COLLIERVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLI) today reported 2023 fourth quarter and full year results.

For the Fourth Quarter 2023 versus Fourth Quarter 2022:

• Net income: $119.2 million vs $138.9 million, down 14.2%. • Earnings before taxes: $177.9 million vs $185.9 million, down 4.3%. • Net sales: $732.4 million vs $877.6 million, down 16.5%. • Diluted EPS: $1.05 vs $1.23, down 14.6%.

For the Full Year 2023 versus the Full Year 2022:

• Net income: $602.9 million vs $658.3 million, down 8.4%. • Earnings before taxes: $845.2 million vs $876.0 million, down 3.5%. • Net sales: $3.4 billion vs $4.0 billion, down 14.1%. • Diluted EPS: $5.30 vs $5.82, down 8.9%.

Fourth Quarter*/Year-End Financial and Operating Commentary:

The net sales decline of $145.2 million in the fourth quarter was primarily attributable to lower demand in most segments and markets, particularly those products that are predominantly used in new residential construction. Fluctuations in COMEX copper prices had a nominal impact on the change in net sales.

The Company generated $174.3 million of cash from operations in the fourth quarter, and $672.8 million for the year.

Year-end cash and short-term investments totaled $1.3 billion, and our current ratio is 6.4 to 1.

During the quarter, we recorded a reserve of $11.6 million related to a pending legal matter at unconsolidated affiliate, Tecumseh Products Company, which is currently under appeal.

We have yet to recognize any insurance recovery for the significant losses we have incurred as a result of the tornado that destroyed our copper fittings operations in Covington, Tennessee. We anticipate doing so sometime during the latter half of 2024, once the business is back and operational.

* For context, the Company's current fourth quarter includes 13 weeks of results, as compared to the 14 weeks reported for the fourth quarter of 2022, the business' most profitable fourth quarter on record.

Regarding the quarter performance and outlook, Greg Christopher, Mueller's CEO said, " Our team performed exceptionally well on all fronts and delivered another quarter of excellent earnings and cash generation, despite reduced demand. Importantly, the structural changes we have made to improve gross margins are showing durability, and our manufacturing platform is well balanced for both current demand levels, as well as higher levels of demand when conditions improve.

Our business outlook is positive. There continues to be pent up demand for residential housing and needed investment in U.S. infrastructure. As rising interest rates and inflation begin to recede, demand will return as building construction activity is reignited.

Our strong cash flows and tremendous cash balance provide us the resources to execute on our strategic plans. Our top priorities are ensuring our operations are well capitalized to remain a low-cost producer, and pursuing acquisitions that strengthen our core and create greater growth avenues.

We are well positioned for long-term growth and to deliver superior returns to our shareholders."

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLI) is an industrial corporation whose holdings manufacture vital goods for important markets such as air, water, oil and gas distribution; climate comfort; food preservation; energy transmission; medical; aerospace and automotive. It includes a network of companies and brands throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

*********************

Statements in this release that are not strictly historical may be "forward-looking" statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. These include economic and currency conditions, continued availability of raw materials and energy, market demand, pricing, competitive and technological factors, and the availability of financing, among others, as set forth in the Company's SEC filings. The words "outlook," "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe," "target," "encourage," "anticipate," "appear," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report. The Company has no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this report.

MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended (In thousands, except per share data) December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Net sales $ 732,377 $ 877,581 $ 3,420,345 $ 3,982,455 Cost of goods sold 536,383 620,800 2,433,511 2,864,862 Depreciation and amortization 9,250 10,738 39,954 43,731 Selling, general, and administrative expense 51,184 55,630 208,172 196,713 Gain on sale of businesses - - (4,137 ) - Impairment charges 324 - 6,258 - Gain on insurance settlement - - (19,466 ) - Operating income 135,236 190,413 756,053 877,149 Interest expense (713 ) (144 ) (1,221 ) (810 ) Interest income 13,642 4,838 38,208 6,457 Realized and unrealized gains on short-term investments 21,503 - 41,865 2,918 Gain on extinguishment of NMTC liability 7,534 - 7,534 - Environmental income (expense) 202 349 (825 ) (1,298 ) Pension plan termination expense - (13,100 ) - (13,100 ) Other income, net 471 3,592 3,618 4,715 Income before income taxes 177,875 185,948 845,232 876,031 Income tax expense (46,440 ) (49,798 ) (220,762 ) (223,322 ) (Loss) income from unconsolidated affiliates, net of foreign tax (12,139 ) 4,085 (14,821 ) 10,111 Consolidated net income 119,296 140,235 609,649 662,820 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (58 ) (1,329 ) (6,752 ) (4,504 ) Net income attributable to Mueller Industries, Inc. $ 119,238 $ 138,906 $ 602,897 $ 658,316 Weighted average shares for basic earnings per share 111,556 111,284 111,420 111,558 Effect of dilutive stock-based awards 2,425 1,434 2,242 1,552 Adjusted weighted average shares for diluted earnings per share 113,981 112,718 113,662 113,110 Basic earnings per share $ 1.07 $ 1.25 $ 5.41 $ 5.90 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.05 $ 1.23 $ 5.30 $ 5.82 Dividends per share $ 0.150 $ 0.125 $ 0.600 $ 0.500

MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME, CONTINUED (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended (In thousands) December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Summary Segment Data: Net sales: Piping Systems Segment $ 513,938 $ 567,039 $ 2,382,573 $ 2,730,084 Industrial Metals Segment 125,363 146,322 577,875 644,689 Climate Segment 103,933 170,551 500,790 650,307 Elimination of intersegment sales (10,857 ) (6,331 ) (40,893 ) (42,625 ) Net sales $ 732,377 $ 877,581 $ 3,420,345 $ 3,982,455 Operating income: Piping Systems Segment $ 113,634 $ 131,056 $ 569,239 $ 671,062 Industrial Metals Segment 14,972 22,960 76,379 82,464 Climate Segment 25,963 53,158 171,864 188,067 Unallocated expenses (19,333 ) (16,761 ) (61,429 ) (64,444 ) Operating income $ 135,236 $ 190,413 $ 756,053 $ 877,149

MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands) December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,170,893 $ 461,018 Short-term investments 98,146 217,863 Accounts receivable, net 351,561 380,352 Inventories 380,248 448,919 Other current assets 39,173 26,501 Total current assets 2,040,021 1,534,653 Property, plant, and equipment, net 385,165 379,950 Operating lease right-of-use assets 35,170 22,892 Other assets 298,945 304,904 $ 2,759,301 $ 2,242,399 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current portion of debt $ 796 $ 811 Accounts payable 120,485 128,000 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 7,893 4,942 Other current liabilities 187,964 214,542 Total current liabilities 317,138 348,295 Long-term debt 185 1,218 Pension and postretirement liabilities 12,062 13,055 Environmental reserves 15,030 16,380 Deferred income taxes 19,134 16,258 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 26,683 16,880 Other noncurrent liabilities 10,353 16,349 Total liabilities 400,585 428,435 Total Mueller Industries, Inc. stockholders' equity 2,337,445 1,790,914 Noncontrolling interests 21,271 23,050 Total equity 2,358,716 1,813,964 $ 2,759,301 $ 2,242,399

MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) For the Year Ended (In thousands) December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Cash flows from operating activities Consolidated net income $ 609,649 $ 662,820 Reconciliation of consolidated net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 40,824 44,088 Stock-based compensation expense 23,131 17,801 Provision for doubtful accounts receivable (84 ) 323 Loss (income) from unconsolidated affiliates 14,821 (10,111 ) Gain on sale of businesses (4,137 ) - Unrealized gain on short-term investments (24,765 ) - Gain on disposals of assets (1 ) (6,373 ) Insurance proceeds - noncapital related 9,854 1,646 Gain on sale of securities (17,100 ) - Gain on insurance settlement (19,466 ) - Impairment charges 6,258 - Gain on extinguishment of NMTC liability (7,534 ) - Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 4,790 (3,880 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of businesses acquired and sold: Receivables 30,915 82,713 Inventories 67,903 (24,189 ) Other assets (20,700 ) (8,971 ) Current liabilities (40,606 ) (26,633 ) Other liabilities (3,497 ) (7,564 ) Other, net 2,511 2,273 Net cash provided by operating activities 672,766 723,943 Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from sale of assets, net of cash transferred 279 7,850 Purchase of short-term investments (106,231 ) (217,863 ) Proceeds from the sale of securities 55,454 - Proceeds from the maturity of short-term investments 217,863 - Capital expenditures (54,025 ) (37,639 ) Insurance proceeds - capital related 24,646 3,354 Dividends from unconsolidated affiliates 1,093 2,295 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates (3,999 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 135,080 (242,003 )

MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS, CONTINUED (Unaudited) For the Year Ended (In thousands) December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Cash flows from financing activities Dividends paid to stockholders of Mueller Industries, Inc. (66,868 ) (55,787 ) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests (9,312 ) (7,248 ) Repayments of long-term debt (241 ) (204 ) (Repayment) issuance of debt by consolidated joint ventures, net (30 ) 67 Repurchase of common stock (19,303 ) (38,054 ) Net cash (used) received to settle stock-based awards (8,755 ) (1,429 ) Net cash used in financing activities (104,509 ) (102,655 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 5,590 (4,365 ) Increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 708,927 374,920 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the beginning of the year 465,296 90,376 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of the year $ 1,174,223 $ 465,296

Contacts

Jeffrey A. Martin

(901) 753-3226