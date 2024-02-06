One Firefly CEO Ron Callis to Speak at Social Media Marketing World 2024 in San Diego

CORAL SPRINGS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / One Firefly, a digital marketing agency that caters to technology professionals in the residential and commercial custom integration markets, is proud to announce that its CEO, Ron Callis, has been selected as a featured speaker at Social Media Marketing World 2024.

Social Media Marketing World, organized by the renowned marketing experts at Social Media Examiner, is one of the most prestigious events in the marketing industry. It brings together top professionals, thought leaders and experts to discuss the latest trends and strategies in social media marketing. The event is known for its high-quality speakers and cutting-edge content.

Ron Callis, a forward-thinking thought leader in artificial intelligence and marketing, will share his insights and expertise at this renowned conference, which will take place in San Diego, California, from February 18-20, 2024. His participation underscores One Firefly's commitment to staying at the forefront of marketing advancements and providing clients with the latest marketing strategies.

Ron Callis has made significant contributions to the Social Media Examiner community, having previously appeared as a guest on two of their podcast series. In his episodes, Ron delved into valuable insights on adopting AI within your business, preparing your team for transformative changes, and our agency's future and AI's transformative power. From being a podcast guest to becoming a speaker at this prestigious event, this remarkable journey underscores his continuous dedication to thought leadership within the marketing industry.

"I am excited about the opportunity to contribute to Social Media Marketing World and share my expertise with fellow professionals," said Ron Callis, CEO of One Firefly. "This invitation is a testament to One Firefly's dedication to innovating in the changing digital marketing landscape and pushing the boundaries of AI-driven marketing."

Ron's presentation at Social Media Marketing World, "Adopting AI Inside Your Business: Getting Your Team Ready for Change," will take place on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at 2:45 p.m.

To see Ron's appearance on the Social Media Examiner podcast, please visit here.

For more information about Social Media Marketing World 2024, please visit here.

About One Firefly

One Firefly is an award-winning marketing agency specializing in custom-tailored marketing solutions and recruiting and hiring growth solutions for technology professionals in residential and commercial markets. The company was founded in 2007 to help businesses in the AV and integration industry grow and succeed through effective branding, digital marketing, and web development. A four-time honoree on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in the U.S., One Firefly is proud to have built a reputation for delivering purposeful marketing solutions to the niche audio-visual space. For more information, visit www.onefirefly.com.

