SLR Named a 'Leader' in ESG & Sustainability Services Benchmark Report by Independent Research Firm

The latest edition of the Green Quadrant: ESG & Sustainability Services report by independent research firm Verdantix, ranks SLR in the Leader Quadrant.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / SLR is recognised for its strong capabilities across the spectrum of ESG and Sustainability services, including strategy, reporting and disclosures, financial advisory and notable strength in operational transformation.

The Green Quadrant is a premier quantitative assessment methodology by Verdantix, used to assist buyers in selecting vendors across multiple sustainability consulting services. This latest report recognises SLR's strong capabilities and wealth of expertise to deliver sustainability solutions with local context for global organisations.

Research carried out by Verdantix shows that firms are updating their sustainability strategies and balancing multiple priorities as they improve sustainability performance. ESG-related regulations are putting substantial pressure on organisations worldwide, as are changing stakeholder preferences and leadership vision. Organisations are realising that internal expertise and bandwidth are not enough to navigate a quickly evolving sustainability landscape. Working with an ESG and sustainability consulting partner can enable organisations to move faster along their sustainability journeys and take advantage of best practices.

SLR's operational transformation capabilities, backed by science and engineering, were highlighted by the report as particularly strong across climate resilience, net zero, nature, social and community impact, energy transition and circularity. Additionally, our digitally enabled services across net zero strategy, climate risk quantification and strategy, and climate adaptation, planning, and design were commended within the report.

Paul Wilkinson, Chief Growth Officer at SLR says: "We're delighted to be once again recognised in the Green Quadrant report, this time for our global capabilities across the full spectrum of ESG and sustainability services. SLR has nearly three decades' experience Making Sustainability Happen through supporting clients in tackling some of the biggest sustainability challenges the world of business is facing today, and we do this by combining our advisory expertise and technical capabilities to enable them to succeed. Our 'One Team' approach brings together global specialists utilising their deep pool of expertise across a wide range of disciplines to deliver value-added solutions and build trusted long-term partnerships with our clients. It's a real credit and testament to be named a Leader in this report."

For further information on how we can support you with your sustainability goals, please contact:

Europe: Sue Swain: sswain@slrconsulting.com

Africa: Andrew Bradbury: abradbury@slrconsulting.com

Asia-Pacific: Miles Lockwood: mlockwood@slrconsulting.com

Canada: James Hartshorn: jhartshorn@slrconsulting.com

Latin America: Ana Amar: aamar@slrconsulting.com

US: Ian Todreas: itodreas@slrconsulting.com

About SLR

SLR is a global leader in sustainability solutions, with a team of 3,000+ talented professionals operating from a network of offices in Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific and Africa.

With the purpose of 'Making Sustainability Happen', SLR's 'One Team' of environmental and business consultants, engineers and scientists partner with clients throughout their project life-cycle, from strategy and design, through compliance and operations, to end-of-life and remediation.

Working on diverse and challenging projects, SLR specialises in the built environment, finance, industry, infrastructure, mining & minerals, and power & renewables sectors. Operating across more than 45 technical disciplines, SLR staff help a growing base of business, regulatory and government clients navigate the ever-shifting context of sustainable business.

