WALL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE: NJR) reported results for the first quarter of fiscal 2024. Highlights include:

Consolidated net income of $89.4 million, compared with $115.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023

Consolidated net financial earnings (NFE), a non-GAAP financial measure, of $72.4 million, or $0.74 per share, compared to $110.3 million, or $1.14 per share, in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. The comparable prior year period included unusually high net financial earnings at Energy Services related to Winter Storm Elliott in December 2022

Increases fiscal 2024 net financial earnings per share (NFEPS) guidance range to $2.85 to $3.00, from $2.70 to $2.85, a $0.15 increase, as a result of strong performance from Energy Services in January 2024, the beginning of the fiscal second quarter; maintains long-term projected NFEPS growth rate of 7 to 9 percent (1)

New Jersey Natural Gas (NJNG) filed a rate case with the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU), seeking a $222.6 million increase in delivery rates

NJNG filed with the BPU a proposed next generation of SAVEGREEN energy-efficiency offerings totaling $482.4 million

First-quarter fiscal 2024 net income totaled $89.4 million, or $0.91 per share, compared with $115.9 million, or $1.20 per share, for the same period in fiscal 2023. First-quarter fiscal 2024 NFE totaled $72.4 million, or $0.74 per share, compared with $110.3 million, or $1.14 per share, for the same period in fiscal 2023.

Management Commentary

Steve Westhoven, President and CEO of New Jersey Resources, stated, "Our results for the first quarter were consistent with our expectations. Additionally, our performance in the beginning of our fiscal second quarter has exceeded our original projections, as Energy Services benefited from natural gas price volatility. As a result, we are raising our fiscal 2024 NFEPS guidance range by $0.15 to $2.85 to $3.00."

Key Performance Metrics

Three Months Ended December 31, ($ in Thousands) 2023 2022 Net income $ 89,411 $ 115,921 Basic EPS $ 0.91 $ 1.20 Net financial earnings $ 72,444 $ 110,284 Basic net financial earnings per share $ 0.74 $ 1.14

(1) NFEPS long-term annual growth projections are based on the midpoint of the $2.20 - $2.30 initial guidance range for fiscal 2022, provided on February 1, 2021

A reconciliation of net income to NFE for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, is provided below.

Three Months Ended December 31, (Thousands) 2023 2022 Net income $ 89,411 $ 115,921 Add: Unrealized gain on derivative instruments and related transactions (5,400 ) (31,503 ) Tax effect 1,282 7,487 Effects of economic hedging related to natural gas inventory (16,228 ) 23,972 Tax effect 3,857 (5,697 ) NFE tax adjustment (478 ) 104 Net financial earnings $ 72,444 $ 110,284 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Basic 97,869 96,485 Diluted 98,563 97,083 Basic earnings per share $ 0.91 $ 1.20 Add: Unrealized gain on derivative instruments and related transactions (0.05 ) (0.33 ) Tax effect 0.01 0.08 Effects of economic hedging related to natural gas inventory (0.17 ) 0.25 Tax effect 0.04 (0.06 ) Basic net financial earnings per share $ 0.74 $ 1.14

NFE is a measure of earnings based on the elimination of timing differences to effectively match the earnings effects of the economic hedges with the physical sale of natural gas, Solar Renewable Energy Certificates (SRECs) and foreign currency contracts. Consequently, to reconcile net income and NFE, current-period unrealized gains and losses on the derivatives are excluded from NFE as a reconciling item. Realized derivative gains and losses are also included in current-period net income. However, NFE includes only realized gains and losses related to natural gas sold out of inventory, effectively matching the full earnings effects of the derivatives with realized margins on physical natural gas flows. NFE also excludes certain transactions associated with equity method investments, including impairment charges, which are non-cash charges, and return of capital in excess of the carrying value of our investment. These are not indicative of the Company's performance for its ongoing operations. Included in the tax effects are current and deferred income tax expense corresponding with the components of NFE.

A table detailing NFE for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, is provided below.

Net financial earnings (loss) by business unit

Three Months Ended December 31, (Thousands) 2023 2022 New Jersey Natural Gas $ 51,444 $ 54,664 Clean Energy Ventures 10,522 (3,582 ) Storage and Transportation 3,640 6,243 Energy Services 7,831 52,533 Home Services and Other (600 ) (29 ) Subtotal 72,837 109,829 Eliminations (393 ) 455 Total $ 72,444 $ 110,284

Fiscal 2024 NFE Guidance:

NJR is raising its fiscal 2024 NFEPS guidance range by $0.15 to a range of $2.85 to $3.00, subject to the risks and uncertainties identified below under "Forward-Looking Statements."

