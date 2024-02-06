Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.: Hertz Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Results

"Our business benefitted from solid demand and a stable rate environment in the fourth quarter," said Stephen Scherr, Hertz chair and chief executive officer. "Nevertheless, we continued to face headwinds related to our electric vehicle fleet and other costs throughout the quarter. We have taken steps to address those challenges and heading into 2024, we are confident that our planned reduction in EVs and cost base, along with the ongoing execution of our enhanced profitability plan, will enable us to regain our operational cadence and improve our financial performance with increasing effect into 2025."
ESTERO, Fla., Feb. 6, 2024
OVERVIEW
Q4 2023
- Revenue of $2.2 billion
- GAAP net loss of $348 million, a negative 16% margin, or $1.14 loss per diluted share
- Adjusted net loss of $418 million, or $1.36 loss per diluted share
- Adjusted Corporate EBITDA of negative $382 million, a negative 17% margin, including recognition of $245 million of net depreciation expense related to the previously announced sale of electric vehicles ("EV")
- GAAP operating cash flow of $564 million
- Adjusted operating cash outflow of $366 million and adjusted free cash outflow of $128 million
FY 2023
- Revenue of $9.4 billion
- GAAP net income of $616 million, a 7% margin, or $1.39 per diluted share
- Adjusted net income of $172 million, or $0.53 per diluted share
- Adjusted Corporate EBITDA of $561 million, a 6% margin, including recognition of $245 million of net depreciation expense related to the previously announced sale of EVs
- GAAP operating cash flow of $2.5 billion
- Adjusted operating cash flow of $44 million and adjusted free cash outflow of $321 million
- Corporate liquidity of $2.0 billion at December 31st, including $764 million in unrestricted cash
- Company repurchased 19.4 million shares of common stock for $291 million
FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS
Fourth quarter 2023 revenue was $2.2 billion, up 7% from the fourth quarter of 2022 driven by increased volume across leisure, corporate and rideshare customer channels. Strong fourth quarter 2023 RPD of $58.09 reflected continued price discipline and a moderating trend relative to prior quarterly comparisons. The Company prioritized rate over utilization, purposely forgoing lower margin business.
Depreciation per unit per month of $498 reflected the impact of the write down of EVs held for sale to their fair value and a decline in residual values, as well as a modestly higher than expected fleet.
Fleet interest expense increased to $91 per unit per month in the fourth quarter, up from $55 per unit per month in Q4 of 2022. The increase year over year was largely a reflection of the rising interest rate environment.
Direct operating expense on a per transaction day basis, exclusive of litigation settlements in the fourth quarter of 2022, increased year over year, largely due to elevated net collision and damage expenses.
Adjusted Corporate EBITDA was negative $382 million in the quarter, a negative 17% margin, which includes $245 million of incremental net depreciation expense related to the EVs held for sale.
SUMMARY RESULTS
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Percent
2023 vs 2022
($ in millions, except earnings per share or where noted)
2023
2022
Hertz Global - Consolidated
Total revenues
$ 2,184
$ 2,035
7 %
Net income (loss)
$ (348)
$ 116
NM
Net income (loss) margin
(16) %
6 %
Adjusted net income (loss)(a)
$ (418)
$ 173
NM
Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share(a)
$ (1.36)
$ 0.50
NM
Adjusted Corporate EBITDA(a)
$ (382)
$ 309
NM
Adjusted Corporate EBITDA Margin(a)
(17) %
15 %
Average Vehicles (in whole units)
553,545
496,926
11 %
Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units)
527,267
465,943
13 %
Vehicle Utilization
78 %
79 %
Transaction Days (in thousands)
37,602
33,673
12 %
Total RPD (in dollars)(b)
$ 58.09
$ 60.82
(4) %
Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars)(b)
$ 1,381
$ 1,485
(7) %
Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars)(b)
$ 498
$ 242
NM
Americas RAC Segment
Total revenues
$ 1,805
$ 1,707
6 %
Adjusted EBITDA
$ (309)
$ 318
NM
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
(17) %
19 %
Average Vehicles (in whole units)
446,573
398,860
12 %
Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units)
422,155
370,723
14 %
Vehicle Utilization
79 %
80 %
Transaction Days (in thousands)
30,589
27,367
12 %
Total RPD (in dollars)(b)
$ 59.01
$ 62.38
(5) %
Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars)(b)
$ 1,425
$ 1,535
(7) %
Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars)(b)
$ 552
$ 278
99 %
International RAC Segment
Total revenues
$ 379
$ 328
15 %
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 44
$ 81
(46) %
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
12 %
25 %
Average Vehicles (in whole units)
106,972
98,065
9 %
Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units)
105,112
95,221
10 %
Vehicle Utilization
73 %
72 %
Transaction Days (in thousands)
7,013
6,305
11 %
Total RPD (in dollars)(b)
$ 54.06
$ 54.02
- %
Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars)(b)
$ 1,202
$ 1,280
(6) %
Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars)(b)
$ 271
$ 97
NM
NM - Not meaningful
(a)
Represents a non-GAAP measure. See the accompanying reconciliations included in Supplemental Schedule II for 2023 and 2022.
