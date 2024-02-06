PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) today reported first quarter fiscal 2024 results.

" Aramark is off to a great start in this new fiscal year, achieving record revenue across both our FSS U.S. and International segments, along with record first quarter profit in International," said John Zillmer, Aramark's Chief Executive Officer. " Our teams around the globe are successfully executing on our growth strategies, which are driving top- and bottom- line performance. We've seen inflation continue to moderate, which provided a tailwind to profitability during the quarter. We believe the current market landscape presents tremendous opportunities, and both our growth leaders and our supply chain organization are hard at work implementing strategies to further unlock this potential."

1 On a constant-currency basis 2 Operating Income, Operating Income Margin, and GAAP EPS included expenses associated with the completion of Uniform Services spin-off. Operating Income and GAAP EPS reported on a continuing operations basis

FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

Consolidated revenue was $4.4 billion in the first quarter, a 13% increase year-over-year, due to a strong increase in base business volume, pricing actions, and net new business growth. The effect of currency translation reduced revenue by $3 million.

Organic revenue, which adjusts for the effect of currency translation, also grew 13% compared to the prior year period.

Revenue Q1 '24 Q1 '23 Change (%) Organic Revenue Change (%) FSS United States $3,213M $2,921M 10% 10% FSS International 1,195 993 20% 21% Total Company $4,408M $3,914M 13% 13% Difference between Change (%) and Organic Revenue Change (%) reflects the impact of currency translation May not total due to rounding

FSS United States revenue growth was led by 1) Education, particularly in Collegiate Hospitality with strong performance in residential dining, retail and catering, as well as contract price increases with the start of the academic year; 2) higher per capita spending and attendance levels at stadiums, along with increased concert activity, in the Sports & Entertainment business; and 3) the start up of significant new client wins and strong base business growth in the Business & Industry sector.

FSS International revenue grew across all geographies from consistent net new business performance and ongoing base business growth-particularly in the U.K., Canada, and Germany, as well as throughout Latin America.

Operating Income increased 10% year-over-year to $167 million, and AOI grew 28%1 to $231 million. Operating income margin was 9 basis points less than the prior year from higher expenses associated with the completion of the Uniform Services spin-off. AOI margin improved by 64 basis points1 year-over-year. Increased profitability was driven by effective cost management across significantly higher revenue levels and the early benefits from favorable inflation trends. Currency translation had a negligible effect on operating income.

Operating Income Adjusted Operating Income (AOI) Q1 '24 Q1 '23 Change (%) Q1 '24 Q1 '23 Change (%) Constant Currency Change (%) FSS United States $175M $159M 10% $202M $170M 19% 19% FSS International* 46 27 73% 54 39 39% 37% Corporate (54) (34) (61)% (25) (30) 16% 16% Total Company $167M $152M 10% $231M $179M 29% 28% May not total due to rounding *FSS International Q1 '23 results included the contribution of the Company's noncontrolling interest in AIM Services, which was sold in the third quarter of fiscal 2023

Year-over-year profitability growth resulted from the following segment performance:

FSS United States drove effective cost management across higher base business volume and benefited from improved supply chain economics related to product sourcing and purchasing initiatives.

FSS International effectively scaled significant growth in base business and net new business, along with stronger supply chain economics. The segment had record first quarter profitability, despite not having the contribution of AIM Services following the Company's sale of its noncontrolling interest in the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

Corporate expenses benefited primarily from tightly managed above-unit overhead costs, in addition to lower share-based compensation expense. GAAP results reflected higher spin-off related expenses in the current period.

CASH FLOW AND CAPITAL STRUCTURE

Consistent with the typical quarterly seasonality of the business, Aramark experienced a cash outflow in the first quarter, particularly in Collegiate Hospitality and Sports & Entertainment, as well as a higher use of working capital to support the Company's strong revenue growth. Additionally, Aramark had higher income tax payments in the current year mainly from the prior year sale of AIM Services and paid transaction fees in the quarter related to the completion of the Uniform Services spin-off.

Aramark reduced its net debt position by more than $2.2 billion compared to the prior year period. In the first quarter, the Company redeemed the entire $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of its 6.375% Senior Notes due 2025 from the proceeds received in conjunction with the Uniform Services spin-off. At quarter-end, Aramark had over $1.0 billion in cash availability.

DIVIDEND DECLARATION

The Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of 9.5 cents per share of common stock, as announced on January 31, 2024. The dividend will be payable on February 28, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 14, 2024. As previously communicated, this dividend amount continues to represent an increase to Aramark's portion of the pre-spin quarterly dividend due to the Company's strengthening financial profile.

