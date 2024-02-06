Nitches, Inc.: Nitches Announces Establishment of Overseas Representative Office in Asia and New Advisory Board Member to Spearhead Market Expansion

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / Nitches, Inc, (OTC PINK:NICH) in a strategic move to bolster its global footprint and deepen its engagement with the competitive Asian pricing market, Nitches is excited to announce the establishment of a new Overseas Representative Office in Asia. This new Nitches initiative will be spearheaded by its new member to its board of advisors, the seasoned business leader Li Kam Hung. This marks a significant milestone in Nitches' ongoing commitment to globalization and market diversification. Nitches is excited to welcome him aboard the board of advisors.

Mr. Li Kam Hung currently works with and serves many large corporations in the North American and European market. Nitches is launching this strategic initiative to focus on providing competitive pricing for our manufacturing and production clients in North America and bridge the gap internationally. As a majority of products are still being manufactured abroad, working with partners on the ground puts us ahead and gives us major advantages. We encourage potential businesses and collaborators that want to expand their manufacturing capabilities with competitive to contact Nitches. Contact Nitches today. (Info@nitchescorp.com) Our team is now ready to bring on clients of scale from Startups to large scale corporations.

CLIENT EXAMPLES (via Li Kam Hung):

North America Market: Walmart, Disneyland, Marvel, Dillard's, Macy's, Saks Fifth Avenue, Pottery Barn, TJ Maxx, Ross Stores

European Market: Tchibo, LIDL, Marks & Spencer, Sainsbury's and more.

Executive Summary:

Responding to the increasing globalization of its operations and recognizing the critical importance of the Asian market, Nitches has decided to open an Overseas Representative Office in Asia. This venture aims to enhance the company's market presence and foster a deeper understanding of the local business landscape, thereby building stronger ties with clients, partners, and stakeholders in the region. Having strategic partners on the ground is going to ensure the right collaborations and pricing.

Objectives:

- Market Expansion: By tapping into Asia's vast and dynamic production and manufacturing market, Nitches aims to significantly increase its market share, establish a formidable brand presence, and uncover new business avenues.

- Customer Engagement:The new office will enable Nitches to offer localized support, better understand regional consumer needs, and tailor its products and services to meet these demands more effectively.

- Strategic Partnerships: Nitches seeks to forge meaningful partnerships with local businesses, suppliers, and distributors to enhance its supply chain and optimize operations and pricing within the region.

Leadership:

The initiative will be overseen by Nitches and led by Li Kam Hung, a visionary with over two decades of experience in business. Kam Hung's expertise spans across various product categories, including apparel, teamwear, textiles, fashion accessories, toys, household products, cleaning products, shoes, and sports equipment. Notably, Kam Hung has previously managed the production in North Africa for the biggest stores in North America, showcasing his ability to lead complex projects to success.

About Nitches:

Nitches is a leader in the manufacturing and distribution of a wide range of products, from high-quality apparels to innovative household items as well as luxury spirits and whiskey through its Tover Brand. With a focus on sustainability, creativity, and excellence, Nitches is dedicated to making a positive impact both personally and professionally across the globe.

Contact:

For more information about Nitches and the establishment of its Overseas Representative Office in Asia, please contact: info@nitchescorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about Nitches Corp's industry, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by management. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Nitches Corp undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For media inquiries, please contact:

John Morgan

CEO

Nitches

Info@nitchescorp.com

SOURCE: Nitches, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com