(b)
Based on December 31, 2022 foreign exchange rates.
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL DATA, SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES, NON-GAAP MEASURES AND DEFINITIONS
In this earnings release, we include select unaudited financial data of Hertz Global, Supplemental Schedules, which are provided to present segment results, and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP measures. Following the Supplemental Schedules, the Company provides definitions for terminology used throughout the earnings release and its rationale on the importance and usefulness of non-GAAP measures for investors and management.
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
(In millions, except per share data)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenues
$ 2,184
$ 2,035
$ 9,371
$ 8,685
Expenses:
Direct vehicle and operating
1,388
1,274
5,455
4,808
Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges, net
828
360
2,039
701
Depreciation and amortization of non-vehicle assets
49
37
149
142
Selling, general and administrative
247
221
962
959
Interest expense, net:
Vehicle
150
82
555
159
Non-vehicle
68
46
238
169
Total interest expense, net
218
128
793
328
Other (income) expense, net
-
8
12
2
(Gain) on sale of non-vehicle capital assets
-
-
(162)
-
Change in fair value of Public Warrants
(53)
(120)
(163)
(704)
Total expenses
2,677
1,908
9,085
6,236
Income (loss) before income taxes
(493)
127
286
2,449
Income tax (provision) benefit
145
(11)
330
(390)
Net income (loss)
$ (348)
$ 116
$ 616
$ 2,059
Weighted average number of shares outstanding:
Basic
306
332
313
379
Diluted
306
347
326
403
Earnings (loss) per share:
Basic
$ (1.14)
$ 0.35
$ 1.97
$ 5.43
Diluted
$ (1.14)
$ (0.01)
$ 1.39
$ 3.36
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions, except par value and share data)
December 31,
December 31,
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 764
$ 943
Restricted cash and cash equivalents:
Vehicle
152
180
Non-vehicle
290
295
Total restricted cash and cash equivalents
442
475
Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents
1,206
1,418
Receivables:
Vehicle
211
111
Non-vehicle, net of allowance of $47 and $45, respectively
980
863
Total receivables, net
1,191
974
Prepaid expenses and other assets
726
1,155
Revenue earning vehicles:
Vehicles
16,806
14,281
Less: accumulated depreciation
(2,155)
(1,786)
Total revenue earning vehicles, net
14,651
12,495
Property and equipment, net
671
637
Operating lease right-of-use assets
2,253
1,887
Intangible assets, net
2,863
2,887
Goodwill
1,044
1,044
Total assets
$ 24,605
$ 22,497
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Accounts payable:
Vehicle
$ 191
$ 79
Non-vehicle
510
578
Total accounts payable
701
657
Accrued liabilities
860
911
Accrued taxes, net
157
170
Debt:
Vehicle
12,242
10,886
Non-vehicle
3,449
2,977
Total debt
15,691
13,863
Public Warrants
453
617
Operating lease liabilities
2,142
1,802
Self-insured liabilities
471
472
Deferred income taxes, net
1,038
1,360
Total liabilities
21,513
19,852
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, no shares issued and outstanding
-
-
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 479,990,286 and 478,914,062 shares issued, respectively, and
305,178,242 and 323,483,178 shares outstanding, respectively
5
5
Treasury stock, at cost, 174,812,044 and 155,430,884 common shares, respectively
(3,430)
(3,136)
Additional paid-in capital
6,405
6,326
Retained earnings (Accumulated deficit)
360
(256)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(248)
(294)
Total stockholders' equity
3,092
2,645
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 24,605
$ 22,497
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
(In millions)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$ (348)
$ 116
$ 616
$ 2,059
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and reserves for revenue earning vehicles, net
932
298
2,422
809
Depreciation and amortization, non-vehicle
49
37
149
142
Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount (premium)
17
15
61
53
Stock-based compensation charges
22
34
87
130
Provision for receivables allowance
26
15
93
57
Deferred income taxes, net
(144)
-
(380)
301
(Gain) loss on sale of non-vehicle capital assets
3
-
(162)
(5)
Change in fair value of Public Warrants
(53)
(120)
(163)
(704)
Changes in financial instruments
10
9
117
(111)
Other
(4)
8
5
11
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Non-vehicle receivables
167
(30)
(216)
(264)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
56
(46)
(39)
(126)
Operating lease right-of-use assets
112
78
365
280
Non-vehicle accounts payable
(75)
50
(48)
43
Accrued liabilities
(42)
(103)
(39)
80
Accrued taxes, net
(42)
21
3
73
Operating lease liabilities
(116)
(86)
(391)
(309)
Self-insured liabilities
(6)
(19)
(6)
19
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
564
277
2,474
2,538
Cash flows from investing activities:
