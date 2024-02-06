Anzeige
06.02.2024 | 15:24
Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Issue Price of Placing and WRAP Retail Offer

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 06

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO U.S. PERSONS OR INTO OR IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA.

6 February 2024

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited

Issue Price of Placing and WRAP Retail Offer

Further to the announcement on 24 January 2024 (the "Placing Announcement"), the board of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (the "Company") confirms that the issue price of the new ordinary shares of no par value in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") to be issued pursuant to the Placing and the WRAP Retail Offer is 168.40 pence per Share, representing a premium of 0.75% to the cum-income NAV per Share as at 5 February 2024 (which is approximately a 1% discount to the current mid-market Share price at the time of this announcement).

The WRAP Retail Offer closes at midday and the Placing closes at 2pm on 7 February 2024 and the results of the Fundraising will be announced on 8 February 2024.

Terms used but not defined shall have the meanings assigned to them in the Placing Announcement.

Invesco Fund Managers Limited

Will Ellis

John Armstrong-Denby

Eddy Bukenya

+44(0)20 7543 3500

Winterflood Retail Access Platform (WRAP)

Andrew Stancliffe

Phoebe Pankhurst

wrap@winterflood.com

+44(0)20 3100 0000

Winterflood Securities (Broker to the Company)

Joe Winkley

Neil Morgan

+44(0)20 3100 0000

Winterflood Securities Limited ("Winterflood") is acting as bookrunner to the Company in relation to

the Placing. The Placing is not being underwritten.

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14