BUSINESS UPDATE

Aramark is off to a strong start in fiscal 2024, reflecting the Company's commitment to its strategic and financial goals. Top-line performance demonstrated the growth mindset firmly in place across the organization, which contributed to increased volume, revenue from net new business, and pricing actions. Improved bottom-line results were primarily due to effective cost management and supply chain strategies, combined with favorable inflation trends. The Company anticipates continued profitable growth and margin expansion through the operational maturing of new business, ongoing supply chain initiatives, front-line contribution from leveraging a flexible operating model and cost control measures. Aramark continues to expect its typical "U-shaped" margin seasonality.

OUTLOOK

The Company provides its expectations for organic revenue growth, Adjusted Operating Income growth, Adjusted Earnings per Share growth, and Net Debt to Covenant Adjusted EBITDA ("Leverage Ratio") on a non-GAAP basis, and does not provide a reconciliation of such forward-looking non-GAAP measures to GAAP due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations, including adjustments that could be made for the effect of currency translation. The fiscal 2024 outlook reflects management's current assumptions regarding numerous evolving factors that are difficult to accurately predict, including those discussed in the Risk Factors set forth in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Aramark is highly encouraged by the favorable trends in the business. As a result, the Company updated its fiscal 2024 outlook for both AOI and Adjusted EPS growth and reaffirmed expectations for Organic Revenue growth and Leverage Ratio.

Aramark currently anticipates the following full-year performance for fiscal 2024:

($ in millions except EPS) FY23 FY24 Outlook Post-Spin Reference Point Year-over-year Growth1 Organic Revenue $16,083 +7% - +9% Adjusted Operating Income $743 +17% - +20% Adjusted EPS $1.16 +30% - +35% Leverage Ratio 3.9x2 ~3.5x Note: Previous Outlook for AOI and Adjusted EPS growth was +15% to +20% and +25% to +35%, respectively 1Constant currency, except Leverage Ratio 2Leverage ratio represents total Company including Uniform Services at year-end

" I am really pleased by our financial performance in the first quarter with the business strengthening as the quarter progressed," Zillmer continued. " The work we've done has centered on building a consistent and sustainable business focused on providing valued services to our clients. We believe the foundation is set for continued success, and we expect our momentum to carry through this year and beyond. I couldn't be more excited about what's to come."

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves the world's leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 15 countries around the world with food and facilities management. Because of our hospitality culture, our employees strive to do great things for each other, our partners, our communities, and the planet. Aramark has been recognized on FORTUNE's list of "World's Most Admired Companies," Fair360's "Top 50 Companies for Diversity" and "Top Companies for Supplier Diversity," Newsweek's list of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2024," the HRC's " Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality," and earned a score of 100 on the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.aramark.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and Instagram.

Selected Operational and Financial Metrics

Adjusted Revenue (Organic)

Adjusted Revenue (Organic) represents revenue, adjusted to eliminate the impact of currency translation.

Adjusted Operating Income

Adjusted Operating Income represents operating income adjusted to eliminate the change in amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets; severance and other charges; spin-off related charges and other items impacting comparability.

Adjusted Operating Income (Constant Currency)

Adjusted Operating Income (Constant Currency) represents Adjusted Operating Income adjusted to eliminate the impact of currency translation.

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted Net Income represents Net income from Continuing Operations attributable to Aramark stockholders adjusted to eliminate the change in amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets; severance and other charges; spin-off related charges; the effect of debt repayments on interest expense, net, and other items impacting comparability, less the tax impact of these adjustments. The tax effect for adjusted net income for our United States earnings is calculated using a blended United States federal and state tax rate. The tax effect for adjusted net income in jurisdictions outside the United States is calculated at the local country tax rate.

Adjusted Net Income (Constant Currency), Net of Interest Adjustment

Adjusted Net Income (Constant Currency), Net of Interest Adjustment represents Adjusted Net Income adjusted to eliminate the impact of currency translation and interest expense, net of tax, recorded during fiscal 2023 on the $1.5 billion Senior Notes due 2025 that were repaid in the current year.

Adjusted EPS

Adjusted EPS represents Adjusted Net Income divided by diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

Adjusted EPS (Constant Currency)

Adjusted EPS (Constant Currency) represents Adjusted EPS adjusted to eliminate the impact of currency translation and the effect of the current year repayment of the Senior Notes due 2025 on interest expense, net of tax, recorded during fiscal 2023.

Covenant Adjusted EBITDA

Covenant Adjusted EBITDA represents Net income from Continuing Operations attributable to Aramark stockholders adjusted for interest expense, net; provision for income taxes; depreciation and amortization and certain other items as defined in our debt agreements required in calculating covenant ratios and debt compliance. We also use Net Debt for our ratio to Covenant Adjusted EBITDA, which is calculated as total long-term borrowings less cash and cash equivalents and short-term marketable securities.