Revenue earning vehicles expenditures
(1,202)
(2,743)
(9,514)
(10,596)
Proceeds from disposal of revenue earning vehicles
1,320
2,028
5,498
6,498
Non-vehicle capital asset expenditures
(37)
(46)
(188)
(150)
Proceeds from non-vehicle capital assets disposed of
3
2
181
12
Collateral returned in exchange for letters of credit
-
-
-
19
Return of (investment in) equity investments
-
(1)
(1)
(16)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
84
(760)
(4,024)
(4,233)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of vehicle debt
302
1,390
6,043
9,672
Repayments of vehicle debt
(1,098)
(685)
(4,837)
(6,639)
Proceeds from issuance of non-vehicle debt
840
-
2,490
-
Repayments of non-vehicle debt
(505)
(6)
(2,018)
(20)
Payment of financing costs
(10)
(6)
(41)
(48)
Proceeds from exercises of Public Warrants
-
-
-
3
Share repurchases
(43)
(309)
(315)
(2,461)
Other
(6)
(16)
(9)
(20)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(520)
368
1,313
487
Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash
equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents
22
25
25
(25)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
and cash equivalents during the period
150
(90)
(212)
(1,233)
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at
beginning of period
1,056
1,508
1,418
2,651
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at
end of period
$ 1,206
$ 1,418
$ 1,206
$ 1,418
Supplemental Schedule I
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT
Unaudited
Three Months Ended December 31, 2023
Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
(In millions)
Americas
International
Corporate
Hertz
Americas
International
Corporate
Hertz
Revenues
$ 1,805
$ 379
$ -
$ 2,184
$ 1,707
$ 328
$ -
$ 2,035
Expenses:
Direct vehicle and operating
1,163
229
(4)
1,388
1,098
174
2
1,274
Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges, net
740
88
-
828
333
27
-
360
Depreciation and amortization of non-vehicle assets
43
3
3
49
29
3
5
37
Selling, general and administrative
134
105
8
247
81
38
102
221
Interest expense, net:
Vehicle
118
32
-
150
72
10
-
82
Non-vehicle
4
(3)
67
68
(36)
(1)
83
46
Total interest expense, net
122
29
67
218
36
9
83
128
Other (income) expense, net
2
1
(3)
-
(3)
6
5
8
Change in fair value of Public Warrants
-
-
(53)
(53)
-
-
(120)
(120)
Total expenses
2,204
455
18
2,677
1,574
257
77
1,908
Income (loss) before income taxes
$ (399)
$ (76)
$ (18)
(493)
$ 133
$ 71
$ (77)
127
Income tax (provision) benefit
145
(11)
Net income (loss)
$ (348)
$ 116
Supplemental Schedule I (continued)
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT
Unaudited
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022
(In millions)
Americas
International
Corporate
Hertz
Americas
International
Corporate
Hertz
Revenues
$ 7,722
$ 1,649
$ -
$ 9,371
$ 7,280
$ 1,405
$ -
$ 8,685
Expenses:
Direct vehicle and operating
4,582
880
(7)
5,455
4,080
728
-
4,808
Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges, net
1,775
264
-
2,039
553
148
-
701
Depreciation and amortization of non-vehicle assets
125
11
13
149
114
13
15
142
Selling, general and administrative
501
227
234
962
351
180
428
959
Interest expense, net:
Vehicle
456
99
-
555
140
19
-
159
Non-vehicle
(22)
(10)
270
238
(80)
-
249
169
Total interest expense, net
434
89
270
793
60
19
249
328
Other (income) expense, net
2
3
7
12
(6)
3
5
2
(Gain) on sale of non-vehicle capital assets
(162)
-
-
(162)
-
-
-
-
Change in fair value of Public Warrants
-
-
(163)
(163)
-
-
(704)
(704)
Total expenses
7,257
1,474
354
9,085
5,152
1,091
(7)
6,236
Income (loss) before income taxes
$ 465
$ 175
$ (354)
286
$ 2,128
$ 314
$ 7
2,449
Income tax (provision) benefit
330
(390)
Net income (loss)
$ 616
$ 2,059
Supplemental Schedule II
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURE - ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS), ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE AND ADJUSTED CORPORATE EBITDA
Unaudited
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
(In millions, except per share data)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share:
Net income (loss)(a)
$ (348)
$ 116
$ 616
$ 2,059
Adjustments:
Income tax provision (benefit)
(145)
11
(330)
390
Vehicle and non-vehicle debt-related charges(b)(l)
17
14
62
53
Restructuring and restructuring related charges(c)
7
16
17
45
Acquisition accounting-related depreciation and amortization(d)
1
1
2
3
Unrealized (gains) losses on financial instruments(e)
10
9
117
(111)
(Gain) on sale of non-vehicle capital assets(f)
-
-
(162)
-
Change in fair value of Public Warrants
(53)
(120)
(163)
(704)
Litigation settlements(o)
-
168
-
168
Other items(g)(m)
19
16
43
105
Adjusted pre-tax income (loss)(h)
(492)
231
202
2,008
Income tax (provision) benefit on adjusted pre-tax income (loss)(i)
74
(58)
(30)
(502)
Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
$ (418)
$ 173
$ 172
$ 1,506
Weighted-average number of diluted shares outstanding
306
347
326
403
Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share(j)
$ (1.36)
$ 0.50
$ 0.53
$ 3.74
Adjusted Corporate EBITDA:
Net income (loss)
$ (348)
$ 116
$ 616
$ 2,059
Adjustments:
Income tax provision (benefit)
(145)
11
(330)
390
Non-vehicle depreciation and amortization(k)
49
37
149
142
Non-vehicle debt interest, net of interest income
68
46
238
169
Vehicle debt-related charges(b)(l)
11
10
42
35
Restructuring and restructuring related charges(c)
7
16
17
45
Unrealized (gains) losses on financial instruments(e)
10
9
117
(111)
(Gain) on sale of non-vehicle capital assets(f)
-
-
(162)
-
Change in fair value of Public Warrants
(53)
(120)
(163)
(704)
Litigation settlements(o)
-
168
-
168
Other items(g)(n)
19
16
37
112
Adjusted Corporate EBITDA
$ (382)
$ 309
$ 561
$ 2,305
Adjusted Corporate EBITDA margin
(17) %
15 %
6 %
27 %
(a)
Net income (loss) margin for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 was (16)% and 6%, respectively, and for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 was 7% and 24%, respectively.
(b)
Represents debt-related charges relating to the amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums.
(c)
Represents charges incurred under restructuring actions as defined in U.S. GAAP. Also includes restructuring related charges such as incremental costs incurred directly supporting business transformation initiatives. Charges incurred in International RAC, Americas RAC and Corporate for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 were $9 million, $5 million and $3 million, respectively. For 2022, charges incurred related primarily to International RAC.
(d)
Represents incremental expense associated with the amortization of other intangible assets and depreciation of property and equipment relating to acquisition accounting.
(e)
Represents unrealized gains (losses) on derivative financial instruments, primarily associated with Americas RAC. In the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, also includes the realization of $88 million of previously unrealized gains resulting from the unwind of certain interest rate caps in Americas RAC during the first quarter of 2023.
(f)
Represents gain on the sale of certain non-vehicle capital assets sold in March 2023 in Americas RAC.
(g)
Represents miscellaneous items. For 2023, primarily includes certain IT-related costs primarily in Corporate, charges for certain storm-related vehicle damages in Americas RAC and certain professional fees and charges related to the settlement of bankruptcy claims, partially offset by a loss recovery settlement in Americas RAC. For 2022, primarily includes bankruptcy claims, certain professional fees and charges related to the settlement of bankruptcy claims.
(h)
Adjustments by caption on a pre-tax basis were as follows:
Increase (decrease) to expenses
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
(In millions)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Direct vehicle and operating
$ (6)
$ (178)
$ (6)
$ (232)
Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges, net
-
-
5
-
Selling, general and administrative
(13)
(17)
(38)
(79)
Interest expense, net:
Vehicle
(24)
(16)
(163)
76
Non-vehicle
(9)
(8)
(34)
(28)
Total interest expense, net
(33)
(24)
(197)
48
Other income (expense), net
(2)
(5)
(5)
-
Gain on sale non-vehicle capital assets
-
-
162
Change in fair value of Public Warrants
53
120
163
704
Total adjustments
$ (1)
$ (104)
$ 84
$ 441
(i)
Derived utilizing a combined statutory rate of 15% and 25% for the periods ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, applied to the respective Adjusted Pre-tax Income (Loss). The decrease in rate is primarily resulting from EV-related tax credits anticipated to be used to decrease the Company's U.S. federal tax provision throughout 2023 based on the Company's purchases of electric vehicles.
(j)
Adjustments used to reconcile diluted earnings (loss) per share on a GAAP basis to Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share are comprised of the same adjustments, inclusive of the tax impact, used to reconcile net income (loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) divided by the weighted-average diluted shares outstanding during the period.
(k)
Non-vehicle depreciation and amortization expense for Americas RAC, International RAC and Corporate for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was $43 million, $3 million and $3 million, respectively. For the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $29 million, $5 million and $3 million for Americas RAC, Corporate and International RAC, respectively. Non-vehicle depreciation and amortization for Americas RAC, International RAC and Corporate for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 was $125 million, $13 million and $11 million, respectively. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 was $114 million, $15 million and $13 million for Americas RAC, Corporate and International RAC, respectively.