In fiscal 2024, NJR expects Energy Services will represent a higher percentage of NFEPS than in prior years due to contributions from the Asset Management Agreements signed in 2020. The following chart represents NJR's current expected contributions from its business segments for fiscal 2024:

Company Expected Fiscal 2024 Net Financial Earnings Contribution New Jersey Natural Gas 40 to 45 percent Clean Energy Ventures 12 to 17 percent Storage and Transportation 3 to 7 percent Energy Services 38 to 43 percent Home Services and Other 0 to 1 percent

In providing fiscal 2024 NFE guidance, management is aware there could be differences between reported GAAP earnings and NFE due to matters such as, but not limited to, the positions of our energy-related derivatives. Management is not able to reasonably estimate the aggregate impact or significance of these items on reported earnings and, therefore, is not able to provide a reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP equivalent for its operating earnings guidance without unreasonable efforts.

New Jersey Natural Gas (NJNG)

NJNG reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 NFE of $51.4 million, compared to NFE of $54.7 million during the same period in fiscal 2023. NJNG reported higher utility gross margin for the period, more than offset by higher depreciation and operating expenses.

Customer Growth:

NJNG added 2,129 new customers during the first quarter of fiscal 2024, compared with 2,132 in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. NJNG expects these new customers to contribute approximately $1.9 million of incremental utility gross margin on an annualized basis.

Base Rate Filing:

On January 31, 2024, NJNG filed a base rate case with the BPU, seeking a $222.6 million increase to its base rates. The filing is based on an overall return of 7.57 percent with a return on equity of 10.42 percent. The proposed increase reflects a 55.42 percent common equity component.

Infrastructure Update:

NJNG's Infrastructure Investment Program (IIP) is a five-year, $150 million accelerated recovery program that began in fiscal 2021. IIP consists of a series of infrastructure projects designed to enhance the safety and reliability of NJNG's natural gas distribution system. During the first quarter of fiscal 2024, NJNG spent $7.3 million under the program on various distribution system reinforcement projects. In September 2023, the BPU approved NJNG's annual IIP filing, which requested a rate increase for capital expenditures of $28.2 million through June 30, 2023, which resulted in a $3.2 million revenue increase, effective October 1, 2023.

Basic Gas Supply Service (BGSS) Incentive Programs:

BGSS incentive programs contributed $5.4 million to utility gross margin in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, compared with $8.7 million during the same period of fiscal 2023. This decline was largely due to lower off-system sales margin due to lower natural gas prices and a lack of weather volatility in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

For more information on utility gross margin, please see "Non-GAAP Financial Information" below.

Energy-Efficiency Programs:

SAVEGREEN invested $12.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 in energy-efficiency upgrades for customers' homes and businesses. NJNG recovered $4.4 million of its outstanding investments during the first quarter of fiscal 2024 through its energy efficiency rate.

On December 1, 2023, NJNG filed the proposed next generation of SAVEGREEN energy-efficiency offerings with the BPU. The $482.4 million proposal will strengthen NJNG's existing energy-efficiency offerings and provide comprehensive solutions to help participating customers save energy and reduce carbon emissions, while supporting New Jersey's ambitious climate goals. If approved by the BPU, the new SAVEGREEN program cycle is expected to begin January 1, 2025 and run through June 30, 2027.

Clean Energy Ventures (CEV)

CEV reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 NFE of $10.5 million, compared with a net financial loss of $(3.6) million during the same period in fiscal 2023. The increase in NFE for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 was largely due to higher SREC and Transition Renewable Energy Certificate (TREC) revenue for the period, partially offset by lower electricity prices.

Solar Investment Update:

As of December 31, 2023, CEV had approximately 473MW of solar capacity (including residential) in service in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Indiana, and Michigan.

Storage and Transportation

Storage and Transportation reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 NFE of $3.6 million, compared with NFE of $6.2 million during the same period in fiscal 2023. The decrease in NFE was largely due to higher operating revenues in the prior year period relating to Winter Storm Elliott.

