehicle debt interest, net; vehicle debt-related charges; restructuring and restructuring related charges; change in fair value of Public Warrants; unrealized (gains) losses on financial instruments; gain on sale of non-vehicle capital assets and certain other miscellaneous items.

Adjusted Corporate EBITDA Margin is calculated as the ratio of Adjusted Corporate EBITDA to total revenues.

Management uses these measures as operating performance metrics for internal monitoring and planning purposes, including the preparation of the Company's annual operating budget and monthly operating reviews, and analysis of investment decisions, profitability and performance trends. These measures enable management and investors to isolate the effects on profitability of operating metrics most meaningful to the business of renting and leasing vehicles. They also allow management and investors to assess the performance of the entire business on the same basis as its reportable segments. Adjusted Corporate EBITDA is also utilized in the determination of certain executive compensation. Its most comparable GAAP measure is net income (loss) attributable to the Company.

Adjusted operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow

Adjusted operating cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities net of the non-cash add back for vehicle depreciation and reserves, and exclusive of bankruptcy related payments made post emergence. Adjusted operating cash flow is important to management and investors as it provides useful information about the amount of cash generated from operations when fully burdened by fleet costs.

Adjusted free cash flow represents adjusted operating cash flow plus the impact of net non-vehicle capital expenditures and net fleet growth after financing. Adjusted free cash flow is important to management and investors as it provides useful information about the amount of cash available for, but not limited to, the reduction of non-vehicle debt, share repurchase and acquisition.

The most comparable GAAP measure for adjusted operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow is net cash provided by (used in) operating activities.

Net Fleet Growth After Financing

U.S. and International Rental Car segments Fleet Growth is defined as revenue earning vehicles expenditures, net of proceeds from disposals, plus vehicle depreciation and net vehicle financing, which includes borrowings, repayments and the change in restricted cash associated with vehicles. Fleet Growth is important as it allows the Company to assess the cash flow required to support its investment in revenue earning vehicles.

Net Non-vehicle Debt

Net Non-vehicle Debt is calculated as non-vehicle debt as reported on the Company's balance sheet, excluding the impact of unamortized debt issuance costs associated with non-vehicle debt, less cash and cash equivalents. Non-vehicle debt consists of the Company's Senior Term Loan, Senior RCF, Senior Notes, Senior Second Priority Secured Notes, Promissory Notes and certain other non-vehicle indebtedness of its domestic and foreign subsidiaries. Net Non-vehicle Debt is important to management and investors as it helps measure the Company's corporate leverage. Net Non-vehicle Debt also assists in the evaluation of the Company's ability to service its non-vehicle debt without reference to the expense associated with the vehicle debt, which is collateralized by assets not available to lenders under the non-vehicle debt facilities.

Net Vehicle Debt

Net Vehicle Debt is calculated as vehicle debt as reported on the Company's balance sheet, excluding the impact of unamortized debt issue costs associated with vehicle debt, less restricted cash associated with vehicles. Restricted cash associated with vehicle debt is restricted for the purchase of revenue earning vehicles and other specified uses under the Company's vehicle debt facilities. Net Vehicle Debt is important to management, investors and ratings agencies as it helps measure the Company's leverage with respect to its vehicle assets.

Total Net Debt

Total Net Debt is calculated as total debt, excluding the impact of unamortized debt issuance costs, less total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash associated with vehicle debt. Unamortized debt issuance costs are required to be reported as a deduction from the carrying amount of the related debt obligation under GAAP. Management believes that eliminating the effects that these costs have on debt will more accurately reflect the Company's net debt position. Total Net Debt is important to management, investors and ratings agencies as it helps measure the Company's gross leverage.

Net Corporate Leverage

Net Corporate Leverage is calculated as non-vehicle net debt divided by Adjusted Corporate EBITDA for the last twelve months. Net Corporate Leverage is important to management and investors as it measures the Company's corporate leverage net of unrestricted cash. Net Corporate Leverage also assists in the evaluation of the Company's ability to service its non-vehicle debt with reference to the generation of Adjusted Corporate EBITDA.

KEY METRICS

Available Rental Car Days

Available Rental Car Days represents Average Rentable Vehicles multiplied by the number of days in a given period.

Average Vehicles ("Fleet Capacity" or "Capacity")

Average Vehicles is determined using a simple average of the number of vehicles in the fleet whether owned or leased by the Company at the beginning and end of a given period.

Average Rentable Vehicles

Average Rentable Vehicles reflects Average Vehicles excluding vehicles for sale on the Company's retail lots or actively in the process of being sold through other disposition channels.

Depreciation Per Unit Per Month ("Depreciation Per Unit" or "DPU")

Depreciation Per Unit Per Month represents the amount of average depreciation expense and lease charges per vehicle per month, exclusive of the impacts of foreign currency exchange rates so as not to affect the comparability of underlying trends. This metric is important to management and investors as it reflects how effectively the Company is managing the costs of its vehicles and facilitates comparisons with other participants in the vehicle rental industry.

Total Revenue Per Transaction Day ("Total RPD"or "RPD"; also referred to as "pricing")

Total RPD represents revenue generated per transaction day, excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates so as not to affect the comparability of underlying trends. This metric is important to management and investors as it represents a measure of changes in the underlying pricing in the vehicle rental business and encompasses the elements in vehicle rental pricing that management has the ability to control.

Total Revenue Per Unit Per Month ("Total RPU", "RPU" or "Total RPU Per Month")

Total RPU Per Month represents the amount of revenue generated per vehicle in the rental fleet each month, excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates so as not to affect the comparability of underlying trends. This metric is important to management and investors as it provides a measure of revenue productivity relative to the number of vehicles in our rental fleet whether owned or leased, or asset efficiency.

Transaction Days ("Days"; also referred to as "volume")

Transaction Days represents the total number of 24-hour periods, with any partial period counted as one Transaction Day, that vehicles were on rent (the period between when a rental contract is opened and closed) in a given period. Thus, it is possible for a vehicle to attain more than one Transaction Day in a 24-hour period. This metric is important to management and investors as it represents the number of revenue-generating days.

Vehicle Utilization ("Utilization")

Vehicle Utilization represents the ratio of Transaction Days to Available Rental Car Days. This metric is important to management and investors as it is the measurement of the proportion of vehicles that are being used to generate revenues relative to rentable fleet capacity.