(l)
Vehicle debt-related charges for Americas RAC and International RAC for the three months ended December 31, 2023 were $10 million and $2 million, respectively. For the three months ended December 31, 2022 vehicle debt-related charges for Americas RAC and International RAC were $8 million and $2 million, respectively. Vehicle debt-related charges for Americas RAC and International RAC for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 were $36 million and $7 million, respectively. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 vehicle debt-related charges were $25 million and $10 million for Americas RAC and International RAC, respectively.
(m)
Also includes letter of credit fees recorded primarily in Corporate.
(n)
In 2022, also includes an adjustment for certain non-cash stock-based compensation charges recorded in Corporate.
(o)
Represents payments made for the settlement of certain claims related to alleged false arrests in our Americas RAC segment.
Supplemental Schedule III
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURE - ADJUSTED OPERATING CASH FLOW
AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW
Unaudited
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
(In millions)
2023
2022
2023
2022
ADJUSTED OPERATING CASH FLOW AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW:
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$ 564
$ 277
$ 2,474
$ 2,538
Depreciation and reserves for revenue earning vehicles, net
(932)
(298)
(2,422)
(809)
Bankruptcy related payments (post emergence) and other payments(a)
2
177
(8)
261
Adjusted operating cash flow
(366)
156
44
1,990
Non-vehicle capital asset proceeds (expenditures), net
(34)
(44)
(7)
(138)
Adjusted operating cash flow before vehicle investment
(400)
112
37
1,852
Net fleet growth after financing
272
312
(358)
(360)
Adjusted free cash flow
$ (128)
$ 424
$ (321)
$ 1,492
CALCULATION OF NET FLEET GROWTH AFTER FINANCING:
Revenue earning vehicles expenditures
$ (1,202)
$ (2,743)
$ (9,514)
$ (10,596)
Proceeds from disposal of revenue earning vehicles
1,320
2,028
5,498
6,498
Revenue earning vehicles capital expenditures, net
118
(715)
(4,016)
(4,098)
Depreciation and reserves for revenue earning vehicles, net
932
298
2,422
809
Financing activity related to vehicles:
Borrowings
302
1,390
6,043
9,672
Payments
(1,098)
(685)
(4,837)
(6,639)
Restricted cash changes, vehicle
18
24
30
(104)
Net financing activity related to vehicles
(778)
729
1,236
2,929
Net fleet growth after financing
$ 272
$ 312
$ (358)
$ (360)
(a)
In 2022, also includes payments made for the settlement of certain claims related to alleged false arrests in our Americas RAC segment.
Supplemental Schedule IV
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
NET DEBT AND NET CORPORATE LEVERAGE CALCULATIONS
Unaudited
(In millions)
As of December 31, 2023
As of December 31, 2022
Vehicle
Non-Vehicle
Total
Vehicle
Non-Vehicle
Total
Term loans
$ -
$ 2,013
$ 2,013
$ -
$ 1,526
$ 1,526
Senior notes
-
1,500
1,500
-
1,500
1,500
U.S. vehicle financing (HVF III)
10,203
-
10,203
9,406
-
9,406
International vehicle financing (Various)
2,001
-
2,001
1,417
-
1,417
Other debt
110
2
112
125
9
134
Debt issue costs, discounts and premiums
(72)
(66)
(138)
(62)
(58)
(120)
Debt as reported in the balance sheet
12,242
3,449
15,691
10,886
2,977
13,863
Add:
Debt issue costs, discounts and premiums
72
66
138
62
58
120
Less:
Cash and cash equivalents
-
764
764
-
943
943
Restricted cash
152
-
152
180
-
180
Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents
associated with Term C Loan
-
245
245
-
245
245
Net Debt
$ 12,162
$ 2,506
$ 14,668
$ 10,768
$ 1,847
$ 12,615
LTM Adjusted Corporate EBITDA
561
2,305
Net Corporate Leverage
4.5x
0.8x
Supplemental Schedule V
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
KEY METRICS CALCULATIONS
REVENUE, UTILIZATION AND DEPRECIATION
Unaudited
Global RAC
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Percent
Twelve Months Ended
Percent
($ in millions, except where noted)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Total RPD
