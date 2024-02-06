Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.02.2024
GlobeNewswire
06.02.2024 | 15:22
Integre Trans: A repeat of UAB "Integre Trans" bonds (ISIN code LT0000407553) owners' remote meeting

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2024-02-06 15:17 CET --
Click here to join the meeting

Identification of the person in the Meeting

1. Person attending the Meeting and having the right to vote, and depending on
the situation, will have to provide (show) to the Trustee: (i) an identity
document - passport or identity card; (ii) if the legal person is being
represented by a person acting under the Articles of Association - an extract
from the national or foreign register of legal entities (if not in Lithuanian
or English, shall be translated to Lithuanian or English) not older than 10
days, and, if applicable, procuration; (iii) a confirmation that the Power of
Attorney submitted to the Trustee has not been revoked, or if due to unforeseen
circumstances, the Power of Attorney has not been submitted to the Trustee, the
Power of Attorney; (iv) a confirmation that the agreement on transfer of voting
rights submitted to the Trustee has not been terminated or have not ended on
other grounds, or if due to unforeseen circumstances, the agreement on transfer
of voting rights has not been submitted to the Trustee, the agreement on
transfer of voting rights. 

2. An identity and if applicable, right to vote (basis of representation), in
compliance with data protection requirements, will be determined during the
Meeting, by Trustee creating separate virtual rooms on "Microsoft Teams". 

3. Please consider that the Trustee shall have the right to ask any attendee of
the Meeting to provide copies of the respective documents by e-mail address
obligacijos@audifina.lt. Therefore, each attendee of the Meeting shall prepare
copies of the respective documents in advance.