Energy Services

Energy Services reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 NFE of $7.8 million compared with NFE of $52.5 million for the same period in fiscal 2023. The lower NFE for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 was due primarily to higher natural gas price volatility in the prior year period, as a result of Winter Storm Elliott.

Home Services and Other Operations

Home Services and Other Operations reported a first-quarter fiscal 2024 net financial loss of $(0.6) million, which was consistent with a net financial loss of $(0.03) million for the same period in fiscal 2023.

Capital Expenditures and Cash Flows:

NJR is committed to maintaining a strong financial profile:

During the first quarter of fiscal 2024, capital expenditures were $118.1 million, including accruals, compared with $137.0 million during the same period of fiscal 2023. The decrease in capital expenditures was primarily due to lower solar capital expenditures during the period as a result of the timing of several large projects being placed into service in the prior year.

During the first quarter of fiscal 2024, cash flows from operations were $46.4 million, compared with cash flows used in operations of $(88.9) million during the same period of fiscal 2023. The increase in operating cash flows was mostly due to decreased working capital requirements as a result of lower gas prices for the period.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. NJR cautions readers that the assumptions forming the basis for forward-looking statements include many factors that are beyond NJR's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as estimates of future market conditions and the behavior of other market participants. Words such as "anticipates," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "may," "will," "intends," "plans," "believes," "should" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements and such forward-looking statements are made based upon management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs as of this date concerning future developments and their potential effect upon NJR. There can be no assurance that future developments will be in accordance with management's expectations, assumptions and beliefs or that the effect of future developments on NJR will be those anticipated by management. Forward-looking statements in this earnings release include, but are not limited to, certain statements regarding NJR's NFEPS guidance for fiscal 2024, projected NFEPS growth rates and our guidance range, NFEPS Contributions, forecasted contribution of business segments to NJR's NFE for fiscal 2024, customer growth at NJNG and their expected contributions, expected contributions from Asset Management Agreements, infrastructure programs and investments, future decarbonization opportunities including IIP, Energy efficiency programs, including BGSS, the outcome or timing of our Base Rate Case with the BPU, and other legal and regulatory expectations.

Additional information and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from NJR's expectations are contained in NJR's filings with the SEC, including NJR's Annual Reports on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other SEC filings, which are available at the SEC's web site, http://www.sec.gov. Information included in this earnings release is representative as of today only and while NJR periodically reassesses material trends and uncertainties affecting NJR's results of operations and financial condition in connection with its preparation of management's discussion and analysis of results of operations and financial condition contained in its Quarterly and Annual Reports filed with the SEC, NJR does not, by including this statement, assume any obligation to review or revise any particular forward-looking statement referenced herein in light of future events.

Non-GAAP Financial Information:

This earnings release includes the non-GAAP financial measures NFE/net financial loss, NFE per basic share, financial margin and utility gross margin. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP can be found below. As an indicator of NJR's operating performance, these measures should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income or operating revenues as determined in accordance with GAAP. This information has been provided pursuant to the requirements of SEC Regulation G.

NFE and financial margin exclude unrealized gains or losses on derivative instruments related to NJR's unregulated subsidiaries and certain realized gains and losses on derivative instruments related to natural gas that has been placed into storage at Energy Services, net of applicable tax adjustments as described below. Financial margin also differs from gross margin as defined on a GAAP basis as it excludes certain operations and maintenance expense and depreciation and amortization as well as the effects of derivatives as discussed above. Volatility associated with the change in value of these financial instruments and physical commodity reported on the income statement in the current period. In order to manage its business, NJR views its results without the impacts of the unrealized gains and losses, and certain realized gains and losses, caused by changes in value of these financial instruments and physical commodity contracts prior to the completion of the planned transaction because it shows changes in value currently instead of when the planned transaction ultimately is settled. An annual estimated effective tax rate is calculated for NFE purposes and any necessary quarterly tax adjustment is applied to NJR Energy Services Company.

