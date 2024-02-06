WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing important new medicines to improve the lives of people with cancer, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023 and provided a corporate update.

" We are proud of the significant progress we made across our company throughout 2023, particularly in our late-stage programs as we continue on our path to becoming a self-sustaining, fully integrated biotechnology company. I am excited to announce another record quarter of QINLOCK revenue, demonstrating the proven commercial capabilities that position us well as we continue to evolve into a company with multiple approved medicines," said Steve Hoerter, President and Chief Executive Officer of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals. " Looking ahead, we plan to build upon this momentum in 2024 as we work to file regulatory submissions for vimseltinib, which has the potential to be a much-needed treatment option for patients with tenosynovial giant cell tumor, continue enrollment of our INSIGHT Phase 3 study of QINLOCK, and progress our early-stage pipeline of potential first- or best-in-class candidates."

Fourth Quarter 2023 and Upcoming Milestones

QINLOCK® (ripretinib)

Recorded $46.7 million in QINLOCK net product revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023, including $35.3 million in U.S. net product revenue and $11.4 million in international net product revenue, an increase of 42% from net product revenue of $32.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Published results in Nature Medicine from an exploratory circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) analysis of the INTRIGUE Phase 3 study demonstrating the substantial clinical benefit of QINLOCK in second line gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) patients with mutations in KIT exon 11 and 17/18.

from an exploratory circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) analysis of the INTRIGUE Phase 3 study demonstrating the substantial clinical benefit of QINLOCK in second line gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) patients with mutations in KIT exon 11 and 17/18. Presented final OS results from the INTRIGUE Phase 3 clinical study in second-line GIST patients at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal Cancers (ASCO GI) Symposium showing that the median OS was similar with QINLOCK (35.5 months) versus sunitinib (31.5 months) (HR 0.86; 95% CI, 0.65 to 1.13; nominal p= 0.275). Treatment with QINLOCK continued to show a favorable safety profile compared to treatment with sunitinib, with fewer patients experiencing Grade 3/4 drug-related treatment emergent adverse events with QINLOCK (27.4%) compared with sunitinib (57.9%). The results also showed that patient outcomes in the third line setting were comparable for patients that were treated with either QINLOCK or sunitinib in the second line. The presentation is available on the Company's website at www.deciphera.com/presentations-publications.

Entered into a supply and distribution agreement with GENESIS Pharma, a leading regional biopharma company, in Central and Eastern Europe under which GENESIS Pharma will be the exclusive distributor of QINLOCK in 14 countries in the European Union with a combined population of 118 million including Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Romania, and Poland.

Continue to enroll the INSIGHT Phase 3 study comparing QINLOCK versus sunitinib in second-line GIST patients with mutations in KIT exon 11 and 17/18.

Vimseltinib

Expects to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the second quarter of 2024 and a Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in the third quarter of 2024.

Expects to present additional results from Part 1 of the MOTION pivotal Phase 3 study of vimseltinib at a medical meeting in the second quarter of 2024.

Expects to present updated results from the Phase 1/2 study of vimseltinib in TGCT in the second half of 2024.

Expects to initiate a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study of vimseltinib for the treatment of chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) in the fourth quarter of 2024.

DCC-3116

Expects to select a recommended Phase 2 dose for expansion cohort(s) for DCC-3116, an investigational switch-control kinase inhibitor of ULK1/2 designed to inhibit autophagy, in 2024.

DCC-3084

Expects to initiate a Phase 1 study for DCC-3084, a potential best-in-class pan-RAF inhibitor, in the first half of 2024.

DCC-3009

Expects to submit an Investigational New Drug (IND) application with the FDA for DCC-3009, a potential best-in-class pan-KIT inhibitor, in the first half of 2024 and initiate a Phase 1 study in the second half of 2024.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Revenue: Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $48.3 million, which includes $46.7 million of net product revenue of QINLOCK and $1.6 million of collaboration revenue compared to $36.3 million of total revenue, including $32.9 million of net product revenue of QINLOCK and $3.4 million of collaboration revenue, for the same period in 2022. Total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $163.4 million, which includes $159.1 million of net product revenue of QINLOCK and $4.3 million of collaboration revenue compared to $134.0 million of total revenue, including $125.5 million of net product revenue of QINLOCK and $8.5 million of collaboration revenue, for the same period in 2022.

