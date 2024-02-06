First European investment by ServiceNow Ecosystem Ventures aims to accelerate customer time to value and drive growth through partners

Plat4mation to expand its focus on digital transformation in Germany's Mittelstand sector

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, and Keensight Capital, a leading European Growth Buyout investor, today announced a strategic investment in Plat4mation, a global IT consultancy and leading ServiceNow implementation partner. This first European investment for ServiceNow Ecosystem Ventures aims to accelerate customer time to value and drive partner growth by helping to expand go-to-market capabilities and enhance proficiency in ServiceNow generative AI enabled technology. Plat4mation plans to leverage and expand its ServiceNow experience and credentials across the global customer and employee base. Given the massive market potential, Plat4mation will initially focus the digital transformation efforts in Germany's critical medium-sized business segment, known as the Mittelstand.

The Mittelstand is a major economic contributor in Germany, making up 99% of the 3.4 million companies in the country.1 Leaders in the sector are eager to transform their businesses through digitization and AI, but struggle with how to get started in areas such as data protection, security requirements, talent skilling, and technological standards. As a European headquartered company, Plat4mation will use its expertise and relationships in the region to drive increased ServiceNow adoption and value.

"As ServiceNow partner opportunities continue to expand in Germany and central Europe, we need experienced practitioners and partners who can help customers accelerate time to value on their ServiceNow investments," said David Parsons, senior vice president of Ecosystem Ventures at ServiceNow. "Plat4mation is an esteemed partner that has been instrumental in selling and delivering compelling business value and outcomes to our joint customers across the globe. Plat4mation plans to expand its ability to digitally transform and apply generative AI to targeted 'use cases' in some of the most innovative medium-sized businesses in Germany, helping their ongoing competitiveness, differentiation and growth."

Plat4mation's domain expertise and proficiency in helping customers modernize and transform their businesses will bring the benefits of ServiceNow's platform to a new cross-industry sector. As part of this investment, Plat4mation will accelerate and incrementally add over 400 new ServiceNow skilled individuals in Germany and central Europe in support of RiseUp with ServiceNow, a global skilling initiative to train one million people on the Now Platform.

"Over the last 10 years, we built a global workforce of more than 450 employees to help our customers make workflow in every part of their business by providing ServiceNow advisory, industry and domain expertise," said Elmer de Valk, CEO of Plat4mation. "As a ServiceNow pure-play partner, our destiny has always been intertwined with the success of ServiceNow. This investment pays tribute to our long-standing, mutually beneficial partnership. We look forward to further contributing to the success of ServiceNow by strategically expanding our footprint in the German Mittelstand, EMEA U.S. markets."

ServiceNow Ecosystem Ventures is investing alongside Keensight Capital, the lead investor. Launched in May 2023, Ecosystem Ventures has made previous investments in Blueship Co., Ltd and Japan System Co., Ltd, as well as ANSR in India.

About Plat4mation

Plat4mation is a global pure-play ServiceNow partner that makes work flow. Our solutions and strategic guidance drive digital transformation and boost employee happiness. Hereby empowering people to get work done quickly and efficiently so they can focus on what truly matters in their work.

By utilizing the golden square People, Process, Platform and Performance, we provide tailored ServiceNow solutions and insights to ensure work flows intelligently across and between organizations. Enabling customers to continually measure and improve performance. After all, technology is only as good as the processes implemented around it, which in turn are only as good as the insights gained from it and the people responsible for them. www.plat4mation.com

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud-based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And we can all create the future we imagine. The world works with ServiceNow. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