Free Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow represents net cash used in operating activities less net purchases of property and equipment and other. Management believes that the presentation of free cash flow provides useful information to investors because it represents a measure of cash flow available for distribution among all the security holders of the Company.

Items to Rebase

Items to Rebase represents the elimination of balances related to the Company's Uniform segment, along with other adjustments related to the spin-off of the Uniform segment, and the elimination of adjustments related to the effect of certain acquisitions.

We use Adjusted Revenue (Organic), Adjusted Operating Income (including on a constant currency basis), Adjusted Net Income (including on a constant currency basis, net of interest adjustment), Adjusted EPS (including on a constant currency basis), Covenant Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow as supplemental measures of our operating profitability and to control our cash operating costs. We believe these financial measures are useful to investors because they enable better comparisons of our historical results and allow our investors to evaluate our performance based on the same metrics that we use to evaluate our performance and trends in our results. These financial metrics are not measurements of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. Our presentation of these metrics has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. You should not consider these measures as alternatives to revenue, operating income, net income, earnings per share or net cash used in operating activities, determined in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted Revenue (Organic), Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Covenant Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow as presented by us may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies because not all companies use identical calculations.

Explanatory Notes to the Non-GAAP Schedules

Spin-off of Uniform Services - As previously announced, the Company completed the spin-off of Uniform Services into an independent publicly traded company, Vestis Corporation, on September 30, 2023. As a result, the Uniform Services historical results and assets and liabilities included in the spin-off are reported as discontinued operations in the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements for all periods prior to the separation and distribution as reflected below.

Amortization of Acquisition-Related Intangible Assets - adjustments to eliminate the change in amortization expense recognized on acquisition-related intangible assets.

Severance and Other Charges - adjustments to eliminate severance expenses in the applicable period ($6.2 million for the first quarter of 2024).

Spin-off Related Charges - adjustments to eliminate charges related to the Company's spin-off of the Uniform segment, including accounting and legal related expenses, third party advisory costs and other costs. Adjustment also eliminates $8.8 million of charitable contribution expense for the contribution of Vestis shares to a donor advised fund in order to fund charitable contributions.

Gains, Losses and Settlements impacting comparability - adjustments to eliminate certain transactions that are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operational performance, primarily for charges related to hyperinflation in Argentina ($3.9 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $1.1 million for the first quarter of 2023), expense for contingent consideration liabilities related to acquisition earn outs, net of reversals ($0.5 million expense for the first quarter of 2024 and $25.7 million net reversal for the first quarter of 2023), non-cash charges for the impairment of operating lease right-of-use assets and property and equipment related to certain real estate properties ($18.3 million for the first quarter of 2023), non-cash charges for the impairment of certain assets related to a business held-for-sale ($5.2 million for the first quarter of 2023), charges related to the retirement of the Company's former Executive Vice President of Human Resources ($2.6 million for the first quarter of 2023), cash termination fees and moving costs related to exiting a real estate property ($1.3 million for the first quarter of 2023) and other miscellaneous charges.

Effect of Debt Repayment on Interest Expense, net - adjustments to eliminate expenses associated with the repayment of the Senior Notes due 2025 by the Company in the applicable period such as charges related to the payment of a call premium ($23.9 million for the first quarter of 2024) and non-cash charges for the write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs ($7.9 million for the first quarter of 2024).

Tax Impact of Adjustments to Adjusted Net Income - adjustments to eliminate the net tax impact of the adjustments to adjusted net income calculated based on a blended United States federal and state tax rate for United States adjustments and the local country tax rate for adjustments in jurisdictions outside the United States. Adjustment also eliminates the tax related impact of the Company's spin-off of the Uniform segment, including a valuation allowance recorded based on the Company's ability to utilize foreign tax credits ($7.1 million charge for the first quarter of 2024), disallowed transaction costs ($2.6 million charge for the first quarter of 2024) and the restatement of the Company's deferred tax position ($1.9 million benefit for the first quarter of 2024).

Effect of Currency Translation - adjustments to eliminate the impact that fluctuations in currency translation rates had on the comparative results by presenting the periods on a constant currency basis. Assumes constant foreign currency exchange rates based on the rates in effect for the prior year period being used in translation for the comparable current year period.

Effect of Repayment of the Senior Notes due 2025, net - adjustments to eliminate the interest expense, net of tax, recorded during fiscal 2023 on the $1.5 billion Senior Notes due 2025 that were repaid in the current year.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect our current expectations as to future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements under the heading "Outlook" and those related to our expectations regarding the performance of our business, our financial results, our operations, our liquidity and capital resources, the conditions in our industry and our growth strategy. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "outlook," "aim," "anticipate," "have confidence," "estimate," "expect," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "see," "look to" and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative versions of such words. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may change at any time, and actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those that we expected.