Cost of sales were $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, which includes $0.9 million in cost of product sales, compared to cost of product sales of $0.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2023, cost of sales were $3.7 million, including $2.0 million in cost of product sales, compared to cost of sales of $8.7 million in 2022, including cost of product sales of $2.7 million. In the third quarter of 2022, the Company completed the sales of zero cost inventories of QINLOCK that had been expensed prior to FDA approval. R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $58.6 million, compared to $48.1 million for the same period in 2022, and $234.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to $187.8 million for the same period in 2022. The increase was primarily due to higher clinical study costs related to QINLOCK, an increase in clinical study costs related to the Phase 1/2 study of DCC-3116, and the Phase 3 study of vimseltinib. Non-cash, stock-based compensation was $21.8 million and $22.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Research and development expenses for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $58.6 million, compared to $48.1 million for the same period in 2022, and $234.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to $187.8 million for the same period in 2022. The increase was primarily due to higher clinical study costs related to QINLOCK, an increase in clinical study costs related to the Phase 1/2 study of DCC-3116, and the Phase 3 study of vimseltinib. Non-cash, stock-based compensation was $21.8 million and $22.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. SG&A Expenses: Selling, general, and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $39.1 million, compared to $32.2 million for the same period in 2022 and $136.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $120.2 million for the same period in 2022. The increase was primarily due to an increase in professional and consultant fees and personnel-related costs. Non-cash, stock-based compensation was $28.8 million and $29.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $39.1 million, compared to $32.2 million for the same period in 2022 and $136.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $120.2 million for the same period in 2022. The increase was primarily due to an increase in professional and consultant fees and personnel-related costs. Non-cash, stock-based compensation was $28.8 million and $29.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Net Loss: For the fourth quarter of 2023, Deciphera reported a net loss of $47.2 million, or $0.54 per share, compared with a net loss of $45.9 million, or $0.60 per share, for the same period in 2022. Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $194.9 million, or $2.29 per share, compared with a net loss of $178.9 million, or $2.37 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2022.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, Deciphera reported a net loss of $47.2 million, or $0.54 per share, compared with a net loss of $45.9 million, or $0.60 per share, for the same period in 2022. Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $194.9 million, or $2.29 per share, compared with a net loss of $178.9 million, or $2.37 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2022. Cash Position: As of December 31, 2023, cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $352.9 million, compared to $339.0 million as of December 31, 2022. Based on its current operating plans, Deciphera expects its current cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities together with anticipated product, royalty, and supply revenues, but excluding any potential future milestone payments under its collaboration or license agreements, will enable the Company to fund its operating and capital expenditures into the second half of 2026.

DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 83,507 $ 64,741 Short-term marketable securities 222,709 259,745 Accounts receivable, net 31,952 22,429 Inventory 21,210 20,561 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 21,718 25,482 Total current assets 381,096 392,958 Long-term marketable securities 46,699 14,550 Long-term investments-restricted and other long-term assets 8,277 3,277 Property and equipment, net 5,421 6,707 Operating lease assets 32,073 36,547 Total assets $ 473,566 $ 454,039 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 26,476 $ 18,612 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 70,295 64,622 Operating lease liabilities 3,504 3,235 Total current liabilities 100,275 86,469 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 22,375 25,879 Total liabilities 122,650 112,348 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share; 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 125,000,000 shares authorized; 80,503,338 shares and 67,637,351 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively 805 676 Additional paid-in capital 1,777,839 1,575,361 Accumulated other comprehensive income 577 (983 ) Accumulated deficit (1,428,305 ) (1,233,363 ) Total stockholders' equity 350,916 341,691 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 473,566 $ 454,039

DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Product revenues, net $ 46,712 $ 32,880 $ 159,074 $ 125,504 Collaboration revenues 1,582 3,465 4,282 8,532 Total revenues 48,295 36,345 163,356 134,036 Cost and operating expenses: Cost of sales 1,785 3,245 3,732 8,770 Research and development 58,599 48,066 234,123 187,821 Selling, general, and administrative 39,148 32,195 136,459 120,167 Total cost and operating expenses 99,532 83,506 374,314 316,758 Loss from operations (51,237 ) (47,160 ) (210,958 ) (182,722 ) Other income (expense): Interest and other income, net 4,478 1,926 16,447 4,513 Total other income (expense), net 4,478 1,926 16,447 4,513 Loss before income tax expense (46,759 ) (45,234 ) (194,511 ) (178,209 ) Income tax expense 431 700 431 722 Net loss $ (47,190 ) $ (45,934 ) $ (194,942 ) $ (178,931 ) Net loss per share-basic and diluted $ (0.54 ) $ (0.60 ) $ (2.29 ) $ (2.37 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding-basic and diluted 86,702,025 76,440,793 85,059,962 75,500,148

