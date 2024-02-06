Integre Trans: A repeat of UAB "Integre Trans" bonds (ISIN code LT0000407553) owners' remote meeting

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2024-02-06 15:17 CET -- Click here to join the meeting Identification of the person in the Meeting 1. Person attending the Meeting and having the right to vote, and depending on the situation, will have to provide (show) to the Trustee: (i) an identity document - passport or identity card; (ii) if the legal person is being represented by a person acting under the Articles of Association - an extract from the national or foreign register of legal entities (if not in Lithuanian or English, shall be translated to Lithuanian or English) not older than 10 days, and, if applicable, procuration; (iii) a confirmation that the Power of Attorney submitted to the Trustee has not been revoked, or if due to unforeseen circumstances, the Power of Attorney has not been submitted to the Trustee, the Power of Attorney; (iv) a confirmation that the agreement on transfer of voting rights submitted to the Trustee has not been terminated or have not ended on other grounds, or if due to unforeseen circumstances, the agreement on transfer of voting rights has not been submitted to the Trustee, the agreement on transfer of voting rights. 2. An identity and if applicable, right to vote (basis of representation), in compliance with data protection requirements, will be determined during the Meeting, by Trustee creating separate virtual rooms on "Microsoft Teams". 3. Please consider that the Trustee shall have the right to ask any attendee of the Meeting to provide copies of the respective documents by e-mail address obligacijos@audifina.lt. Therefore, each attendee of the Meeting shall prepare copies of the respective documents in advance.