Some of the factors that we believe could affect or continue to affect our results include without limitation: unfavorable economic conditions; natural disasters, global calamities, climate change, pandemics, energy shortages, sports strikes and other adverse incidents; geopolitical events including, but not limited to, the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the growing conflict in the Middle East, global supply chain disruptions, inflation, volatility and disruption of global financial markets; the failure to retain current clients, renew existing client contracts and obtain new client contracts; a determination by clients to reduce their outsourcing or use of preferred vendors; competition in our industries; increased operating costs and obstacles to cost recovery due to the pricing and cancellation terms of our food and support services contracts; currency risks and other risks associated with international operations, including compliance with a broad range of laws and regulations, including the United States Foreign Corrupt Practices Act; risks associated with suppliers from whom our products are sourced; disruptions to our relationship with our distribution partners; the contract intensive nature of our business, which may lead to client disputes; the inability to hire and retain key or sufficient qualified personnel or increases in labor costs; our expansion strategy and our ability to successfully integrate the businesses we acquire and costs and timing related thereto; risks associated with the recently completed spin-off of Aramark Uniform and Career Apparel ("Uniform") as an independent publicly traded company to our stockholders; continued or further unionization of our workforce; liability resulting from our participation in multiemployer defined benefit pension plans; laws and governmental regulations including those relating to food and beverages, the environment, wage and hour and government contracting; liability associated with noncompliance with applicable law or other governmental regulations; new interpretations of or changes in the enforcement of the government regulatory framework; increases or changes in income tax rates or tax-related laws; potential liabilities, increased costs, reputational harm, and other adverse effects based on our commitments and stakeholder expectations relating to environmental, social and governance considerations; the failure to maintain food safety throughout our supply chain, food-borne illness concerns and claims of illness or injury; a cybersecurity incident or other disruptions in the availability of our computer systems or privacy breaches; our leverage; variable rate indebtedness that subjects us to interest rate risk; the inability to generate sufficient cash to service all of our indebtedness; debt agreements that limit our flexibility in operating our business; and other factors set forth under the headings "Part I, Item 1A Risk Factors," "Part I, Item 3 Legal Proceedings" and " Part II, Item 7 Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and other sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 21, 2023 as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and which may be obtained by contacting Aramark's investor relations department via its website at www.aramark.com. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included herein and in our other filings with the SEC. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included herein or that may be made elsewhere from time to time by, or on behalf of, us. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, changes in our expectations, or otherwise, except as required by law.

ARAMARK AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended December 29, 2023 December 30, 2022 Revenue $ 4,407,765 $ 3,913,720 Costs and Expenses: Cost of services provided (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 4,045,078 3,591,802 Depreciation and amortization 105,544 102,597 Selling and general corporate expenses 90,193 67,636 4,240,815 3,762,035 Operating income 166,950 151,685 Interest Expense, net 114,562 100,951 Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes 52,388 50,734 Provision for Income Taxes from Continuing Operations 23,871 12,736 Net income from Continuing Operations 28,517 37,998 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (19 ) (500 ) Net income from Continuing Operations attributable to Aramark stockholders 28,536 38,498 Income from Discontinued Operations, net of tax - 35,653 Net income attributable to Aramark stockholders $ 28,536 $ 74,151 Basic earnings per share attributable to Aramark stockholders: Income from Continuing Operations $ 0.11 $ 0.15 Income from Discontinued Operations $ - $ 0.14 Basic earnings per share attributable to Aramark stockholders $ 0.11 $ 0.29 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Aramark stockholders: Income from Continuing Operations $ 0.11 $ 0.15 Income from Discontinued Operations $ - $ 0.13 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Aramark stockholders $ 0.11 $ 0.28 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding: Basic 262,053 259,454 Diluted 264,287 261,414

ARAMARK AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In Thousands) December 29, 2023 September 29, 2023 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 295,597 $ 1,927,088 Receivables 2,198,781 1,970,782 Inventories 367,614 403,707 Prepayments and other current assets 305,428 297,519 Current assets of discontinued operations - 620,931 Total current assets 3,167,420 5,220,027 Property and Equipment, net 1,490,475 1,425,973 Goodwill 4,661,018 4,615,986 Other Intangible Assets 1,824,457 1,804,473 Operating Lease Right-of-use Assets 597,965 572,268 Other Assets 678,114 728,678 Noncurrent Assets of Discontinued Operations - 2,503,836 $ 12,419,449 $ 16,871,241 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Current maturities of long-term borrowings $ 41,513 $ 1,543,032 Current operating lease liabilities 50,178 51,271 Accounts payable 1,096,193 1,271,859 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,301,530 1,768,281 Current liabilities of discontinued operations - 395,524 Total current liabilities 2,489,414 5,029,967 Long-Term Borrowings 5,930,220 5,098,662 Noncurrent Operating Lease Liabilities 244,420 245,871 Deferred Income Taxes and Other Noncurrent Liabilities 900,629 914,064 Noncurrent Liabilities of Discontinued Operations - 1,861,735 Commitments and Contingencies Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests 8,132 8,224 Total Stockholders' Equity 2,846,634 3,712,718 $ 12,419,449 $ 16,871,241