Revenues
$ 2,184
$ 2,035
$ 9,371
$ 8,685
Foreign currency adjustment(a)
-
13
(24)
(8)
Total Revenues - adjusted for foreign currency
$ 2,184
$ 2,048
$ 9,347
$ 8,677
Transaction Days (in thousands)
37,602
33,673
154,189
136,860
Total RPD (in dollars)
$ 58.09
$ 60.82
(4) %
$ 60.62
$ 63.40
(4) %
Total Revenue Per Unit Per Month
Total Revenues - adjusted for foreign currency
$ 2,184
$ 2,076
$ 9,347
$ 8,677
Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units)
527,267
465,943
526,659
478,798
Total revenue per unit (in whole dollars)
$ 4,143
$ 4,456
$ 17,748
$ 18,123
Number of months in period (in whole units)
3
3
12
12
Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars)
$ 1,381
$ 1,485
(7) %
$ 1,479
$ 1,510
(2) %
Vehicle Utilization
Transaction Days (in thousands)
37,602
33,673
154,189
136,860
Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units)
527,267
465,943
526,659
478,798
Number of days in period (in whole units)
92
92
365
365
Available Car Days (in thousands)
48,511
42,870
192,334
174,826
Vehicle Utilization(b)
78 %
79 %
80 %
78 %
Depreciation Per Unit Per Month
Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges, net
$ 828
$ 360
$ 2,039
$ 701
Foreign currency adjustment(a)
(1)
1
(4)
1
Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges
$ 827
$ 361
$ 2,035
$ 702
Average Vehicles (in whole units)
553,545
496,926
552,460
506,046
Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges
divided by Average Vehicles (in whole dollars)
$ 1,494
$ 727
$ 3,684
$ 1,386
Number of months in period (in whole units)
3
3
12
12
Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars)
$ 498
$ 242
NM
$ 307
$ 116
NM
Note: Global RAC represents Americas RAC and International RAC segment information on a combined basis and excludes Corporate
NM - Not meaningful
(a)
Based on December 31, 2022 foreign exchange rates.
(b)
Calculated as Transaction Days divided by Available Car Days.
Supplemental Schedule V (continued)
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
KEY METRICS CALCULATIONS
REVENUE, UTILIZATION AND DEPRECIATION
Unaudited
Americas RAC
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Percent
Twelve Months Ended
Percent
($ in millions, except where noted)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Total RPD
Revenues
$ 1,805
$ 1,707
$ 7,722
$ 7,280
Foreign currency adjustment(a)
-
-
(3)
(12)
Total Revenues - adjusted for foreign currency
$ 1,805
$ 1,707
$ 7,719
$ 7,268
Transaction Days (in thousands)
30,589
27,367
125,215
111,759
Total RPD (in dollars)
$ 59.01
$ 62.38
(5) %
$ 61.65
$ 65.03
(5) %
Total Revenue Per Unit Per Month
Total Revenues - adjusted for foreign currency
$ 1,805
$ 1,707
$ 7,719
$ 7,268
Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units)
422,155
370,723
422,485
385,234
Total revenue per unit (in whole dollars)
$ 4,276
$ 4,605
$ 18,271
$ 18,867
Number of months in period (in whole units)
3
3
12
12
Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars)
$ 1,425
$ 1,535
(7) %
$ 1,523
$ 1,572
(3) %
Vehicle Utilization
Transaction Days (in thousands)
30,589
27,367
125,215
111,759
Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units)
422,155
370,723
422,485
385,234
Number of days in period (in whole units)
92
92
365
365
Available Car Days (in thousands)
38,839
34,109
154,272
140,647
Vehicle Utilization(b)
79 %
80 %
81 %
79 %
Depreciation Per Unit Per Month
Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges, net
$ 740
$ 333
$ 1,775
$ 553
Foreign currency adjustment(a)
-
-
1
1
Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges
$ 740
$ 333
$ 1,776
$ 554
Average Vehicles (in whole units)
446,573
398,860
446,219
411,047
Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges
divided by Average Vehicles (in whole dollars)
$ 1,657
$ 834
$ 3,981
$ 1,347
Number of months in period (in whole units)
3
3
12
12
Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars)
$ 552
$ 278
99 %
$ 332
$ 112
NM
NM - Not meaningful
(a)
Based on December 31, 2022 foreign exchange rates.
(b)
Calculated as Transaction Days divided by Available Car Days.