NJNG's utility gross margin is defined as operating revenues less natural gas purchases, sales tax, and regulatory rider expense. This measure differs from gross margin as presented on a GAAP basis as it excludes certain operations and maintenance expense and depreciation and amortization. Utility gross margin may also not be comparable to the definition of gross margin used by others in the natural gas distribution business and other industries. Management believes that utility gross margin provides a meaningful basis for evaluating utility operations since natural gas costs, sales tax and regulatory rider expenses are included in operating revenues and passed through to customers and, therefore, have no effect on utility gross margin.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures to other GAAP results to provide a more complete understanding of NJR's performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are more reflective of NJR's business model, provide transparency to investors and enable period-to-period comparability of financial performance. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP can be found below. For a full discussion of NJR's non-GAAP financial measures, please see NJR's most recent Report on Form 10-K, Item 7.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) is a Fortune 1000 company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses:

New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR's principal subsidiary, operates and maintains natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve approximately 579,600 customers in New Jersey's Monmouth, Ocean, Morris, Middlesex, Sussex and Burlington counties.

NJR's principal subsidiary, operates and maintains natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve approximately 579,600 customers in New Jersey's Monmouth, Ocean, Morris, Middlesex, Sussex and Burlington counties. Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar projects with a total capacity of approximately 473 megawatts, providing residential and commercial customers with low-carbon solutions.

invests in, owns and operates solar projects with a total capacity of approximately 473 megawatts, providing residential and commercial customers with low-carbon solutions. Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions to its customers across North America.

manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions to its customers across North America. Storage and Transportation serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers through its ownership of Leaf River and the Adelphia Gateway Pipeline, as well as our 50% equity ownership in the Steckman Ridge natural gas storage facility.

serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers through its ownership of Leaf River and the Adelphia Gateway Pipeline, as well as our 50% equity ownership in the Steckman Ridge natural gas storage facility. Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products to residential homes throughout New Jersey.

NJR and its over 1,300 employees are committed to helping customers save energy and money by promoting conservation and encouraging efficiency through Conserve to Preserve® and initiatives such as The SAVEGREEN Project® and The Sunlight Advantage®.

For more information about NJR: www.njresources.com.

Follow us on X.com (Twitter) @NJNaturalGas.

"Like" us on facebook.com/NewJerseyNaturalGas.

NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, (Thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 OPERATING REVENUES Utility $ 293,093 $ 357,409 Nonutility 174,117 366,158 Total operating revenues 467,210 723,567 OPERATING EXPENSES Gas purchases Utility 116,120 182,446 Nonutility 59,477 232,070 Related parties 1,879 1,827 Operation and maintenance 94,439 79,501 Regulatory rider expenses 19,189 18,251 Depreciation and amortization 40,287 36,683 Total operating expenses 331,391 550,778 OPERATING INCOME 135,819 172,789 Other income, net 6,341 4,655 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 31,473 29,491 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND EQUITY IN EARNINGS OF AFFILIATES 110,687 147,953 Income tax provision 22,936 32,978 Equity in earnings of affiliates 1,660 946 NET INCOME $ 89,411 $ 115,921 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE Basic $ 0.91 $ 1.20 Diluted $ 0.91 $ 1.19 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 97,869 96,485 Diluted 98,563 97,083