ARAMARK AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In Thousands) Three Months Ended December 29, 2023 December 30, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities of Continuing Operations: Net income from Continuing Operations $ 28,517 $ 37,998 Adjustments to reconcile Net income from Continuing Operations to Net cash used in operating activities of Continuing Operations: Depreciation and amortization 105,544 102,597 Asset write-downs - 18,316 Reduction of contingent consideration liability - (29,941 ) Deferred income taxes 1,175 12,806 Share-based compensation expense 13,654 20,574 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (825,112 ) (758,587 ) Payments made to clients on contracts (45,075 ) (33,868 ) Other operating activities 64,220 14,357 Net cash used in operating activities of Continuing Operations (657,077 ) (615,748 ) Cash flows from investing activities of Continuing Operations: Net purchases of property and equipment and other (111,201 ) (85,557 ) Acquisitions, divestitures and other investing activities (86,767 ) 14,369 Net cash used in investing activities of Continuing Operations (197,968 ) (71,188 ) Cash flows from financing activities of Continuing Operations: Net proceeds/payments of long-term borrowings (1,310,776 ) 282,375 Net change in funding under the Receivables Facility 600,000 395,065 Payments of dividends (24,915 ) (28,566 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 4,496 28,198 Other financing activities (47,808 ) (14,538 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities of Continuing Operations (779,003 ) 662,534 Discontinued Operations: Net cash provided by operating activities - 8,543 Net cash used in investing activities - (12,936 ) Net cash used in financing activities - (5,476 ) Net cash used in Discontinued Operations - (9,869 ) Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 5,334 11,661 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,628,714 ) (22,610 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 1,972,367 365,431 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 343,653 $ 342,821

ARAMARK AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES ADJUSTED CONSOLIDATED OPERATING INCOME MARGIN (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended December 29, 2023 FSS United States FSS International Corporate Aramark and Subsidiaries Revenue (as reported) $ 3,212,732 $ 1,195,033 $ 4,407,765 Operating Income (as reported) $ 174,765 $ 46,243 $ (54,058 ) $ 166,950 Operating Income Margin (as reported) 5.44 % 3.87 % 3.79 % Revenue (as reported) $ 3,212,732 $ 1,195,033 $ 4,407,765 Effect of Currency Translation 165 2,598 2,763 Adjusted Revenue (Organic) $ 3,212,897 $ 1,197,631 $ 4,410,528 Revenue Growth (as reported) 9.99 % 20.38 % 12.62 % Adjusted Revenue Growth (Organic) 9.99 % 20.65 % 12.69 % Operating Income (as reported) $ 174,765 $ 46,243 $ (54,058 ) $ 166,950 Amortization of Acquisition-Related Intangible Assets 20,417 3,487 - 23,904 Severance and Other Charges 6,149 - 92 6,241 Spin-off Related Charges - - 29,037 29,037 Gains, Losses and Settlements impacting comparability 568 3,879 - 4,447 Adjusted Operating Income $ 201,899 $ 53,609 $ (24,929 ) $ 230,579 Effect of Currency Translation 95 (523 ) - (428 ) Adjusted Operating Income (Constant Currency) $ 201,994 $ 53,086 $ (24,929 ) $ 230,151 Operating Income Growth (as reported) 10.20 % 72.81 % (60.62 )% 10.06 % Adjusted Operating Income Growth 18.55 % 38.81 % 16.11 % 28.66 % Adjusted Operating Income Growth (Constant Currency) 18.61 % 37.46 % 16.11 % 28.43 % Adjusted Operating Income Margin 6.28 % 4.49 % 5.23 % Adjusted Operating Income Margin (Constant Currency) 6.29 % 4.43 % 5.22 % Three Months Ended December 30, 2022 FSS United States FSS International Corporate Aramark and Subsidiaries Revenue (as reported) $ 2,921,037 $ 992,683 $ 3,913,720 Operating Income (as reported) $ 158,582 $ 26,759 $ (33,656 ) $ 151,685 Amortization of Acquisition-Related Intangible Assets 19,121 2,562 - 21,683 Spin-off Related Charges - - 1,490 1,490 Gains, Losses and Settlements impacting comparability (7,397 ) 9,299 2,449 4,351 Adjusted Operating Income $ 170,306 $ 38,620 $ (29,717 ) $ 179,209 Operating Income Margin (as reported) 5.43 % 2.70 % 3.88 % Adjusted Operating Income Margin 5.83 % 3.89 % 4.58 %