Supplemental Schedule V (continued)
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
KEY METRICS CALCULATIONS
REVENUE, UTILIZATION AND DEPRECIATION
Unaudited
International RAC
Three Months Ended
Percent
Twelve Months Ended
Percent
($ in millions, except where noted)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Total RPD
Revenues
$ 379
$ 328
$ 1,649
$ 1,405
Foreign currency adjustment(a)
-
13
(21)
4
Total Revenues - adjusted for foreign currency
$ 379
$ 341
$ 1,628
$ 1,409
Transaction Days (in thousands)
7,013
6,305
28,974
25,101
Total RPD (in dollars)
$ 54.06
$ 54.02
- %
$ 56.19
$ 56.14
- %
Total Revenue Per Unit Per Month
Total Revenues - adjusted for foreign currency
$ 379
$ 366
$ 1,628
$ 1,409
Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units)
105,112
95,221
104,173
93,564
Total revenue per unit (in whole dollars)
$ 3,607
$ 3,840
$ 15,627
$ 15,062
Number of months in period (in whole units)
3
3
12
12
Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars)
$ 1,202
$ 1,280
(6) %
$ 1,302
$ 1,255
4 %
Vehicle Utilization
Transaction Days (in thousands)
7,013
6,305
28,974
25,101
Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units)
105,112
95,221
104,173
93,564
Number of days in period (in whole units)
92
92
365
365
Available Car Days (in thousands)
9,672
8,777
38,061
34,179
Vehicle Utilization(b)
73 %
72 %
76 %
73 %
Depreciation Per Unit Per Month
Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges, net
$ 88
$ 27
$ 264
$ 148
Foreign currency adjustment(a)
(1)
1
(5)
-
Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges
$ 87
$ 28
$ 259
$ 148
Average Vehicles (in whole units)
106,972
98,065
106,240
94,999
Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges
divided by Average Vehicles (in whole dollars)
$ 812
$ 290
$ 2,434
$ 1,556
Number of months in period (in whole units)
3
3
12
12
Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars)
$ 271
$ 97
NM
$ 203
$ 130
56 %
NM - Not meaningful
(a)
Based on December 31, 2022 foreign exchange rates.
(b)
Calculated as Transaction Days divided by Available Car Days.
NON-GAAP MEASURES AND KEY METRICS
The term "GAAP" refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States . Adjusted EBITDA is the Company's segment measure of profitability and complies with GAAP when used in that context.
NON-GAAP MEASURES
Non-GAAP measures are not recognized measurements under GAAP. When evaluating the Company's operating performance or liquidity, investors should not consider non-GAAP measures in isolation of, superior to, or as a substitute for measures of the Company's financial performance as determined in accordance with GAAP.
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share ("Adjusted EPS")
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) represents income or loss attributable to the Company as adjusted to eliminate the impact of GAAP income tax; vehicle and non-vehicle debt-related charges; restructuring and restructuring related charges; acquisition accounting-related depreciation and amortization; change in fair value of Public Warrants; unrealized (gains) losses on financial instruments, gain on sale of non-vehicle capital assets and certain other miscellaneous items on a pre-tax basis. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) includes a provision (benefit) for income taxes derived utilizing a combined statutory rate. The combined statutory rate is management's estimate of the Company's long-term tax rate. Its most comparable GAAP measure is net income (loss) attributable to the Company.
Adjusted EPS represents Adjusted Net Income (Loss) on a per diluted share basis using the weighted-average number of diluted shares outstanding for the period. Its most comparable GAAP measure is diluted earnings (loss) per share.
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EPS are important operating metrics because they allow management and investors to assess operational performance of the Company's business, exclusive of the items mentioned above that are not operational in nature or comparable to those of the Company's competitors.
Adjusted Corporate EBITDA and Adjusted Corporate EBITDA Margin
Adjusted Corporate EBITDA represents income or loss attributable to the Company as adjusted to eliminate the impact of GAAP income tax; non-vehicle depreciation and amortization; non-vehicle debt interest, net; vehicle debt-related charges; restructuring and restructuring related charges; change in fair value of Public Warrants; unrealized (gains) losses on financial instruments; gain on sale of non-vehicle capital assets and certain other miscellaneous items.
Adjusted Corporate EBITDA Margin is calculated as the ratio of Adjusted Corporate EBITDA to total revenues.
Management uses these measures as operating performance metrics for internal monitoring and planning purposes, including the preparation of the Company's annual operating budget and monthly operating reviews, and analysis of investment decisions, profitability and performance trends. These measures enable management and investors to isolate the effects on profitability of operating metrics most meaningful to the business of renting and leasing vehicles. They also allow management and investors to assess the performance of the entire business on the same basis as its reportable segments. Adjusted Corporate EBITDA is also utilized in the determination of certain executive compensation. Its most comparable GAAP measure is net income (loss) attributable to the Company.
Adjusted operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow
Adjusted operating cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities net of the non-cash add back for vehicle depreciation and reserves, and exclusive of bankruptcy related payments made post emergence. Adjusted operating cash flow is important to management and investors as it provides useful information about the amount of cash generated from operations when fully burdened by fleet costs.
Adjusted free cash flow represents adjusted operating cash flow plus the impact of net non-vehicle capital expenditures and net fleet growth after financing. Adjusted free cash flow is important to management and investors as it provides useful information about the amount of cash available for, but not limited to, the reduction of non-vehicle debt, share repurchase and acquisition.
The most comparable GAAP measure for adjusted operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow is net cash provided by (used in) operating activities.
