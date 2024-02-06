LLumin and eschbach Partner to Provide Award-Winning Team Communications Integrated with Unrivaled Enterprise Asset Management and Plant Maintenance

Combining LLumin CMMS+ (computerized machine maintenance system) with eschbach's Shiftconnector® takes Safety, Plant Performance, and Sustainability to a new level of excellence for Smarter, More Effective Manufacturing

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / LLumin, the premier enterprise asset management and predictive maintenance CMMS+ software provider, and eschbach, the global software provider of the Shiftconnector® manufacturing enterprise platform, announce their partnership to deliver the first rules-based, action-triggering, bi-directional communicating CMMS solution that seamlessly integrates with Shiftconnector, one of the most comprehensive plant process management solutions for process manufacturers on the market today.

"We are delighted to partner with eschbach to bring customers a complete solution for enhanced and transparent collaboration among shift teams that manage plant assets (plant equipment, machines, and instrumentation). We see the value in maintaining a cohesive workflow throughout multiple shifts, especially when it comes to performing preventive maintenance to reduce downtime in addition to improving production," said Ed Garibian, LLumin CEO.

"With LLumin's capabilities to do a deep dive on asset management and predictive maintenance combined with Shiftconnector's ability to ensure that the right asset and maintenance information is communicated in real-time, chemical, pharmaceutical, and food/beverage companies will improve workforce collaboration and productivity, increase asset uptime and lifecycles, OEE levels, and greatly improve overall plant efficiency," said eschbach founder and CEO Andreas Eschbach.

Both companies share the same vision for creating a more effective workforce environment in factories.

Additionally, AI and natural language processing capabilities (as part of this turn-key plant process management solution) bring a new level of intelligence that can easily be adaptable depending on the specific manufacturer's needs. It can quickly optimize plant operations and help teams avoid disruptions by automatically identifying and deploying appropriate fixes.

About eschbach and Shiftconnector

With U.S. headquarters in Boston, MA and European headquarters in Bad Säckingen, Germany, eschbach is the global enterprise software developer for plant process management. Shiftconnector® incorporates AI technology and helps manufacturing teams take charge of plant operations, process safety, asset performance, and product quality. eschbach serves process industries and supports Industry 5.0 digital transformation The award-winning solution is trusted worldwide by leading manufacturing companies such as DuPont, Albemarle, BASF, Roche, and Bayer. For more information, visit eschbach.com.

About LLumin

The team at LLumin possesses decades of experience in the manufacturing and asset management software industry and developed CMMS+ as a IOT and Industry 4.0 first Asset Performance and Maintenance Management solution suite. CMMS+ manages and protects customers' infrastructure, assets, and their operations. Proven to deliver ROI by improving Asset Uptime and OEE levels, CMMS+ extends the life of asset lifecycles and enables a higher return on asset investment. The software elevates maintenance results by improving information exchange and collaboration among all internal and external resources. For more information, visit LLumin.com.

Media Contacts

Valerie Harding

Ripple Effect Communications

617-536-8887

valerie@rippleeffectpr.com

SOURCE: LLumin

View the original press release on accesswire.com