ARAMARK AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES ADJUSTED NET INCOME & ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 29, 2023 December 30, 2022 Net Income from Continuing Operations Attributable to Aramark Stockholders (as reported) $ 28,536 $ 38,498 Adjustment: Amortization of Acquisition-Related Intangible Assets 23,904 21,683 Severance and Other Charges 6,241 - Spin-off Related Charges 29,037 1,490 Gains, Losses and Settlements impacting comparability 4,447 4,351 Effect of Debt Repayment on Interest Expense, net 31,757 - Tax Impact of Adjustments to Adjusted Net Income (15,120 ) (5,094 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 108,802 $ 60,928 Effect of Currency Translation, net of Tax (2,382 ) - Effect of Repayment of the Senior Notes due 2025, net - 18,513 Adjusted Net Income (Constant Currency), Net of Interest Adjustment $ 106,420 $ 79,441 Earnings Per Share (as reported) Net Income from Continuing Operations Attributable to Aramark Stockholders (as reported) $ 28,536 $ 38,498 Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 264,287 261,414 $ 0.11 $ 0.15 Earnings Per Share Growth (as reported) % (27 )% Adjusted Earnings Per Share Adjusted Net Income $ 108,802 $ 60,928 Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 264,287 261,414 $ 0.41 $ 0.23 Adjusted Earnings Per Share Growth % 77 % Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Constant Currency) Adjusted Net Income (Constant Currency), Net of Interest Adjustment $ 106,420 $ 79,441 Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 264,287 261,414 $ 0.40 $ 0.30 Adjusted Earnings Per Share Growth (Constant Currency) % 33 %

ARAMARK AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES NET DEBT TO COVENANT ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited) (In thousands) Twelve Months Ended December 29, 2023 December 30, 2022 Net Income Attributable to Aramark Stockholders (as reported) $ 628,493 $ 226,024 Less: Income from Discontinued Operations, net of tax (190,779 ) - Net Income from Continuing Operations Attributable to Aramark Stockholders $ 437,714 $ 226,024 Interest Expense, net 451,087 381,055 Provision for Income Taxes 127,561 81,588 Depreciation and Amortization 412,803 533,293 Share-based compensation expense(1) 69,417 94,879 Unusual or non-recurring (gains) and losses(2) (375,972 ) 5,207 Pro forma EBITDA for certain transactions(3) 6,406 7,083 Other(4)(5) 113,763 64,965 Covenant Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,242,779 $ 1,394,094 Net Debt to Covenant Adjusted EBITDA Total Long-Term Borrowings $ 5,971,733 $ 8,158,968 Less: Cash and cash equivalents and short-term marketable securities(6) 407,300 384,151 Net Debt $ 5,564,433 $ 7,774,817 Covenant Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,242,779 $ 1,394,094 Net Debt/Covenant Adjusted EBITDA(7) 4.5 5.6 (1) Represents share-based compensation expense resulting from the application of accounting for stock options, restricted stock units, performance stock units, deferred stock unit awards and employee stock purchases. (2) The twelve months ended December 29, 2023 represents the fiscal 2023 gain from the sale of the Company's equity method investment in AIM Services, Co., Ltd. ($377.1 million) and the fiscal 2023 loss from the sale of a portion of the Company's equity investment in the San Antonio Spurs NBA franchise ($1.1 million). The twelve months ended December 30, 2022 represents the fiscal 2023 non-cash charge for the impairment of certain assets related to a business that was sold ($5.2 million). (3) Represents the annualizing of net EBITDA from certain acquisitions and divestitures made during the period. (4) "Other" for the twelve months ended December 29, 2023 includes the reversal of contingent consideration liabilities related to acquisition earn outs, net of expense ($59.4 million), adjustments to remove the impact attributable to the adoption of certain accounting standards that are made to the calculation in accordance with the Credit Agreement and indentures ($50.3 million), charges related to the Company's spin-off of the Uniform segment ($47.5 million), net severance charges ($39.1 million), the impact of hyperinflation in Argentina ($13.2 million), income related to non-United States governmental wage subsidies ($12.5 million), non-cash charges related to information technology assets ($8.2 million), net multiemployer pension plan withdrawal charges ($6.7 million), non-cash charges for inventory write-downs ($6.1 million), labor charges and other expenses associated with closed or partially closed locations from adverse weather ($5.4 million), non-cash charges for the impairment of operating lease right-of-use assets and property and equipment related to certain real estate properties ($3.3 million) and other miscellaneous expenses. (5) "Other" for the twelve months ended December 30, 2022 includes the reversal of contingent consideration liabilities related to acquisition earn outs, net of expense ($40.8 million), adjustments to remove the impact attributable to the adoption of certain accounting standards that are made to the calculation in accordance with the Credit Agreement and indentures ($37.2 million), non-cash charges for the impairment of operating lease right-of-use assets and property and equipment related to certain real estate properties ($23.4 million), non-cash charges for inventory write-downs to net realizable value and fixed asset write-offs related to personal protective equipment ($20.5 million), severance charges ($19.6 million), United States and non-United States governmental labor related tax credits resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic ($16.1 million), charges related to the Company's spin-off of the Uniform segment ($14.3 million), the favorable impact related to a client contract dispute ($9.6 million), favorable adjustments for the EBITDA impact attributable to equity investments that are permitted in the calculation in accordance with the Credit Agreement and indentures, primarily from the Company's previous ownership interest in AIM Services Co., Ltd. ($8.3 million), the gain from a funding agreement related to a legal matter ($6.5 million), the impact of hyperinflation in Argentina ($4.6 million), the loss from the change in fair value related to certain gasoline and diesel agreements ($2.7 million), legal settlement charges ($2.7 million), due diligence charges related to acquisitions ($2.1 million) and other miscellaneous expenses. (6) Short-term marketable securities represent held-to-maturity debt securities with original maturities greater than three months, which are maturing within one year and will convert back to cash. Short-term marketable securities are included in "Prepayments and other current assets" on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets. (7) The twelve months ended December 30, 2022 reflects reported net debt to covenant adjusted EBITDA, which includes the reported results of the Uniform segment prior to the spin-off. The twelve months ended December 29, 2023 has been restated to exclude the results of the Uniform segment for the entire period, including quarters prior to the spin-off.

