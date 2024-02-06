Livento Group, Inc.: Livento Group Announces Filing of Form 211, Signifying a Strategic Advancement in its Growth Trajectory

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / Livento Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:NUGN), is thrilled to share exciting development with its esteemed shareholders - the formal submission of Form 211 to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). This crucial undertaking forms an integral part of Livento Group's continuous commitment to fortify transparency, regulatory compliance, and accessibility for its valued investors.

Form 211 is an obligatory step for companies listing securities in the Over-The-Counter (OTC) market in the United States. Through this filing, Livento Group reaffirms its dedication to upholding regulatory standards and furnishing comprehensive company information to the discerning investing public. Per SEC Rule 15c2-11, the submission of Form 211 to the FINRA OTC Compliance Unit enables broker-dealers to initiate or resume trading quotes on Over-the-Counter ("OTC") securities not listed on the NYSE or NASDAQ.

CEO David Stybr expressed, "Our decision to submit Form 211 underscores our unwavering commitment to corporate transparency and governance. We anticipate that this filing will pave the way for increased investor participation and bolster confidence in our growth narrative."

Subject to approval by FINRA, Livento Group's securities will become eligible for quotation on the OTC market. This development opens doors for a broader spectrum of investors to partake in the company's journey, capitalizing on its growth potential. The removal of the warning sign on OTC Markets resulting from the Form 211 filing not only streamlines trading on this platform but also enables numerous international brokerages to extend the opportunity for individuals across various countries to acquire stocks - a previously unavailable option. Furthermore, achieving 211c status will significantly enhance the stock's liquidity.

CIO Misha Henriksen remarked, "This marks a pivotal moment for Livento Group as we continue to extend our influence. The submission of Form 211 is just one of the many strategic initiatives we are implementing to amplify our visibility in the financial markets, offering our investors increased opportunities for engagement."

Following the submission of the Form 211c, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) is actively processing the request. Lawyers familiar with the procedure have observed that the time frame for updates to become visible online can vary, ranging from just a few days to several weeks. It's important to note that FINRA operates with a high level of efficiency. Therefore, the completion of the 211c process and the associated FINRA name change are expected to align closely, if not simultaneously. This coordination ensures a smoother transition and update within the financial markets.

About Livento Group

Livento Group (OTC Pink: NUGN) is focused on acquiring and developing companies with disruptive business models. The company recently launched BOXO Productions, a film and television production subsidiary led by a top actor and producers in the industry. For more information, visit www.liventogroup.com and www.boxoproductions.com.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements as predictions, projections, or references to future events and expectations, possibilities, or similar. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained due to several variable factors. Factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may emerge, and it is impossible for the Company to predict all of them. Some of these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, in customer order patterns, changes in consumer trends, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. Although the Company intends to provide public updates, it undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