Net Fleet Growth After Financing
U.S. and International Rental Car segments Fleet Growth is defined as revenue earning vehicles expenditures, net of proceeds from disposals, plus vehicle depreciation and net vehicle financing, which includes borrowings, repayments and the change in restricted cash associated with vehicles. Fleet Growth is important as it allows the Company to assess the cash flow required to support its investment in revenue earning vehicles.
Net Non-vehicle Debt
Net Non-vehicle Debt is calculated as non-vehicle debt as reported on the Company's balance sheet, excluding the impact of unamortized debt issuance costs associated with non-vehicle debt, less cash and cash equivalents. Non-vehicle debt consists of the Company's Senior Term Loan, Senior RCF, Senior Notes, Senior Second Priority Secured Notes, Promissory Notes and certain other non-vehicle indebtedness of its domestic and foreign subsidiaries. Net Non-vehicle Debt is important to management and investors as it helps measure the Company's corporate leverage. Net Non-vehicle Debt also assists in the evaluation of the Company's ability to service its non-vehicle debt without reference to the expense associated with the vehicle debt, which is collateralized by assets not available to lenders under the non-vehicle debt facilities.
Net Vehicle Debt
Net Vehicle Debt is calculated as vehicle debt as reported on the Company's balance sheet, excluding the impact of unamortized debt issue costs associated with vehicle debt, less restricted cash associated with vehicles. Restricted cash associated with vehicle debt is restricted for the purchase of revenue earning vehicles and other specified uses under the Company's vehicle debt facilities. Net Vehicle Debt is important to management, investors and ratings agencies as it helps measure the Company's leverage with respect to its vehicle assets.
Total Net Debt
Total Net Debt is calculated as total debt, excluding the impact of unamortized debt issuance costs, less total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash associated with vehicle debt. Unamortized debt issuance costs are required to be reported as a deduction from the carrying amount of the related debt obligation under GAAP. Management believes that eliminating the effects that these costs have on debt will more accurately reflect the Company's net debt position. Total Net Debt is important to management, investors and ratings agencies as it helps measure the Company's gross leverage.
Net Corporate Leverage
Net Corporate Leverage is calculated as non-vehicle net debt divided by Adjusted Corporate EBITDA for the last twelve months. Net Corporate Leverage is important to management and investors as it measures the Company's corporate leverage net of unrestricted cash. Net Corporate Leverage also assists in the evaluation of the Company's ability to service its non-vehicle debt with reference to the generation of Adjusted Corporate EBITDA.
KEY METRICS
Available Rental Car Days
Available Rental Car Days represents Average Rentable Vehicles multiplied by the number of days in a given period.
Average Vehicles ("Fleet Capacity" or "Capacity")
Average Vehicles is determined using a simple average of the number of vehicles in the fleet whether owned or leased by the Company at the beginning and end of a given period.
Average Rentable Vehicles
Average Rentable Vehicles reflects Average Vehicles excluding vehicles for sale on the Company's retail lots or actively in the process of being sold through other disposition channels.
Depreciation Per Unit Per Month ("Depreciation Per Unit" or "DPU")
Depreciation Per Unit Per Month represents the amount of average depreciation expense and lease charges per vehicle per month, exclusive of the impacts of foreign currency exchange rates so as not to affect the comparability of underlying trends. This metric is important to management and investors as it reflects how effectively the Company is managing the costs of its vehicles and facilitates comparisons with other participants in the vehicle rental industry.
Total Revenue Per Transaction Day ("Total RPD"or "RPD"; also referred to as "pricing")
Total RPD represents revenue generated per transaction day, excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates so as not to affect the comparability of underlying trends. This metric is important to management and investors as it represents a measure of changes in the underlying pricing in the vehicle rental business and encompasses the elements in vehicle rental pricing that management has the ability to control.
Total Revenue Per Unit Per Month ("Total RPU", "RPU" or "Total RPU Per Month")
Total RPU Per Month represents the amount of revenue generated per vehicle in the rental fleet each month, excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates so as not to affect the comparability of underlying trends. This metric is important to management and investors as it provides a measure of revenue productivity relative to the number of vehicles in our rental fleet whether owned or leased, or asset efficiency.
Transaction Days ("Days"; also referred to as "volume")
Transaction Days represents the total number of 24-hour periods, with any partial period counted as one Transaction Day, that vehicles were on rent (the period between when a rental contract is opened and closed) in a given period. Thus, it is possible for a vehicle to attain more than one Transaction Day in a 24-hour period. This metric is important to management and investors as it represents the number of revenue-generating days.
Vehicle Utilization ("Utilization")
Vehicle Utilization represents the ratio of Transaction Days to Available Rental Car Days. This metric is important to management and investors as it is the measurement of the proportion of vehicles that are being used to generate revenues relative to rentable fleet capacity.