ARAMARK AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES FREE CASH FLOW (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended December 29, 2023 Net cash used in operating activities of Continuing Operations $ (657,077 ) Net purchases of property and equipment and other (111,201 ) Free Cash Flow $ (768,278 ) Three Months Ended December 30, 2022 Net cash used in operating activities of Continuing Operations $ (615,748 ) Net purchases of property and equipment and other (85,557 ) Free Cash Flow $ (701,305 ) Three Months Ended Change Net cash used in operating activities of Continuing Operations $ (41,329 ) Net purchases of property and equipment and other (25,644 ) Free Cash Flow $ (66,973 )

ARAMARK AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES REBASED TOTAL ARAMARK ADJUSTED CONSOLIDATED OPERATING INCOME MARGIN (Unaudited) (In thousands) Fiscal Year Ended September 29, 2023 FSS United States FSS International Corporate Total Aramark Items to Rebase Rebased Total Aramark Revenue (as reported) $ 11,721,368 $ 4,361,844 $ 16,083,212 $ 16,083,212 Operating Income (as reported) $ 669,570 $ 114,480 $ (148,396 ) $ 635,654 $ 635,654 Operating Income Margin (as reported) 5.71 % 2.62 % 3.95 % 3.95 % Revenue (as reported) $ 11,721,368 $ 4,361,844 $ 16,083,212 $ - $ 16,083,212 Effect of Certain Acquisitions (186,463 ) - (186,463 ) 186,463 - Effect of Currency Translation 9,516 183,410 192,926 (192,926 ) - Adjusted Revenue (Organic) $ 11,544,421 $ 4,545,254 $ 16,089,675 $ (6,463 ) $ 16,083,212 Operating Income (as reported) $ 669,570 $ 114,480 $ (148,396 ) $ 635,654 $ (10,626 ) $ 625,028 Amortization of Acquisition-Related Intangible Assets 76,798 12,664 - 89,462 - 89,462 Severance and Other Charges 2,310 29,951 552 32,813 - 32,813 Effect of Certain Acquisitions (8,631 ) - - (8,631 ) 8,631 - Spin-off Related Charges - - 19,922 19,922 - 19,922 Gains, Losses and Settlements impacting comparability (46,869 ) 18,915 1,994 (25,960 ) 1,639 (24,321 ) Adjusted Operating Income $ 693,178 $ 176,010 $ (125,928 ) $ 743,260 $ (356 ) $ 742,904