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP PERFORMANCE MEASURES (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, (Thousands) 2023 2022 NEW JERSEY RESOURCES A reconciliation of net income, the closest GAAP financial measure, to net financial earnings is as follows: Net income $ 89,411 $ 115,921 Add: Unrealized gain on derivative instruments and related transactions (5,400 ) (31,503 ) Tax effect 1,282 7,487 Effects of economic hedging related to natural gas inventory (16,228 ) 23,972 Tax effect 3,857 (5,697 ) NFE tax adjustment (478 ) 104 Net financial earnings $ 72,444 $ 110,284 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Basic 97,869 96,485 Diluted 98,563 97,083 A reconciliation of basic earnings per share, the closest GAAP financial measure, to basic net financial earnings per share is as follows: Basic earnings per share $ 0.91 $ 1.20 Add: Unrealized gain on derivative instruments and related transactions $ (0.05 ) $ (0.33 ) Tax effect $ 0.01 $ 0.08 Effects of economic hedging related to natural gas inventory $ (0.17 ) $ 0.25 Tax effect $ 0.04 $ (0.06 ) Basic net financial earnings per share $ 0.74 $ 1.14 NATURAL GAS DISTRIBUTION A reconciliation of gross margin, the closest GAAP financial measure, to utility gross margin is as follows: Operating revenues $ 293,430 $ 357,746 Less: Natural gas purchases 118,444 184,771 Operating and maintenance (1) 26,401 26,294 Regulatory rider expense 19,189 18,251 Depreciation and amortization 26,917 24,890 Gross margin 102,479 103,540 Add: Operating and maintenance (1) 26,401 26,294 Depreciation and amortization 26,917 24,890 Utility gross margin $ 155,797 $ 154,724 (1) Excludes selling, general and administrative expenses of $28.3 million and $23.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP PERFORMANCE MEASURES (continued) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, (Thousands) 2023 2022 ENERGY SERVICES A reconciliation of gross margin, the closest GAAP financial measure, to Energy Services' financial margin is as follows: Operating revenues $ 99,668 $ 321,782 Less: Natural Gas purchases 60,166 233,287 Operation and maintenance (1) 4,689 3,455 Depreciation and amortization 57 57 Gross margin 34,756 84,983 Add: Operation and maintenance (1) 4,689 3,455 Depreciation and amortization 57 57 Unrealized gain on derivative instruments and related transactions (4,266 ) (39,886 ) Effects of economic hedging related to natural gas inventory (16,228 ) 23,972 Financial margin $ 19,008 $ 72,581 (1) Excludes selling, general and administrative expenses of $0.4 million and $(2.3) million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. A reconciliation of net income, the closest GAAP financial measure, to net financial earnings is as follows: Net income $ 23,933 $ 64,561 Add: Unrealized gain on derivative instruments and related transactions (4,266 ) (39,886 ) Tax effect 1,013 9,479 Effects of economic hedging related to natural gas (16,228 ) 23,972 Tax effect 3,857 (5,697 ) NFE tax adjustment (478 ) 104 Net financial earnings $ 7,831 $ 52,533

FINANCIAL STATISTICS BY BUSINESS UNIT (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, (Thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 NEW JERSEY RESOURCES Operating Revenues Natural Gas Distribution $ 293,430 $ 357,746 Clean Energy Ventures 35,295 12,792 Energy Services 99,668 321,782 Storage and Transportation 23,862 26,838 Home Services and Other 14,834 14,266 Sub-total 467,089 733,424 Eliminations 121 (9,857 ) Total $ 467,210 $ 723,567 Operating Income (Loss) Natural Gas Distribution $ 74,175 $ 80,113 Clean Energy Ventures 18,323 (321 ) Energy Services 34,337 87,315 Storage and Transportation 7,324 12,617 Home Services and Other (208 ) 51 Sub-total 133,951 179,775 Eliminations 1,868 (6,986 ) Total $ 135,819 $ 172,789 Equity in Earnings of Affiliates Storage and Transportation $ 993 $ 909 Eliminations 667 37 Total $ 1,660 $ 946 Net Income (Loss) Natural Gas Distribution $ 51,444 $ 54,664 Clean Energy Ventures 10,522 (3,582 ) Energy Services 23,933 64,561 Storage and Transportation 3,640 6,243 Home Services and Other (600 ) (29 ) Sub-total 88,939 121,857 Eliminations 472 (5,936 ) Total $ 89,411 $ 115,921 Net Financial Earnings (Loss) Natural Gas Distribution $ 51,444 $ 54,664 Clean Energy Ventures 10,522 (3,582 ) Energy Services 7,831 52,533 Storage and Transportation 3,640 6,243 Home Services and Other (600 ) (29 ) Sub-total 72,837 109,829 Eliminations (393 ) 455 Total $ 72,444 $ 110,284 Throughput (Bcf) NJNG, Core Customers 23.4 25.0 NJNG, Off System/Capacity Management 27.2 17.9 Energy Services Fuel Mgmt. and Wholesale Sales 30.1 44.2 Total 80.7 87.1 Common Stock Data Yield at December 31, 3.8 % 3.1 % Market Price at December 31, $ 44.58 $ 49.62 Shares Out. at December 31, 98,202 96,803 Market Cap. at December 31, $ 4,377,857 $ 4,803,389

Three Months Ended (Unaudited) December 31, (Thousands, except customer and weather data) 2023 2022 NATURAL GAS DISTRIBUTION Utility Gross Margin Operating revenues $ 293,430 $ 357,746 Less: Natural gas purchases 118,444 184,771 Operating and maintenance (1) 26,401 26,294 Regulatory rider expense 19,189 18,251 Depreciation and amortization 26,917 24,890 Gross margin 102,479 103,540 Add: Operating and maintenance (1) 26,401 26,294 Depreciation and amortization 26,917 24,890 Total Utility Gross Margin $ 155,797 $ 154,724 (1) Excludes selling, general and administrative expenses of $28.3 million and $23.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Utility Gross Margin, Operating Income and Net Income Residential $ 108,037 $ 104,018 Commercial, Industrial & Other 20,831 20,779 Firm Transportation 20,764 20,480 Total Firm Margin 149,632 145,277 Interruptible 784 761 Total System Margin 150,416 146,038 Off System/Capacity Management/FRM/Storage Incentive 5,381 8,686 Total Utility Gross Margin 155,797 154,724 Operation and maintenance expense 54,705 49,721 Depreciation and amortization 26,917 24,890 Operating Income $ 74,175 $ 80,113 Net Income $ 51,444 $ 54,664 Net Financial Earnings $ 51,444 $ 54,664 Throughput (Bcf) Residential 13.9 14.7 Commercial, Industrial & Other 2.6 2.7 Firm Transportation 3.6 4.0 Total Firm Throughput 20.1 21.4 Interruptible 3.3 3.6 Total System Throughput 23.4 25.0 Off System/Capacity Management 27.2 17.9 Total Throughput 50.6 42.9 Customers Residential 523,623 514,452 Commercial, Industrial & Other 32,872 32,302 Firm Transportation 22,989 25,628 Total Firm Customers 579,484 572,382 Interruptible 83 88 Total System Customers 579,567 572,470 Off System/Capacity Management* 33 30 Total Customers 579,600 572,500 *The number of customers represents those active during the last month of the period. Degree Days Actual 1,408 1,543 Normal 1,534 1,547 Percent of Normal 91.8 % 99.7 % Three Months Ended (Unaudited) December 31, (Thousands, except customer, RECs and megawatt) 2023 2022 CLEAN ENERGY VENTURES Operating Revenues SREC sales $ 25,931 $ 3,886 TREC sales 2,403 1,202 SREC II sales (1) 247 185 Solar electricity sales 3,654 4,582 Sunlight Advantage 3,060 2,937 Total Operating Revenues $ 35,295 $ 12,792 Depreciation and Amortization $ 6,922 $ 5,576 Operating Income (Loss) $ 18,323 $ (321 ) Income Tax Provision (Benefit) $ 3,131 $ (1,837 ) Net Income (Loss) $ 10,522 $ (3,582 ) Net Financial Earnings (Loss) $ 10,522 $ (3,582 ) Solar Renewable Energy Certificates Generated 93,570 98,462 Solar Renewable Energy Certificates Sold 122,439 16,812 Transition Renewable Energy Certificates Generated 16,705 8,345 Solar Renewable Energy Certificates II Generated 2,773 1,784 Solar Megawatts Under Construction 34.3 45.5 (1) Prior year SREC II revenue was previously included in Solar electricity sales and other ENERGY SERVICES Operating Income Operating revenues $ 99,668 $ 321,782 Less: Gas purchases 60,166 233,287 Operation and maintenance expense 5,108 1,123 Depreciation and amortization 57 57 Operating Income $ 34,337 $ 87,315 Net Income $ 23,933 $ 64,561 Financial Margin $ 19,008 $ 72,581 Net Financial Earnings $ 7,831 $ 52,533 Gas Sold and Managed (Bcf) 30.1 44.2 STORAGE AND TRANSPORTATION Operating Revenues $ 23,862 $ 26,838 Equity in Earnings of Affiliates $ 993 $ 909 Operation and Maintenance Expense $ 10,100 $ 7,474 Other Income, Net $ 2,288 $ 1,367 Interest Expense $ 5,933 $ 6,707 Income Tax Provision $ 1,032 $ 1,943 Net Income $ 3,640 $ 6,243 Net Financial Earnings $ 3,640 $ 6,243 HOME SERVICES AND OTHER Operating Revenues $ 14,834 $ 14,266 Operating (Loss) Income $ (208 ) $ 51 Net Loss $ (600 ) $ (29 ) Net Financial Loss $ (600 ) $ (29 ) Total Service Contract Customers at Dec 31 100,840 102,600

Contacts

Media:

Mike Kinney

732-938-1031

mkinney@njresources.com

Investor:

Adam Prior

732-938-1145

aprior@njresources.com