ARAMARK AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES REBASED TOTAL ARAMARK ADJUSTED NET INCOME & ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (Unaudited) (In thousands) Fiscal Year Ended September 29, 2023 Aramark and Subsidiaries Items to Rebase Rebased Total Aramark Net Income Attributable to Aramark Stockholders $ 674,108 $ (226,432 ) $ 447,676 Adjustment: Amortization of Acquisition-Related Intangible Assets 115,469 (26,007 ) 89,462 Severance and Other Charges 37,485 (4,672 ) 32,813 Effect of Certain Acquisitions (8,631 ) 8,631 - Spin-off Related Charges 51,104 (31,182 ) 19,922 Gains, Losses and Settlements impacting comparability (23,550 ) (771 ) (24,321 ) Gain on Sale of Equity Investments, net (427,803 ) 51,831 (375,972 ) Effect of Debt Repayments and Refinancings on Interest and Other Financing Costs, net 2,522 - 2,522 Tax Impact of Adjustments to Adjusted Net Income 25,390 12,419 37,809 Adjusted Net Income $ 446,094 $ (216,183 ) $ 229,911 Effect of Repayment of the Senior Notes due 2025, net 74,137 Adjusted Net Income, Net of Interest Adjustment $ 304,048 Earnings Per Share Net Income Attributable to Aramark Stockholders $ 447,676 Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 262,594 $ 1.70 Adjusted Earnings Per Share Adjusted Net Income $ 229,911 Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 262,594 $ 0.88 Adjusted Earnings Per Share Net of Interest Adjustment Adjusted Net Income Net of Interest Adjustment $ 304,048 Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 262,594 $ 1.16

ARAMARK AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES NET DEBT TO COVENANT ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited) (In thousands) Twelve Months Ended September 29, 2023 Net Income Attributable to Aramark Stockholders (as reported) $ 674,108 Interest Expense, net 439,585 Provision for Income Taxes 177,614 Depreciation and Amortization 546,362 Share-based compensation expense(1) 86,938 Unusual or non-recurring (gains) and losses(2) (422,596 ) Pro forma EBITDA for certain transactions(3) 4,033 Other(4) 100,681 Covenant Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,606,725 Net Debt to Covenant Adjusted EBITDA Total Long-Term Borrowings(5) $ 6,763,514 Less: Cash and cash equivalents and short-term marketable securities(6) 573,853 Net Debt $ 6,189,661 Covenant Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,606,725 Net Debt/Covenant Adjusted EBITDA(7) 3.9 (1) Represents share-based compensation expense resulting from the application of accounting for stock options, restricted stock units, performance stock units, deferred stock unit awards and employee stock purchases. (2) The twelve months ended September 29, 2023 represents the fiscal 2023 gain from the sale of the Company's equity method investment in AIM Services, Co., Ltd. ($377.1 million), the fiscal 2023 gain from the sale of the Company's equity investment in a foreign company ($51.8 million), the fiscal 2023 non-cash charge for the impairment of certain assets related to a business that was sold ($5.2 million) and the fiscal 2023 loss from the sale of a portion of the Company's equity investment in the San Antonio Spurs NBA franchise ($1.1 million). (3) Represents the annualizing of net EBITDA from certain acquisitions and divestitures made during the period. (4) "Other" for the twelve months ended September 29, 2023 includes the reversal of contingent consideration liabilities related to acquisition earn outs, net of expense ($85.7 million), charges related to the Company's spin-off of the Uniform segment ($51.1 million), adjustments to remove the impact attributable to the adoption of certain accounting standards that are made to the calculation in accordance with the Credit Agreement and indentures ($47.5 million), net severance charges ($37.5 million), non-cash charges for the impairment of operating lease right-of-use assets and property and equipment related to certain real estate properties ($29.3 million), income related to non-United States governmental wage subsidies ($12.5 million), the impact of hyperinflation in Argentina ($10.4 million), non-cash charges related to information technology assets ($8.2 million), the gain from the sale of land ($6.8 million), net multiemployer pension plan withdrawal charges ($5.9 million), labor charges and other expenses associated with closed or partially closed locations from adverse weather ($5.4 million), legal settlement charges ($2.7 million), non-cash charges for inventory write-downs ($2.6 million), the gain from the change in fair value related to certain gasoline and diesel agreements ($1.9 million) and other miscellaneous expenses. (5) "Total Long-Term Borrowings" and " Cash and cash equivalents and short term marketable securities" excludes both the outstanding liability and the related cash proceeds resulting from the $1.5 billion of new term loans borrowed by the Uniform Services business in anticipation of the spin-off which occurred on September 30, 2023. (6) Short-term marketable securities represent held-to-maturity debt securities with original maturities greater than three months, which are maturing within one year and will convert back to cash. Short-term marketable securities are included in "Prepayments and other current assets" on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets. (7) The twelve months ended September 29, 2023 reflects reported net debt to covenant adjusted EBITDA, which includes the reported results of the Uniform segment prior to the spin-off.

